Generations Christian Academy Offers New Private Christian School Option for Franklin TN

Generations Christian Academy in Franklin, TN, offers a new private school option for residents of downtown Franklin and neighboring areas. It is an approved Christian school in Tennessee and offers services for PreK-8th grade students. Its biblical worldview and faith-based Christian emphasis are an integral component of their academic curriculum and they are a member of the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI). They want to point out that their lower student/teacher ratio allows them to offer personalized learning plans and give priority to the progress of each student. And they partner with Christian families in the provision of a biblically saturated curriculum and a classroom environment that represents traditional Christian values. More about the school can be gleaned from their website at generationschristianacademy.org.

Lasandra Wall, Executive Director of Generations Christian Academy, says, “Our goal is for our students to feel safe, protected and have a wonderful experience in their school. When we see the children smiling, hugging, laughing and studying diligently, we’re so grateful for God’s guidance and provision for our school.”

Generations Christian Academy serves as a private, mission oriented, religious, educational organization where each and every employee has the responsibility to provide the training, example, and encouragement to others for practical Christian living based on biblical standards and the basic religious doctrines of historic, evangelical Christian faith. Students also take part in extracurricular programs, including basketball and cross country sports. Weekly chapel experience, prayer events, and public speaking opportunities are woven into each day. As indicated in 1 Peter 3:15, they seek to enable students to “… be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have.”

Generations Christian Academy is composed of the Generations Learning Center for ages six weeks to five years, Generations Christian PreK & Elementary School for grades K-5, Generations Christian Academy Middle School for grades 6 to 8, and Generations Christian Academy High School for grades 9 to 12.

Generations Learning Center aims to nurture the “whole child” by offering teacher directed and organic learning experiences in the areas of physical, social, spiritual, intellectual, and emotional development. The children are motivated to become independent thinkers and lifelong learners. For children one year to five years of age, Generations Learning Center offers experiences that serve to develop their self esteem, which is vital in the exploring, adjusting, and growing stages of child development.

With regards to the curriculum for Generations Christian Academy includes: reading comprehension skills that are taught to promote critical thinking; mathematical instruction that can serve as the basis for problem solving and reasoning; literature that is taught from a literary, biblical, and technical viewpoint; social studies instruction that emphasizes historical facts, patriotic spirit, and biblical perspective; fine arts instruction that promotes creativity in the areas of music, film, art, worship and musical instruments, and helps the student realizing that these gifts come from God and are to be used to serve others and not to elevate oneself; writing and communication instruction that provides structure for the creative process, and establishes a foundation for future educational and career goals; and physical fitness, good sportsmanship, sound health and nutritional habits that are woven into all of the students’ educational experiences.

Founded in 2020, Generations Christian Academy offers a faith-based comprehensive early-learning and academic experience. They are focused on being academically excellent while raising the next generation who knows and loves Jesus Christ. From their curriculum to their teachers, they provide a Christ-glorifying education experience. They are an independent, college-preparatory, non-denominational, Christian school with selective admissions. They are ready to partner with parents in preparing and developing the whole student, in mind, body and spirit through excellence in academic training that is interlinked with faith-based, biblical, teaching, with student-led ministry and worship.

Those who are interested in learning more about Generations Christian Academy can check out their website or social media page or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open from 8:00am to 5:00pm, from Monday to Friday.

