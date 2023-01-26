American Institutes for Research to Help Strengthen Access to Affordable, Quality Health Insurance

Arlington, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institutes for Research (AIR) has been awarded a five-year federal contract, consisting of a base year and four option years, to provide continued support for the evaluation, review and maintenance of qualified health plans (QHP) offered on the Marketplace exchange through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). AIR’s work will include certification reviews and operational guidance, policy research, trainings, and stakeholder engagement and outreach in support of the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (CCIIO) Marketplace Operations Support contract by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

AIR has supported CCIIO’s exchange operations since 2013 (initially as IMPAQ, which AIR acquired in 2020). AIR’s diverse technical expertise and innovative approach to improving and automating operational processes are instrumental capabilities for providing high-quality support to CCIIO.

“AIR is proud to contribute to building a health insurance marketplace that meets the needs of millions of consumers,” said David Baker, senior vice president of AIR’s Health Division. “We look forward to continuing to use our capabilities and resources to support federal efforts to advance health equity by addressing disparities that underlie our health system and expanding access to quality, affordable health coverage and care.”

AIR’s Health Division helps federal, state, and local governments, health care systems, community organizations, and other stakeholders improve access, quality and equity in the U.S. health care system. Learn more about its work on the AIR website.

