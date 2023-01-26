New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enterprise Networking Market Size (by Technology, Geography, Sector, and Size Band), Trends, Drivers and Challenges, Vendor Landscape, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06312761/?utm_source=GNW

Published annually, the global enterprise networking market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key networking market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the networking landscape.



The global outlook report provides information and insights into global enterprise networking market -

- The primary finding from view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise networking market through to 2026, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

- The latest trends impacting the enterprise networking market.

- The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of enterprise networking market.

- The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise networking.

- The overview of top ICT vendors in the enterprise networking market.



Scope

- Enterprise networking market revenue is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% over 2021-2026, due to rising adoption of wireless devices, cloud services, IoT, and other digital solutions, and growing demand for strong enterprise network connectivity amid increase in adoption of work from home and remote working model are driving enterprises to ramp up and strengthen their networking infrastructure and invest in network solutions. Focus on modernizing network with software with focus on high bandwidth networks and expanding wireless network capabilities is gaining prominence among enterprises.

- According to the analyst, enterprise networking market would see majority share of its revenue come from the network service segment over the forecast period. Revenue from network service reached $369.5 billion in 2021 and is set to grow up to $505.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

- Network services is the most attractive networking product/service category in terms of overall revenue opportunity in 2021 ($283.2 billion), its projected to grow up to $379.1 billion by 2026.

- BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise networking, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.

- Asia Pacific is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $142.1 billion for 2021 and set to grow up to $188.9 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



Reasons to Buy

This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the enterprise networking market.



It helps the reader to understand the enterprise networking market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the enterprise networking market. -

- The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the enterprise networking market from 2021 to 2026, spanning technology segments (hardware, software and services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands.

- The report provides an assessment of enterprise networking vendors.

- The report also discusses the opportunities and recommendations for vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06312761/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________