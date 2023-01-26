New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Southeast Asia E-Commerce in Automotive Aftermarket" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412342/?utm_source=GNW





The rising penetration of the internet and digitalization, as well as the rising customer awareness on reviewing product details and other advantages of online shopping, fuels the usage of such platforms throughout Southeast Asia.



In addition, the transformation of the automotive aftermarket is ascribed to the rise in the number of VIO and their aging, which are often the cause of road accidents.



Rising DIY Culture Fuels Automotive Aftermarket Parts’ Online Sales

? The automotive aftermarket is witnessing the rise of the DIY culture due to the growing trend of vehicle customization, with an increasing modification of automobiles by auto enthusiasts.



? Traditionally, technicians and maintenance & service facilities have been the major customers for car parts manufacturers; however, in recent years, DIY enthusiasts have gained prominence.



? The online mode makes it easy for DIY and DIFM customers to compare products of various companies for compatibility, price, specifications, features, offers, and delivery times.



Rising Demand for Customized Vehicles Boosts Online Sale of Equipment

The equipment category is projected to experience the fastest growth, at a rate of 12%. It is ascribed to the growing trend of the upgradation of various equipment pieces over time and the stock of a wide range of products on e-commerce platforms.



Rising E-Commerce Purchases of Automotive Electrical Parts

The electrical parts category has captured a major share of the industry. As most of the automobiles on the roads are still ICE variants, starter motors, spark plugs, and electric ignition systems continue to witness high sales and replacement rates.

Thailand Widely Shopping for Automotive Parts Online

? Thailand holds the largest share, and it is projected to experience growth at an 11% rate in the future. It is ascribed to the sizable population, increasing disposable income, rising urbanization rate, and expanding vehicle industry in the country due to the presence of numerous OEMs.



? Additionally, Malaysia is projected to experience the fastest growth in the industry. Around 508,761 vehicles were sold in the country in 2021, and this advance in the industry directly influences the sale of automotive replacement parts online.



? Vietnam also holds a major industry share, ascribed to the presence of various automobile brands, such as Ford, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Honda, and local companies, such as VinFast and Thaco.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412342/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________