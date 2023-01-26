New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data and Analytics Market Size (by Technology, Geography, Sector, and Size Band), Trends, Drivers and Challenges, Vendor Landscape, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06312756/?utm_source=GNW

Published annually, the global data and analytics market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key data and analytics market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the data and analytics landscape.



The global outlook report provides information and insights into global data and analytics market -

- The primary finding from view of revenue opportunities in the data and analytics market through to 2026, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

- The latest trends impacting the data and analytics market.

- The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of data and analytics market.

- The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of data and analytics.

- The overview of top ICT vendors in the data and analytics market.



- The global data and analytics market size was valued at $93.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

- According to the analyst, data and analytics market would see majority share of its revenue come from the data and content management segment over the forecast period. Revenue from data and content management reached $42.6 billion in 2021 and is set to grow up to $55.4 billion in 2026, a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

- BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for data and analytics, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.

- North America is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $27.1 billion for 2021 and set to grow up to $41.5 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



- This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Data and Analytics market. It helps the reader to understand the data and analytics market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the enterprise data and analytics market.

- The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the data and analytics market from 2021 to 2026, spanning three product segments (data and content management, BI and data discovery, and big data platforms), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands.

- The report provides an assessment of data and analytics vendors.

