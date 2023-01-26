Konica Minolta Leads in Brand Loyalty for Sixteenth Consecutive Year

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has received first place in Brand Loyalty in the Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index® (CLEI) for the sixteenth consecutive year. The win confirms that Konica Minolta best meets, or exceeds, customer expectations among all brands competing in the category.



Brand Keys, a New York–based client loyalty and engagement consultancy, publishes the annual syndicated study, which recognized Konica Minolta for Brand Loyalty in the “MFP Office Copier” (multifunction printer) category. The Brand Keys’ data paints a detailed picture of the category drivers that engage customers, engender loyalty and drive real profits.

This year’s study revealed a dramatic shift in how consumers review and compare brands. Expectations are higher than ever and have been found to be predominantly emotional, as consumers consider social advocacy, political tribalism and the economic landscape in their evaluations. This has widened the gap between customer desire and brand delivery, creating even more challenges for brands as they work to close these gaps and maintain brand profitability.

“Customer experience takes top priority in our business plans as we strive to retain our current clients and attract new ones, and we are so pleased to know that our efforts to meet their ever-evolving expectations continue to be successful,” said Kay Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Konica Minolta. “We are so proud to have maintained the loyalty of our customers year after year despite ongoing challenges, and truly appreciate the trust they place in us.”

Brand Keys’ 26th annual CLEI and research consultancy identifies brands that are best able to engage clients by meeting or exceeding their expectations, thereby creating client loyalty. The Index recognizes the brands that receive the highest loyalty and engagement assessments and surpass competitors for responding to the category values customers desire most.

“Because expectations are more emotionally based today, brands can have a difficult time identifying and tracking them,” said Robert Passikoff, Brand Keys Founder and President. “Konica Minolta is one of those ‘hero’ brands that have pretty much ‘owned’ the #1 spot in their categories long enough to earn a ‘perennial loyalty’ designation, and for that we offer our hearty congratulations.”

This year’s Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index examined customers’ relationships with 987 brands in 110 categories. View the complete list of the highest-rated brands online .

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta’s journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. We innovate for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept us moving then, keeps us moving now. Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhubi-Series. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for sixteen consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram

