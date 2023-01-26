The Worldwide Hernia Mesh Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030: Rising Geriatric Population Base Across the Globe Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hernia Mesh Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Hernia Type (Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia, Femoral Hernia), by Mesh Type (Biologic Mesh, Synthetic Mesh), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hernia mesh devices market is expected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.54% during the forecast period.

The market is expected to develop during the forecast period owing to an increase in the incidence of hernias, and high adoption of meshes in surgeries due to the factors such as cost-effectiveness, reduced pain, decreased operative time, and high availability of products in the market.



The reimbursement scenario for hernia mesh devices is favorable, which encourages patients to opt for open or laparoscopic surgery. Patients have easy access to detailed reimbursement codes and ratios, which are made available by the government and industry players. The codes are granulated to types of hernias, (primary or recurrent) and the method of surgery (open or laparoscopic).



Furthermore, technological advancements and new product launches are predicted to drive overall market growth. In March 2020, Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon wins a lawsuit against polypropylene hernia mesh. This mesh showed significant medical complications and damage when implanted in women's bodies. In November 2019, BD received U.S. FDA approval for a hernia repair device called Phasix ST Mesh with Echo 2 removal positioning system. This device was launched to repair an abdominal hernia.



In addition, the introduction of biologic allograft mesh that has a fast recovery rate and minimizes post-surgery pain as compared to other options is another factor predicted to enhance the growth of the hernia repair devices market during the forecast period.



High incidence of hernia across the globe and improved patient outcomes by using meshes, that reduce operative and recovery time, are some of the factors predicted to augment the market growth. Some of the advantages of using meshes in hernia repair include alleviated pain and reduced chances of recurrence which are expected to accelerate the market growth.



Hernia Mesh Devices Market Report Highlights

Biological surgical meshes dominated the segment owing to the high price of the products and increased preference for these products by healthcare professionals and patients

The incisional hernia segment is anticipated to hold significant market share in 2021 owing to a large number of meshes available in the market for incisional repair

Geographically, North America held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

Factors responsible for the large market share are the high incidence of the target disorder and the augmented adoption of surgical meshes as a treatment option

Asia Pacific is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to improved access to healthcare, which drives the growth in this region

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5010.05 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Hernia Mesh Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Technological advancements in hernia mesh devices

3.4.1.2. Rising geriatric population base across the globe

3.4.1.3. Increasing incidence of hernia

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Treatment cost

3.4.2.2. Presence of substitutes and frequent lawsuits in hernia mesh devices

3.5. Hernia Mesh Devices Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Hernia Mesh Devices Market: Hernia Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Inguinal

4.1.2. Incisional

4.1.3. Femoral

4.1.4. Others

4.2. HerniaType Market Share, 2021 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Hernia Mesh Devices by Hernia Type Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Inguinal

4.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Incisional

4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Femoral

4.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Others

4.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Hernia Mesh Devices Market: Mesh Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Biologic Mesh

5.1.2. Synthetic Mesh

5.2. Mesh Type Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Hernia Mesh Devices by Mesh TypeOutlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

5.5.1. Biologic Mesh

5.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Synthetic Mesh

5.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Hernia Mesh Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.2.1. Innovators

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2021

7.3.4. Medtronic

7.3.4.1. Company overview

7.3.4.2. Financial performance

7.3.4.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.5. Johnson & Johnson Inc.

7.3.5.1. Company overview

7.3.5.2. Financial performance

7.3.5.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.6. C.R. Bard Inc.

7.3.6.1. Company overview

7.3.6.2. Financial performance

7.3.6.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.7. Atrium

7.3.7.1. Company overview

7.3.7.2. Financial performance

7.3.7.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.8. W.L. Gore Associates Inc.

7.3.8.1. Company overview

7.3.8.2. Financial performance

7.3.8.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.9. Life cell Corporation

7.3.9.1. Company overview

7.3.9.2. Financial performance

7.3.9.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.10. B. Braun Melsungen AG

7.3.10.1. Company overview

7.3.10.2. Financial performance

7.3.10.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.11. Baxter International Inc.

7.3.11.1. Company overview

7.3.11.2. Financial performance

7.3.11.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.12. Cook Medical

7.3.12.1. Company overview

7.3.12.2. Financial performance

7.3.12.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.13. Hernia MeshS.R.L

7.3.13.1. Company overview

7.3.13.2. Financial performance

7.3.13.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.13.4. Strategic initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzekga-mesh?w=12

Attachment