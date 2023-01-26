North America Class 1-3 Wiper Blades Aftermarket Report 2022: Emerging Opportunities in Specialization in Premium Products to Enhance Profitability

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Category Management: Class 1-3 Wiper Blades Aftermarket in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report expects total revenue in the wiper blades aftermarket to rise from approximately $893.6 million in 2021 to an estimated $1.34 billion in 2028.

The North American class 1-3 wiper blades aftermarket is experiencing a major shift in demand from conventional to beam product types. This change offers significant growth potential for suppliers that can properly position their products with distributors and consumers.

Growth rates will be driven mainly by the beam blades segment. The new wiper blades automakers introduced during the last decade strongly affect product sales in the aftermarket, including replacement products. Wiper blade replacement remains one of the most under-performed vehicle maintenance services, suggesting a large, hidden, and unmet market need.

The publishing team bases its analysis of the North American class 1-3 wiper blades aftermarket on extensive interviews with suppliers and distributors. In addition, primary research is combined with ongoing customer surveys and field research to validate findings and capture key market trends.

Where applicable, the study makes comparisons to the publishing team's previous research on wiper blades to help identify recent trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North American Wiper Blades Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Conventional Wiper Blades

Key Growth Metrics for Conventional Wiper Blades

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Conventional Wiper Blades

Forecast Analysis, Conventional Wiper Blades

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Beam Wiper Blades

Key Growth Metrics for Beam Wiper Blades

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Beam Wiper Blades

Forecast Analysis, Beam Wiper Blades

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Hybrid Wiper Blades

Key Growth Metrics for Hybrid Wiper Blades

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Hybrid Wiper Blades

Forecast Analysis, Hybrid Wiper Blades

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Rear Wiper Blades

Key Growth Metrics for Rear Wiper Blades

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Rear Wiper Blades

Forecast Analysis, Rear Wiper Blades

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Winter Wiper Blades

Key Growth Metrics for Winter Wiper Blades

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Winter Wiper Blades

Forecast Analysis, Winter Wiper Blades

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Specialty Wiper Blades

Key Growth Metrics for Specialty Wiper Blades

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Specialty Wiper Blades

Forecast Analysis, Specialty Wiper Blades

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Private Labeling for Market Share Growth

Growth Opportunity 2: Brand Licensing to Gain Credibility with Customers

Growth Opportunity 3: Direct Importing to Gain Cost Advantages

Growth Opportunity 4: Specialization in Premium Products to Enhance Profitability

Growth Opportunity 5: Joint Ventures to Support Low-cost Production

10. Next Steps

