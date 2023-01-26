Global Noise Cancelling Headphones Market Is Expected to Reach $45.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global noise cancelling headphones market generated $13.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $45.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $13.1 Billion Market Size in 2031 $45.4 Billion CAGR 13.2% No. of Pages in Report 199 Segments Covered Product, Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Rise in use of smartphones and other smart devices Technological advancements and miniaturization of electronic components Increasing adoption of wireless headphones during workouts Rising demand for high-quality audio equipment Increasing per capita disposable income Opportunities Increase in investment in wireless noise cancelling headphones solutions by prime market players Restraints The increasing availability of counterfeit products

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 impacted the growth of global noise cancelling headphones negatively in 2021, owing to a significant impact on prime players operating in the supply chain.

The market faced several hindrances amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as a lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancelation of projects, owing to partial or complete lockdown globally.

However, recent technological advancements resulted in the development of lightweight headphones, which will impact market growth favorably over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing penetration of smart headphones is a consequence of the wearable technology revolution, which is expected to grow for a long period and contribute to the market growth.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global noise cancelling headphones market based on product, type, application, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product, the over ear segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global noise cancelling headphones market, and would rule the roost through 2031. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.79% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the on-ear segment.

Based on type, the wireless segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing nearly 90% of the global noise cancelling headphones market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.44% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the wired segment.

In terms of application, the music and entertainment segment captured the largest market share of over two-fifths of the global noise cancelling headphones market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The gaming segment, on the other hand, is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 13.89% through 2031. The report also studies the virtual reality and others segments.

In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment captured the largest market share of over half of the global noise cancelling headphones market in 2021. The online segment, on the other hand, is likely to lead in terms of revenue and achieve the fastest CAGR of 14.34% through 2031.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global noise cancelling headphones market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.53% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global noise cancelling headphones market analyzed in the research include Audio-Technica Corporation, Beats Electronics LLC, Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Logitech, Harman Kardon, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shenzhen Grandsun Electronic Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG.

The report analyzes these key players of the global noise cancelling headphones market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

