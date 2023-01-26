1/2023・Trifork Holding AG - Share-based incentive programme 2023

Company announcement no. 1 / 2023

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 26 January 2023

The Board of Directors of Trifork Holding AG (“Trifork”) has approved an employee long-term share-based incentive programme for 2023 (the “ELTIP 2023”) covering certain employees of the Trifork Group (excluding members of the Executive Management who are subject to a separate share-based incentive programme).

The ELTIP 2023 is based on restricted share units (“RSUs”) and employees participating in the ELTIP 2023 may, subject to certain terms and conditions, be allocated RSUs by converting salary supplements or bonuses. RSUs granted will be subject to graded vesting over a three-year period.

Further details about the ELTIP 2023 are stated below:

Participants Certain employees of the Trifork Group in selected jurisdictions. Approximately 140 employees.



Number of RSUs Based on the anticipated number of employees participating in the ELTIP 2023, a total of up to 49,860 RSUs may be allocated under the ELTIP 2023. The number of RSUs are calculated by taking the amount of salary supplements or bonus converted and applying the weighted average share price for Trifork's shares of the last three trading days of 2022.



Granting RSUs comprised by the ELTIP 2023 may be granted in January 2023 and April 2023.



Vesting RSUs will vest over a three-year period with 1/3 of the RSUs vesting each year. Vesting is not conditional upon the achievement of any financial or non-financial targets but is conditional upon the participating employee remaining employed with the Trifork Group throughout the vesting period or becoming a good leaver during the vesting period as well as the participating employee having complied in all respects with the terms and conditions of the ELTIP 2023.



Objective Attraction and retention of employees in selected jurisdictions.



Conversion Once vested and not lapsed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the ELTIP 2023, each RSU will entitle the holder to receive one Trifork share.



Conditions RSUs are granted either based on the conversion of individual supplementary salary for each participating employee or, with respect to conversion of bonus, based on individual performance indicators for each participating employee, respectively.





The ELTIP is subject to customary conditions.



Allocation & theoretical value The allocation is based on the weighted average share price of the last 3 trading days of 2022 (DKK 143.46). Dividing the converting salary by this amount results in the number of RSUs to be granted. The converting total amounts to a maximum of DKK 7,152,915 (EUR 961,502) and a maximum of 49,860 RSUs.

The theoretical value for the RSUs is the market price of the Trifork share at grant date minus the expected dividends for the portions vesting after one, two and three years.





For more information, please contact:

Investors

Kristian Dollerup, Head of Investor Relations

kdo@trifork.com, +41 76 561 1256

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

