|
PRESS RELEASE
Quarterly financial information as of December 31, 2022
IFRS - Regulated information - Not audited
Cegedim: Revenue growth continued in 2022
- Fourth-quarter revenues grew 2.9% like for like
- 2022 revenue amounted to €555.6 million, a 5.1% like for like increase
- Cegedim Santé: Double-digit growth in the second half
Boulogne-Billancourt, France, January 26, 2023, after the market close
Revenue
|Fourth quarter
|Change Q4 2022 / 2021
|Full Year
|Change 2022 / 2021
|in millions of euros
|2022
|2021
|Reported
|Like for like(1)(2)
|2022
|2021
|Reported
|Like for like(1)(2)
|Software & services
|81.1
|80.4
|0.9%
|-0.5%
|302.0
|292.0
|3.4%
|2.2%
|Flow
|23.9
|22.7
|5.0%
|4.2%
|90.6
|84.2
|7.5%
|7.3%
|Data & Marketing
|34.4
|31.9
|8.1%
|6.7%
|107.2
|98.4
|9.0%
|8.3%
|BPO
|14.6
|13.0
|12.4%
|12.4%
|53.0
|47.3
|11.9%
|11.9%
|Corporate and others
|0.7
|0.7
|0.4%
|0.4%
|2.8
|2.7
|2.0%
|2.0%
|Cegedim
|154.7
|148.7
|4.1%
|2.9%
|555.6
|524.7
|5.9%
|5.1%
(1) At constant scope and exchange rates.
(2) The positive currency impact of 0.1% was mainly due to the pound sterling. The positive scope effect of 0.8% was attributable to the first-time consolidation of Kobus Tech. Mesdocteurs. Laponi, SEDIA, and Clinityx.
Consolidated fourth quarter revenues rose to €154.7 million, up 4.1% as reported and 2.9% like for like(1) compared with the same period in 2021. The moderate growth in the fourth quarter was mainly due to December 2022 revenues, which grew 0.4% compared to December 2021. That was the slowest monthly growth rate in 2022 and will be a headwind for full year recurring operating income.
Over the full year, revenues rose 5.9% as reported and 5.1% like for like compared with 2021.
Analysis of business trends by division
- Software & Services
|Software & Services
|Fourth quarter
|Change Q4 2022 / 2021
|Full Year
|Change 2022 / 2021
|in millions of euros
|2022
|2021
|Reported
|Like for like
|2022
|2021
|Reported
|Like for like
|Cegedim Santé
|19.2
|17.1
|12.4%
|5.5%
|69.6
|63.1
|10.3%
|5.8%
|Insurance, HR, Pharmacies and other services
|49.0
|48.7
|0.6%
|0.3%
|183.5
|175.0
|4.8%
|4.7%
|International businesses
|12.9
|14.6
|-11.7%
|-10.1%
|48.9
|53.9
|-9.3%
|-9.9%
|Software & Services
|81.1
|80.4
|0.9%
|-0.5%
|302.0
|292.0
|3.4%
|2.2%
Cegedim Santé posted fourth-quarter revenue growth of 12.4%. Growth in the second half was 16% year on year. Cegedim Santé’s overall subscriber churn rate came to 12% over the full year.
Q4 revenues at the division’s other activities in France were flat, hampered by a trading operation in Q4 2021 and tepid pharmacy solution revenues.
International business dipped in the fourth quarter and finished the year down 9.3% compared with 2021. UK operations, which account for 70% of the division’s international revenues, were responsible for most of the decline. Pharmacy solutions suffered the full year impact of losing their largest client, who decided to build its own solutions in-house.
- Flow
|FLOW
|Fourth quarter
|Change Q4 2022 / 2021
|Full Year
|Change 2022 / 2021
|in millions of euros
|2022
|2021
|Reported
|Like for like
|2022
|2021
|Reported
|Like for like
|e-business
|13.8
|13.4
|2.9%
|1.6%
|53.9
|48.7
|10.6%
|10.1%
|Third-party payer
|10.1
|9.3
|8.0%
|8.0%
|36.7
|35.5
|3.3%
|3.3%
|Flux
|23.9
|22.7
|5.0%
|4.2%
|90.6
|84.2
|7.5%
|7.3%
Process digitalization and electronic data flows continued to do well, but the pace of growth slowed relative to prior quarters. International operations (Germany and the UK) continued to build on the recovery seen in the first three quarters, gaining 18% in the fourth. E-business generated double-digit growth over the full year.
Third-party payer systems had an excellent fourth quarter, benefiting from high volumes of pharmacy invoices and rising volumes in the hospital segment, which took on new clients.
- Data & marketing
|Data & Marketing
|Fourth quarter
|Change Q4 2022 / 2021
|Full Year
|Change 2022 / 2021
|in millions of euros
|2022
|2021
|Reported
|Like for like
|2022
|2021
|Reported
|Like for like
|Data
|20.8
|19.6
|5.9%
|3.6%
|61.2
|56.8
|7.6%
|6.5%
|Marketing
|13.6
|12.2
|11.5%
|11.5%
|46.0
|41.6
|10.8%
|10.8%
|Data & Marketing
|34.4
|31.9
|8.1%
|6.7%
|107.2
|98.4
|9.0%
|8.3%
The data business recorded 3.9% organic growth in the fourth quarter. The scope effect came from Clinityx, which specializes in innovative models for employing and matching real world data in France, consolidated in the group figures since July 2022.
Marketing activities—whose business model is largely non-recurring—saw 11.5% growth in the fourth quarter, driven by advertising in pharmacies.
- BPO
|BPO
|Fourth quarter
|Change Q4 2022 / 2021
|Full Year
|Change 2022 / 2021
|in millions of euros
|2022
|2021
|Reported
|Like for like
|2022
|2021
|Reported
|Like for like
|Insurance BPO
|8.4
|7.4
|13.3%
|13.3%
|32.1
|29.2
|10.1%
|10.1%
|HR BPO
|6.1
|5.5
|11.3%
|11.3%
|20.8
|18.1
|14.9%
|14.9%
|BPO
|14.6
|13.0
|12.4%
|12.4%
|53.0
|47.3
|11.9%
|11.9%
BPO operations continued to post double-digit growth over both the fourth quarter and the full year, driven by services for health and personal protection insurance companies, and by those designed for clients’ HR departments.
Highlights
Apart from the items cited below, to the best of the company’s knowledge, there were no events or changes during Q4 2022 that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.
- War in Ukraine
The Group does not do business in Russia or Ukraine and has no assets exposed to those countries.
Significant transactions and events post December 31, 2022
To the best of the company’s knowledge, there were no post-closing events or changes that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.
Outlook
The impact of launching the Cegedim Santé development plan and lower sales in the UK will negatively affect the Group’s 2022 recurring operating income.
Based on currently available information, the Group expects 2023 revenue growth in the range of 6% to 9% compared to 2022.
The Group does not expect to make any significant acquisitions in 2023. And lastly, the group does not provide earnings estimates or forecasts.
|WEBCAST ON JANUARY 26, 2023 AT 6:15 PM (PARIS TIME)
|The webcast is available at: www.cegedim.fr/webcast
|The 2022 revenues presentation is available at:
2023 financial calendar
|2023
|March 23 after the close
March 24 at 10:00 am
April 27 after the close
June 16 at 9:30 am
July 27 after the close
September 20 after the close
|2022 results
SFAF Meeting
Q1 2023 revenues
Shareholders’ meeting
H1 2023 revenues
H1 2023 results
Financial calendar: https://www.cegedim.fr/finance/agenda/Pages/default.aspx
|Disclaimer
This press release is available in French and in English. In the event of any difference between the two versions, the original French version takes precedence. This press release may contain inside information. It was sent to Cegedim’s authorized distributor on January 26, 2022, no earlier than 5:45 pm Paris time.
The figures cited in this press release include guidance on Cegedim's future financial performance targets. This forward-looking information is based on the opinions and assumptions of the Group’s senior management at the time this press release is issued and naturally entails risks and uncertainty. For more information on the risks facing Cegedim, please refer to Chapter 7, “Risk management”, section 7.2, “Risk factors and insurance”, and Chapter 3, “Overview of the financial year”, section 3.6, “Outlook”, of the 2021 Universal Registration Document filled with the AMF on April 16, 2022, under number D.21-0320.
|
About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 6,000 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €555.6 million in 2022.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.fr
And follow Cegedim on Twitter @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook
Aude Balleydier
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Communications Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr
Jérôme Moreau
Cegedim
Director of Management Control
Head of Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 72 62
jerome.moreau@cegedim.com
Céline Pardo
Becoming Group
Media Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
cegedim@becoming-group.com
|
Annexes
Breakdown of revenue by quarter and division
- Year 2022
|in millions of euros
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Software & services
|71.2
|74.4
|75.2
|81.1
|302.0
|Flow
|22.6
|22.6
|21.5
|23.9
|90.6
|Data & marketing
|22.5
|27.6
|22.8
|34.4
|107.2
|BPO
|12.3
|13.1
|13.0
|14.6
|53.0
|Corporate and others
|0.7
|0.7
|0.8
|0.7
|2.8
|Group revenue
|129.2
|138.3
|133.3
|154.7
|555.6
- Year 2021
|in millions of euros
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Software & services
|68.8
|71.4
|71.3
|80.4
|292.0
|Flow
|21.0
|20.7
|19.8
|22.7
|84.2
|Data & marketing
|19.9
|24.8
|21.8
|31.9
|98.4
|BPO
|11.7
|11.2
|11.4
|13.0
|47.3
|Corporate and others
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.7
|2.7
|Group revenue
|122.5
|128.7
|124.8
|148.7
|524.7
Breakdown of revenue by geographic zone, currency and division at December 31, 2022
|as a % of consolidated revenues
|Geographic zone
|Currency
|France
|Ex. France
|Euro
|GBP
|Others
|Software & services
|83.8%
|16.2%
|86.8%
|11.6%
|1.6%
|Flow
|92.5%
|7.5%
|95.4%
|4.6%
|0.0%
|Data & marketing
|97.5%
|2.5%
|97.7%
|0.0%
|2.3%
|BPO
|100.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Corporate and others
|99.5%
|0.5%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Group revenue
|89.5%
|10.5%
|91.6%
|7.1%
|1.3%
Attachment