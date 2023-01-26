Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting of RTX A/S

English Danish

Nørresundby, Denmark, 26 January 2023

Today, 26 January 2023, RTX A/S held its Annual General Meeting at which the following decisions were made:

The annual report for the financial year 2021/22 was adopted (item 2).

The suggestion not to distribute any dividend for the financial year 2021/22 was approved (item 3).

Peter Thostrup, Jesper Mailind, Lars Christian Tofft, Henrik Schimmell, Ellen Andersen and Katja Millard were re-elected to the Board of Directors for a one-year term (item 4).

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the company’s auditor (item 5).

The Remuneration Report for 2021/22 was approved in the advisory vote (item 6).

The following proposal form the Board of Directors was not adopted: Authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the company’s share capital both with and without pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders and that the Articles of Association are updated accordingly (item 7.1). While a majority of the share capital represented voted to adopt the proposal, the majority did not constitute the requisite two-thirds majority of the share capital represented at the Annual General Meeting

The following proposals from the Board of Directors were adopted: Various other changes to the Articles of Association (item 7.2) Authorization to the Board of Directors to allow the company to acquire own shares (item 7.3) Adoption of an updated Remuneration Policy (item 7.4) Authorization to attorney Henrik Møgelmose to inform the Danish Business Authority of the resolutions passed and to make any resulting changes to the Company’s Articles of Associations (item 7.5).



As shareholders representing at least two-thirds of the share capital did not vote at the Annual General Meeting, an extraordinary general meeting will be called to put item 7.2 to the vote once more for final adoption by the general assembly.





At a meeting of the Board of Directors immediately after the AGM, the Board of Directors constituted itself with Peter Thostrup as Chair and Jesper Mailind as Deputy Chair of the board. Further, Henrik Schimmell was selected as Chair of the Audit Committee with Peter Thostrup and Jesper Mailind as members of the Audit Committee. Peter Thostrup, Jesper Mailind and Henrik Schimmell were selected as members of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

Questions and further information

CEO Peter Røpke, tel: +45 96 32 23 00.

