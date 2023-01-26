SVN® Expands Presence In Indiana with the Addition of SVN | Northern Commercial

Boston, MA, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), the full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its newest franchise office, SVN | Northern Commercial, headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. Led by Managing Director Jess Lawhead, the firm was established to offer a unique specialization for the rapidly expanding Indianapolis commercial real estate market.

With over 30 years of experience in the state of Indiana, Northern Commercial has built a reputation for its expertise in the region. By aligning with SVN, the firm gains access to the resources, exposure, and depth that can only be provided through the structure of a national organization, enabling them to expand their reach and offerings in the Indianapolis market.

"SVN provides a very collaborative platform, not only within the SVN network, but in the philosophy to be collaborative with other brokers, buyers & the real estate market as a whole," said Managing Director Jess Lawhead. "This methodology is contagious and creates a very positive work environment for all involved."

SVN | Northern Commercial is excited to join the SVN family and is eager to expand their services in the Indianapolis market. For more information, visit www.svnindianapolis.com.

About SVN | Northern Commercial

SVN | Northern Commercial now serves clients with real estate projects throughout the United States and in major International markets. Our team works with both investors and business owners who are looking for strategic space to support their enterprises and financial growth. With our half-century experience in Central Indiana, we know how to plan for future developments. No matter what your commercial real estate needs might be, reaching your goals will always be our focus.

About SVN®

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 2,000 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/.

