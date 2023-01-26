New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in Global Space Cybersecurity" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06413383/?utm_source=GNW

The need of and reliance on space-based data and satellite services and capabilities are rising exponentially, attracting undue attention from adversaries.



Every stage of a satellite’s life cycle, from design and development to end-of-life or decommissioning, involves information technology (IT) services, making cybersecurity a crucial part of the larger space ecosystem.



The complexities and vulnerabilities at each stage of a satellite’s or spacecraft’s life cycle must be considered to maintain security.This study outlines cybersecurity’s rising importance due to new trends.



It gives an overview of key focus areas, adoption of the as-a-Service business model, cybersecurity incidents, military and defense perspective, and a comparison of cybersecurity capabilities of different spacefaring nations.This analysis exclusively discusses the cybersecurity component of the space industry.



It does not address security with regard to electronic warfare systems, directed energy weapons, physical on-orbit threats, ground-based kinetic energy threats, or any other mediums of attack on satellites or other space assets.

