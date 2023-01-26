Natural Cheese Market Size Worth USD 135,260.17 million by 2028 at 6.59% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural cheese Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights Natural Cheese Market Information By Type, Distribution Channel And Region - Forecast till 2028"; the market will reach USD 135,260.17 million by 2028, an 6.59% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Fresh, high-quality milk, salt, enzymes, and natural colors are just a few elements used to make natural cheese. Natural cheese is made from milk products; cow, buffalo, goat, and sheep milk are the most common milks used to make it. There are many different kinds of natural cheese on the market, including parmesan, cheddar, and mozzarella, to name a few. The natural cheese requirement is expanding significantly and will continue to do so over the next years. Cheese is a dairy product made from milk that comes in various textures, flavors, and shapes thanks to the casein milk protein's ability to coagulate. It is made of milk fat and proteins from buffalo, cows, sheep, or goats. There are numerous kinds of cheese manufactured in different nations worldwide. Depending on the source of the milk, which includes the animal's diet and whether it has been pasteurized, determines its textures, styles, and flavors. Due to the high butterfat concentration in traditional cheese, the market for natural cheese is anticipated to be driven by milk from grass-fed cows, which is high in A2 beta-casein and relatively low in A1 beta-casein.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2028 USD 135,260.17 million CAGR 6.59% (2021–2028) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Distribution Channel And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Availability of wide varieties of cheese Uncreasing demand for convenience food

Market Competitive Landscape:

The strong contenders in the natural cheese market are:

Almarai (Saudi Arabia),

The Bel Group (France),

Associated Milk Producers Inc. (US),

Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand),

Lactalis Group (France), Saputo Inc. (Canada),

The Kraft Heinz Company (US),

Saputo Inc. (Canada),

Savencia Fromage & Dairy (France),

Britannia Industries Ltd. (India).

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Due to the rising demand for dairy products in developing nations like China and India and the growing popularity of natural cheese in nearly all fast food, the production and consumption of natural cheese are rising globally. Additionally, the market for natural cheese is expanding due to changing eating patterns and increasing economic situations in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. International dairy firms like Gujarat Cooperative Milk, Swiss Valley Farms, and others have raised their investments significantly in recent years, likely improving how the dairy industries operate.

Unsaturated fats, other bioactive macronutrients, high-quality vegetable protein, fiber, vitamins including tocopherols and phytosterols, minerals, and phenolic compounds are all abundant in plants, including nuts. The demand for vegan and plant-based natural cheese has surged because of the growing knowledge of the health benefits of ingesting plant-based goods. The rising popularity of convenience foods drives the market for natural cheese as a key ingredient in food items. Additionally, fresh, soft, and hard cheese have a wide range of uses in the food industry. Moreover, natural cheese is used in numerous fast, convenient, and ready-to-eat meals that are widely consumed worldwide. Natural cheese is being used and consumed more frequently, which has boosted the natural cheese market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Natural Cheese:

Market Restraints:

Obesity has become a worldwide epidemic in recent years, primarily affecting youngsters. Along with other issues, obesity is linked to heart disease, diabetes, and several types of cancer. Furthermore, research indicates that eating natural cheddar cheese may raise your chance of developing breast cancer because it causes your body to produce more galactose from lactose.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic slowed down economies worldwide, resulting in poor production and growth, which caused the market for natural cheese to stagnate. Since people tend to prefer healthy foods and snacks, the demand for natural cheese surged due to the need for healthier food and the inclusion of straw cereals in the diet during the pandemic. However, it is unavoidable that the lockdown during COVID-19 led to poor production and disruptions in the Natural Cheese market's supply chain. Due to shifting demand, the sector was severely disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The food service business was shut down due to the global lockdowns, which greatly reduced the demand for all processed food goods. In addition, prices are anticipated to decrease as the use of high-quality products declines. To balance the supply chain, it is anticipated that low-cost variants would be adopted more frequently at wholesale prices from retail establishments for home cooking. Following the pandemic, the food service industry is projected to be fully operational again, and cheese processing capacity will increase.

Market Segmentation

Based on the end-user, the natural cheese market has been segmented into food processing and food service.

Based on product type, the natural cheese market has been segmented into mozzarella and cheddar.

Based on the form, the natural cheese market has been segmented into blocks and others.

Regional Insights

The European natural cheese market is expanding due to strong flavors, rising desire for handcrafted and artisan cheese, and consumer movement from home meal preparation to purchases of partially or fully prepared cuisine. More than 70% of the tourism industry's revenue in the area is generated by hotels and restaurants. Due to customers' growing health consciousness, the market participants are concentrating on their R&D activities to introduce new healthier cheese in the European market. Additionally, North America holds a sizable market position in the global market for natural cheese. Additionally, the increased demand for mozzarella and cheddar cheese in North America is driving the price of natural cheese. Due to the significant volume of natural cheese consumed in the sector, the HoReCa industry contributes significantly to the North American cheese market's revenue.

