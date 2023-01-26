CARROLL Announces Promotion Within Executive Leadership Team

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming off another year of significant growth in 2022, CARROLL, a national real estate investment firm, is continuing its reinvestment in the firm by announcing the promotion of Rob Lester, a member of the Firm's Executive Leadership Team, to the role of Head of Investment Management. Rob joined CARROLL in 2022 to lead its capital markets function and brought more than 25 years of real estate, capital markets, and investment experience to the Firm.

In this role, Rob will lead CARROLL's investment, asset management, development, capital markets, and investor relations teams, while contributing to the development and execution of the Firm's growth strategy across all investment strategies. More specifically, Rob will be directly responsible for expanding the Firm's U.S. residential real estate footprint, asset management, and worldwide growth of its capital markets function. Rob will also oversee the management of the Firm's recently launched recovery fund, Carroll Credit, targeted as a friendly source of capital to multifamily owners across the Sun Belt region.

CARROLL's President and COO David Perez said, "We are incredibly pleased to have someone on our executive leadership team of Rob's caliber and experience in the business. He will play an important role in leading our investment teams to ensure we continue our robust growth, especially as we manage through potentially challenging times."

"This appointment reflects the next generation of leadership at the Firm," said CARROLL founder Patrick Carroll. "Rob and our President/COO David Perez have both played critical roles in our success and this new alignment bolsters the already impressive credentials of the leadership team guiding the organization. Both are proven leaders and managers and I look forward to seeing them continue to accelerate the growth of the CARROLL platform."

A capital markets and investment veteran, Rob Lester brings more than two decades of investment, banking and capital raising experience that includes developing, structuring, and financing innovative transactions and financial vehicles around the globe. Prior to joining CARROLL, Rob held executive and leadership positions within highly respected real estate and financial institutions, including Blackstone/Park Hill Real Estate, Macquarie Capital and Brookfield - after beginning his career in corporate investment banking with BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank.

ABOUT CARROLL

CARROLL, a privately held real estate investment firm, was founded in 2004 by Patrick Carroll. With headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., and regional offices in Dallas-Fort Worth, Raleigh, Denver, Miami, New York, and Los Angeles, CARROLL focuses on multifamily communities, including acquisitions, property and asset management services, ground-up development, and fund management. The Firm has raised more than $4.4 billion of equity through CARROLL-sponsored funds and joint ventures. CARROLL has successfully purchased, developed, or sold more than $20.9 billion in real estate.

The Firm manages approximately 30,000 multifamily units across eight states representing $7.1 billion in assets under management and has purchased other multifamily owner/operators throughout the U.S. CARROLL has also developed student housing, single-family residential, and retail communities, and has managed more than $500 million in construction projects throughout the past 10 years. From due diligence to execution, CARROLL has the internal capabilities and the external relationships to identify, underwrite, and close transactions. For more information, visit carrollorg.com.

Contact Information:

Erinn Larson

Marketing Communications Specialist

media@carrollorg.com



