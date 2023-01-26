New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enterprise Storage Market Size (by Technology, Geography, Sector, and Size Band), Trends, Drivers and Challenges, Vendor Landscape, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06312754/?utm_source=GNW

Published annually, the global enterprise storage market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key storage market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the storage landscape.



The global outlook report provides information and insights into global enterprise storage market -

- The primary finding from view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise storage market through to 2026, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

- The latest trends impacting the enterprise storage market.

- The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of enterprise storage market.

- The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise storage.

- The overview of top ICT vendors in the enterprise storage market.



- Enterprise Storage market revenue is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% over 2021-2026, against the backdrop of increasing use of smart connected devices like smartphones and tablets in organizations is leading to generation of huge volumes of data in the form of images and videos. Moreover, embedded devices, machine-to-machine, and IoT solutions are creating volumes of images and videos from functional applications such as advertising, production and security; files on PCs and servers; log files; and massive amounts of metadata.

- According to the analyst, enterprise Storage market would see majority share of its revenue come from the storage hardware segment over the forecast period. Revenue from Storage hardware reached $78.6 billion in 2021 and is set to grow up to $110.6 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

- Managed storage services is the most attractive storage product/service category in terms of overall revenue opportunity in 2021 ($26 billion), its projected to grow up to $31.1 billion by 2026.

- BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise storage, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.

- Asia Pacific is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $38.3 billion for 2021 and set to grow up to $51.6 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



- This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Enterprise Storage market. It helps the reader to understand the enterprise Storage market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the enterprise Storage market.

- The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the enterprise Storage market from 2021 to 2026, spanning technology segments (hardware, software services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands.

- The report provides an assessment of enterprise Storage vendors.

- The report also discusses the opportunities and recommendations for vendors.

