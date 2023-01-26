Global Bio-based Naphtha Markets Report 2023: Bio-Diesel, Renewable Diesel, Sustainable Aviation Fuels, Pricing, Production Capacities - 10 Year Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Bio-based Naphtha to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With increasing producer capacities in HVO and SAF, production of io-naphtha is growing as part of the output and finding wider use as a "second generation" biofuel and as a feedstock to make ethylene, propylene, and butadiene for chemicals and plastics.

Bio-based naphtha (bio-naphtha) is a by-product from the manufacture of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), otherwise known as renewable diesel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production.

It can also be produced as a as a standalone product via gasification. Bio-naphtha can be used as a direct substitute for fossil-based naphtha, either as a gasoline blending component or to produce renewable plastic.

Producers use a wide variety of feedstocks for HVO and SAF including used cooking oil, vegetable oils such as palm and rapeseed, and waste residues from sectors such as wood pulp production (known as crude tall oil, or CTO) and animal fats.

Report contents include:

Analysis of the global bioplastics and biofuels markets.

Market drivers and trends in Bio-based naphtha (bio-naphtha).

Analysis of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuels markets.

Recent market developments and investments in Bio-based naphtha (bio-naphtha).

Bio-based naphtha (bio-naphtha) pricing.

Estimated consumption to 2033 (tonnes).

Production capacities, current and planned.

30 company profiles. Companies profiled include Eni, Galp, Honeywell, Ineos, LyondellBasell, Neste, SABIC and UPM Biofuels.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS MARKET

2.1 Global production of plastics

2.2 The importance of plastic

2.3 Issues with plastics use

2.4 Policy and regulations

2.5 The circular economy

2.6 The global bioplastics market

2.6.1 Market drivers and trends in bioplastics

2.6.2 Global production to 2033

2.6.3 Main producers and global production capacities

2.6.3.1 Producers

2.6.3.2 By biobased and sustainable plastic type

2.6.3.3 By region

2.6.4 Global demand for biobased and sustainable plastics, by market

2.6.5 Challenges for the bioplastics and biopolymers market

2.6.6 Conventional polymer materials used in packaging

2.6.6.1 Polyolefins: Polypropylene and polyethylene

2.6.6.2 PET and other polyester polymers

2.6.6.3 Renewable and bio-based polymers for packaging

2.6.7 Comparison of synthetic fossil-based and bio-based polymers

2.6.8 End-of-life treatment of bioplastics

2.7 The global biofuels market

2.7.1 Diesel substitutes and alternatives

2.7.2 Gasoline substitutes and alternatives

2.7.3 Comparison of biofuel costs 2022, by type

2.7.4 Types

2.7.4.1 Solid Biofuels

2.7.4.2 Liquid Biofuels

2.7.4.3 Gaseous Biofuels

2.7.4.4 Conventional Biofuels

2.7.4.5 Advanced Biofuels

2.7.5 Feedstocks

2.7.5.1 First-generation (1-G)

2.7.5.2 Second-generation (2-G)

2.7.5.2.1 Lignocellulosic wastes and residues

2.7.5.2.2 Biorefinery lignin

2.7.5.3 Third-generation (3-G)

2.7.5.3.1 Algal biofuels

2.7.5.3.1.1 Properties

2.7.5.3.1.2 Advantages

2.7.5.4 Fourth-generation (4-G)

2.7.5.5 Advantages and disadvantages, by generation

3 BIO-BASED CHEMICALS AND FEEDSTOCKS

3.1 Types

3.2 Bio-based chemicals and feedstocks production capacities, 2018-2033

4 THE GLOBAL BIO-BASED NAPHTHA (BIO-NAPHTHA) MARKET

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Demand-side pull

4.3 Supply-side pull

4.4 Applications

4.5 Bio-naphtha market value chain

4.6 Biodiesel

4.6.1 Biodiesel by generation

4.6.2 Production of biodiesel and other biofuels

4.6.2.1 Pyrolysis of biomass

4.6.2.2 Vegetable oil transesterification

4.6.2.3 Vegetable oil hydrogenation (HVO)

4.6.2.3.1 Production process

4.6.2.4 Biodiesel from tall oil

4.6.2.5 Fischer-Tropsch BioDiesel

4.6.2.6 Hydrothermal liquefaction of biomass

4.6.2.7 CO2 capture and Fischer-Tropsch (FT)

4.6.2.8 Dymethyl ether (DME)

4.6.3 Global production and consumption

4.7 Renewable diesel

4.7.1 Production

4.7.2 Global consumption to 2033

4.8 Sustainable aviation fuels

4.8.1 Description

4.8.2 Global market

4.8.3 Production pathways

4.8.4 Costs

4.8.5 Biojet fuel production capacities

4.8.6 Challenges

4.8.7 Global consumption to 2033

4.9 Pricing

4.10 Production capacities, by producer, current and planned

4.11 Production capacities, total (tonnes), historical, current and planned

4.12 Production capacities, by region

5 COMPANY PROFILES (30 company profiles)

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA)

BASF SE

Borealis AG

Covestro AG

Diamond Green Diesel (DGD)

Dow, Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

Eco Environmental

Eni Sustainable Mobility

Euglena Co., Ltd.

Forge Hydrocarbons Corporation

Fuenix Ecogy

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

Gevo, Inc

Honeywell

Ineos Group Limited

Kaidi

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Neste Oyj

Nordic ElectroFuel

Phillips 66

Preem AB

Repsol S.A.

Resynergi, Inc

SABIC

Shell

St1 Oy

TotalEnergies Corbion

UPM Biofuels

Versalis SpA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8jddf-global-market?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.