Report on 63 FDA-Approved Brand Names Released by Branding Agency, Brandsymbol

Matthews, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews, North Carolina -

Brandsymbol is an innovative leader in healthcare brand creation for Pharmaceutical and Biotech. The Brandsymbol Regulatory Division wants to share their 2022 Brand Name Annual Review. Each year they prepare this free publication analyzing brand names approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the previous year.

This year's publication includes a selection of 63 brand names approved by the FDA for new molecular entities, biologics, and vaccines. With publically available profile information, Brandsymbol uses their SafeMarkTM Model Name Safety Tools to provide insights on relevant naming strategies. They aim to increase awareness of brand name safety guidelines, and regulatory approval trends and assist in the prevention of medication errors in healthcare practice.

About Brandsymbol

Brandsymbol provides services to the healthcare industry for the creation and safety evaluation of proprietary (brand) and nonproprietary (active ingredient) names that are being considered for regulatory submission. Their services apply to drugs for human use, combination products, biologics including biosimilars and vaccines, and animal health products.

Dyan Rowe Davis, B.S. Pharm., R.Ph., J.D., President of the Brandsymbol Regulatory Division has re-invented the name safety testing process with the SafeMarkTM Model. Says Rowe Davis, "We analyze each brand name approval throughout the year to ensure continuous evolvement of our SafeMarkTM Model based on FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) guidance. We appreciate the opportunity to share with our industry partners." The SafeMarkTM Model utilizes several advanced and proprietary methods, including Brandsymbol's Word Construction Analysis (WCA) (featured in the 2021 NRG Interested Parties meeting), Prescription Simulation Study, Patient Harm Analysis, Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA), and others to provide the industry's most comprehensive safety testing data. This process has been tested and proven by many successful approvals of nonproprietary (generic) and proprietary brand name approvals for Brandsymbol clients.

Says Brandsymbol CEO Clayton Tolley, "Our client-centric initiative was born from a desire to produce world-class healthcare brands by combining strategic insights with superior creative and intense legal, linguistics, safety evaluation, and commercial validation. We deliver reliable regulatory name approvals for outstanding healthcare names for our partners."

To read Brandsymbol's annual publication visit: https://brandsymbol.com/2022-brand-name-annual-review/

