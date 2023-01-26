Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Size & Share to Surpass $4.9 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market is valued at USD 3.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 4.9 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, key factors anticipated accelerating the Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding market growth over the forecast period. Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding are frequently utilized when creating goods with enormous strength, superior surface finishes, and intricate geometries. The market is anticipated to develop during the projected period due to the rising demand for percutaneous cosmetic procedures among the world's population.

We forecast that sales of the stainless steel category in the Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding market will account for more than 20% of total sales by 2028. Increased revenue for Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding has been seen across various companies due to the simple and inexpensive abundance of factory inputs and government incentives policies promoting the region as a manufacturing hub.

Market Dynamics

Controlled Process Environments Help Increase Productivity in Developing Nations to Boost Market Growth

The market is promoting the Six Sigma-regulated atmospheres. Machine operators and product designers now have more flexibility when using ceramics as a substitute material because of its high productivity, cheap manufacturing costs, and increased product performance. When customers need to replace plastic or metal components that don't work properly, ceramic injection molding (CIM) is an excellent solution.

Automotive Sector Holds Lucrative Revenue Opportunities to Drive the Market Growth

MIM innovation produces complete, intricate, high-performance metal parts in the automotive and aerospace industries. MIM uses a stiff frame, sometimes known as a matrix or mold, to provide molten raw substance to a concrete slab. Since automaker is making investments in research for MIM technology, businesses in the Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding market are opening up growth opportunities in India's automobile manufacturing industry.

Top Players in the Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market

Form Technologies Company (US)

CNI (China)

Akron Porcelain & Plastics Co. (US)

ARC Group Worldwide (US)

CMG Technologies (US)

PSM Industries (US)

NIPPON PISTON RING Co Ltd. (Japan)

ABBOT Furnace Company (US)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

ARBURG GmbH + Co KG (Germany)

Ortech Advanced Ceramics (Us)

Epsom Atmix Corporation (Japan)

INDO-MIM (US)

Britt Manufacturing Company (US)

Cypress Industries (US)

AMT (China)

GKN Powder Metallurgy (US)

PTI (India)

Smith Metal Products (US)



Top Trends in Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market

One trend Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding industry is advancement in healthcare facilities. The marketplace for metal and ceramic molded materials used in the production of medical instruments and equipment is anticipated to be driven by advancements in the healthcare industry, research, and treatment platforms; an increase in the prevalence of chronic and cardiovascular illnesses; the presence of several producers; and these factors.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding industry is a rise in the demand in the firearms industry. The market is expanding as the demand for firearms increases. This technique is crucial to the development of sophisticated defense gear that is bulky and formed intricately. The metal manufacturing process is widely used throughout the firearms business to produce the various types of firearms needed by the defense industry.

Top Report Findings

Based on Material, most of the Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding market's revenue is controlled by the stainless steel category. Numerous industries, including the vehicle, industrial, and aircraft sectors, have a large demand for stainless steel molded products, which has greatly increased demand for the stainless steel segment. Additionally, the ease with which high-quality stainless steel is available and the material's longevity, increased strength, flexibility, and rust resistance, have fueled demand among end-use sectors.

Based on Application, the automotive category controls most of the revenue of the Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding market. Injection-molded tiny items are in high demand in the automobile sector. Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding goods manufacture intricate engine parts, locking systems, and electrical systems, which has greatly aided this market's expansion over the past several years.

Recent Developments in the Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market

Schneider Electric launched its Prodigy series smart machines, designed for automated production lines in the industrial sector. These machines have integrated intelligence capabilities that allow them to identify and take action on potential problems, resulting in improved quality control and productivity.



Automotive Category in Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market to Generate Over 25% Revenue

Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding are an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding market to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the application, the Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding market is divided into medical and healthcare, industrial machinery, consumer products, automotive, aerospace, and others.

During the forecast period, the market for Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the automotive category. Automobile sales have increased due to rising urbanization and consumer disposable income. The need for Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding in various automobile parts and components is mostly to blame for this.

On the other hand, the medical and healthcare category is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period. Medical devices like implants, tubes, gauges, catheter tips, and micro-optics are all improved by this technique. In addition, it is anticipated that the growing need for tiny components in the fabrication of medical microparts throughout the healthcare sector will increase demand for microinjection.

Asia Pacific Region in Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market to Generate More 33% Revenue

Asia Pacific region dominates the market throughout the projection period. Due to public consciousness and significant demand for devices made of metal and ceramic. Over the projection period, it is anticipated that innovation and development toward high-quality products will further boost industry growth globally.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Segmentation

By Material

Iron and Steel

Stainless Steel

Copper

Aluminium

Alumina

Zirconia

Others



By Application

Medical and Healthcare

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Products

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 4.9 Billion CAGR 8.2% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Form Technologies Company, CNI, Akron Porcelain & Plastics Co., ARC Group Worldwide, CMG Technologies, PSM Industries, NIPPON PISTON RING Co Ltd., ABBOT Furnace Company, Morgan Advanced Materials, ARBURG GmbH + Co KG, Ortech Advanced Ceramics, Epsom Atmix Corporation, INDO-MIM, Britt Manufacturing Company, Cypress Industries, AMT, GKN Powder Metallurgy, PTI, Smith Metal Products Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

