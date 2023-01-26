New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enterprise Servers Market Size (by Technology, Geography, Sector, and Size Band), Trends, Drivers and Challenges, Vendor Landscape, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412625/?utm_source=GNW

Published annually, the global enterprise servers market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key servers market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the servers landscape.



The global outlook report provides information and insights into global enterprise servers market -

- The primary finding from view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise servers market through to 2026, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

- The latest trends impacting the enterprise servers market.

- The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of enterprise servers market.

- The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise servers.

- The overview of top ICT vendors in the enterprise servers market.



- Enterprise servers market revenue is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6% over 2021-2026, due to growth in data center demands for higher memory has been a key factor driving the enterprise demand for servers over the years. This rise in demand is especially due to enterprises’ increasing use of cloud applications and services, edge computing, and high-performance computing, all of which need faster and higher data capacities.

- According to the analyst, enterprise servers market would see majority share of its revenue come from the servers hardware segment over the forecast period. Revenue from servers hardware reached $77.3 billion in 2021 and is set to grow up to $101.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

- Managed servers services is the most attractive servers product/service category in terms of overall revenue opportunity in 2021 ($17.5 billion), its projected to grow up to $24.8 billion by 2026.

- BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise servers, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.

- Asia Pacific is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $29.1 billion for 2021 and set to grow up to $38.6 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the enterprise servers market.



It helps the reader to understand the enterprise servers market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the enterprise servers market.

- The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the enterprise servers market from 2021 to 2026, spanning technology segments (hardware and services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands.

- The report provides an assessment of enterprise servers vendors.

- The report also discusses the opportunities and recommendations for vendors.

