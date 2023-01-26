New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Strategic Profile of BYD" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06413371/?utm_source=GNW

This strategic analysis offers an overview of BYD, primarily focusing on China Mainland and the countries to which it exports.



BYD was a battery company before it joined the automotive manufacturing industry.



With its rich background in batteries, it is the first EV OEM with a vertically integrated value chain and leader in the global EV market.



This research offers a business snapshot of BYD which covers operating income, operating profit, and gross profit margin of major business segments, such as automotive and mobile-phone parts.This profile captures the company’s main business segment, the automotive industry.



It explores BYD’s top 8 highlights in 2021, sales strategies, manufacturing strategies, and product portfolio.



In addition, the EV unit shipment forecast is provided until 2030. The electric passenger vehicle is the main vehicle type discussed in the study, which is also the main contribution of BYD to the automotive industry.



BYD’s EVs are part of a global electrification trend that has grown rapidly in China and overseas in recent years.



Electrification has already transformed the automotive industry, and it is also a long-term powertrain solution that will be adopted and applied worldwide.



From the use of electric buses and electric passenger vehicles to the application of blade batteries, BYD has solved and upgraded the complex needs of the automotive industry.



Most importantly, BYD has disrupted traditional ICE vehicles and accelerated the popularity of electric powertrain around the world.

