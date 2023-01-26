DemandScience Named a 2023 Middle Market Leader

DANVERS, MA, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a global B2B data company that partners with customers to drive demand generation, today announced that it has been named one of the Boston Business Journal’s Middle Market Leaders, the media organization’s exclusive ranking of the 50 highest growth companies in Massachusetts.

This 2023 recognition of the company’s business performance continues the momentum set last year when DemandScience was named one of The Americas’ 500 Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times, and the 13th fastest-growing private company in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

“We are proud to be recognized as a 2023 Middle Market Leader. This achievement reflects the ongoing strength of DemandScience’s business model, continued innovation of our B2B demand generation solutions for marketers, and our ability to help customers meet and exceed their business goals,” said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “We look forward to ongoing growth and success in 2023 and beyond as our incredible team continues to expand our global customer base.”

“The middle market segment is vital to the Boston economy and we are proud to showcase DemandScience and the other honorees for their growth and resilience,” said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. “The lessons we can learn from their successes can provide insight and inspiration for anyone doing business today.”

Click here to learn more about how DemandScience helps marketers identify prospects, activate buyers, and convert opportunities with accurate B2B data.

Final rankings will be unveiled at a luncheon to recognize and celebrate this year’s honorees on Tuesday, March 14 at the Boston Park Plaza. More information about the event can be found here.

The Middle Market Leaders list is compiled through BBJ research and includes both private and public companies across industries such as life sciences, technology, construction, professional services, and more. To qualify, companies must report annual revenue between $25 million and $1 billion from 2019 to 2021. The BBJ ranking of firms uses a weighted final score that incorporates three-year growth and a company’s total revenue.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a global B2B data company that partners with customers to drive demand generation. Our accurate data and predictive insights enable B2B sales and marketing professionals to identify, activate, and convert the right buyers at the right time and achieve their growth goals.

About the Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal is the region’s premier business media organization, one of 44 markets owned by American City Business Journals. For marketing and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Business Journal today.