AGreatE, Blue Logic, Elcogen, Merus Power, RedWave, Total Energy Solutions: 6 Dynamic Firms that are Making a Significant Impact on the Innovation Agenda for Electrification in Oil & Gas, 2022 Study

The "Oil & Gas Innovation Tracker - Upstream Electrification" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study looks specifically at 6 dynamic firms that are making a significant impact on the innovation agenda for electrification in the O&G sector and associated industries.

As decarbonization strategies gather pace across industries, the electrification of processes in the oil and gas (O&G) industry is emerging as a pillar of growth opportunity and innovation. The analyst has identified a complex and dynamic value chain and set of process steps where opportunities await.

Despite the significant potential to reduce carbon emissions, the electrification of O&G operations remains nascent. However, innovation among suppliers and supporting policies and regulatory frameworks from governments will boost adoption.

Most electrification technologies are commercially available, yet the high capital costs associated with replacing existing fossil fuel-based infrastructure, steep electricity prices, lack of government incentives, and poor awareness are significant barriers to O&G electrification. Yet these restraints are changing as decarbonization goals become more urgent and a period of growth for electrification looms.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Oil and Gas (O&G) Electrification Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Electrification Enablers

Main Benefits of Upstream Electrification

How Can Electrification of the Upstream O&G Sector Occur?

3. Companies to Action

Companies to Action-Brief Introduction

Innovation Target

Elcogen-Company Profile

Elcogen-Analyst Viewpoint

Blue Logic-Company Profile

Blue Logic-Analyst Viewpoint

RedWave Energy (RedWave)-Company Profile

RedWave-Analyst Viewpoint

Merus Power-Company Profile

Merus Power-Analyst Viewpoint

Total Energy Solutions

Total Energy Solutions-Analyst Viewpoint

AGreatE-Company Profile

AGreatE-Analyst Viewpoint

The Last Word

Scoring Methodology

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1-Floating Solar Energy

Growth Opportunity 2-Power Conversion Technologies

Growth Opportunity 3-Subsea Electrification

