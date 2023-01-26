New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Metaverse Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06413382/?utm_source=GNW

The central concept of the Metaverse is straightforward but intriguing: a persistent 3D world where an infinite number of people can interact with one another in real time.



The term Industrial Metaverse refers to an always-on 3D environment where digital twins provide virtual replicas of the physical machinery, production line, vehicles, grids, and even cities and humans. Forward-looking businesses are already using digital tools to build customer relationships and, to these businesses, the Metaverse will be a natural next step, offering improved capabilities through immersive experiences, live customer interactions, and personalization features.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06413382/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________