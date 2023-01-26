Global Reusable Resuscitators Market to surpass US$ 1.0 Billion by end of 2031, as per Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – According to the TMR report, the global reusable resuscitators industry was valued at US$ 503.5 Mn in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.



Oxygen deprivation, often known as asphyxia, is a condition when the body lacks oxygen supply. It can happen owing to choking, asthma, or drowning. Asphyxia causes unconsciousness, brain damage, and ultimately death. Increased prevalence of asphyxia is anticipated to drive the reusable resuscitators market growth during the forecast period.

Global Reusable Resuscitators: Growth Drivers

Increased R&D efforts to manufacture effective products drives reusable resuscitators market development. Reusable resuscitators are effective in respiratory failure or cardiac arrest treatment. They use a manually squeezed bag to provide air through a mask or airway tube. Reusable CPR resuscitators are cost-effective and efficient. These regulators offer successful resuscitation. Reusable resuscitators are usually made up of silicone or rubber. Manual, pediatric, self-inflating, and gas-powered resuscitators are used to resolving respiratory problems.



Increased investments by government and nonprofit organizations for the development of pediatric medical devices have opened multiple growth avenues for the global reusable resuscitators industry. Key players are focusing on the development of products that can be used effectively to clean and disinfect in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, in an effort to lower the danger of cross-infection. Businesses are improving their production methods and utilizing premium raw materials to produce long-lasting products.



Key Findings of Global Reusable Resuscitators Market

The global market was led by the without pop-off valves product type segment in 2021 owing to the emerging reusable resuscitators market trends of using these valves in several applications. These latex-free resuscitators aid in preventing allergic reactions. These benefits drive the demand for reusable resuscitators without pop-off valves.



The adult age group category held a significant market share in 2021. Adults are particularly vulnerable to lung infections, such as asthma. Adult reusable resuscitators are gaining traction owing to their pressing need in the healthcare sector.



Reusable Resuscitators Market: Regional Assessment

North America is anticipated to have the highest global market share from 2022 to 2031. The high occurrence of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in the region contributed to the growth of the regional market in 2021.

Asia Pacific held the second-largest market share in 2021. The market in the region is estimated to expand quickly between 2022 and 2031. Growth in the region is ascribed to rise in asphyxia awareness and a growth in government assistance for the management and treatment of respiratory disorders.

Reusable Resuscitators Market: Competitive Analysis

Key players are concentrating on product approval and introduction of new products to increase their global market share. Players in the market make significant investments in R&D initiatives to manufacture advanced treatment solutions. Players may bolster their position in the market by taking part in activities, such as mergers, joint ventures, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Investments are being made by numerous corporations and financial institutions to increase production capabilities owing to increasing consumer demand, which may lead to significant growth prospects.

A few of the leading companies in the market are

Ambu A/S

Zeal Medical

Besmed Health Business Corp.

Kay & Company

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.,

EMSRUN

BLS Systems Limited

ICU Medical

HUM Gesellschaft für Homecare und Medizintechnik mbH, Inc.

Vyaire Medical

WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

Shining World Health Care Co., Ltd., Inc.

Laerdal Medical



Reusable Resuscitators Market: Segmentation



Product



Without Pop-off Valve

With Pop-off Valve



Age Group



Adult

Pediatric



End-user



Hospitals

Clinics Others





Region



North America



Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



