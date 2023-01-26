The Global Food Grade Gases Market size is expected to reach $11.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Grade Gases Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Mode of Supply, By Industry, By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412041/?utm_source=GNW

You can use these gases separately or in combination. When selecting the gas or gas composition, it is important to consider the gas’s qualities and how the gas interacts with the food ingredients, such as solubility.



Food Grade Gases are liquefied to enhance a cryonic state for the conserving frozen food items, which offers several chilling benefits, including increased production, decreased product dehydration, decreased bacterial activity, and longer shelf life. This cryonic state also offers faster freeze rates and efficiency improvements over mechanical freezers. Due to this, nitrogen liquefies the most. As dry ice, carbon dioxide can also be frozen.



The market participants support the delivery of food-grade gases by either regular cylinder delivery or through micro bulk storage, based on your storage situation and gas requirements. Any form of food-grade gas your products need can be supplied by the market sellers on your behalf, from brewing and bottling through storage and delivery to dispensing.



Additionally, numerous alternative freezing and chilling devices are on the market for food preservation. The rise in the use of food-grade gases in the food sector to freeze food goods before packing is another factor driving the expansion of the global market for food-grade gases.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Regarding controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, carbon dioxide (CO2) has been essential in reducing the demand impact brought on by the decline in industrial use. Despite a drop in restaurant patronage, the usage of liquid CO2 in the food industry, a significant consumer of CO2, has increased during the pandemic. The extended restaurant closures, social isolation, and numerous lockdowns have prompted more preparation for food inventories and the production of frozen food items, which emit CO2. As off-premise channels such as convenience stores, grocery stores, and liquor stores stepped up to fill in the gap for customers to offset the closure of on-premise establishments, the demand for CO2 in the form of dry ice is expected to rise. Despite a minor disruption, the market for food-grade gases has benefited from the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



Prefer packaged convenience foods.



In order, to extend the shelf life of fresh food goods, convenience food packaging frequently uses food-grade gases like carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen (N), and oxygen (O). There has been a trend in consumer preference toward using healthier, safer, and higher-quality food products, particularly in North America and Europe. Because consumers are becoming more concerned about the safety of their food, food producers are concentrating on various innovative packaging technologies, including modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), oxygen scavengers, active packaging, and controlled atmosphere packaging (CAP). The market for food-grade gases will expand due to the increased use of these packaging technologies in the food packaging sector.



More People Are Choosing Frozen And Chilled Food Products, Which Will Increase Market Demand



Over the next several years, demand for frozen and chilled food products is anticipated to increase due to customers’ rising preference for shelf-stable meals on a global scale. Furthermore, the use of these items by a wide range of end users, including hotels & resorts, full-service restaurants, and quick-service restaurants, will also promote the expansion of this market. Furthermore, the need for food-grade gases is expanding due to rising demand for frozen seafood in non-coastal nations. In addition, the market is predicted to grow due to the rising import and export of different packaged food items.



Market Restraining Factors



Stringent Government Laws To Meet Quality Benchmarks



In most North American and European nations, laws have been approved to safeguard food goods against deterioration and contamination by subpar manufacturing and refrigerated storage practices. As a result, each country has designated agencies to examine consumer health concerns and the kinds of materials and procedures utilized to determine if they are considered safe for food and beverage operations.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the food-grade gases market is classified into carbon dioxide, nitrogen, oxygen, and others (hydrogen, argon). The nitrogen sector, which produced the significant revenue share for food-grade gases in 2021.Nitrogen is used in the food industry for several purposes, including extending the shelf-life of packaged foods by attempting to prevent spoilage from mold growth, oxidation, moisture migration, and insect infestation; thermoregulating and cooling food; rapidly freezing food (cryogenic freezing and IQF); removing gases from liquids; pneumatic transport of ingredients; and turning food storage tanks into inert containers.



Application Outlook



By application, the food-grade gases market is classified into carbonization, packaging, freezing & chilling, and others (blanketing, hydrogenation, purging, and sparging). In terms of revenue share, the freezing and chilling sector led the market for food-grade gases in 2021. One of the main problems facing the food sector is preventing microbial deterioration. Another is extending product shelf life. One of the best ways to deal with hazardous bacteria is to freeze and chill things. When the temperature falls below the freezing point, the growth of microorganisms is dramatically slowed.



Industry Outlook



Based on industry, the food grade gases market is segmented into bakery & confectionary; dairy & frozen; beverage; fruits & vegetables; meat, poultry & seafood; and others. One of the main factors boosting demand for food-grade gases in the food and beverage industry is consumers’ growing preference for frozen food products due to ongoing lifestyle changes and convenience. Popular frozen food items include prepared cuisine, produce, dairy, meats, and seafood.



Mode of Supply Outlook



Based on the mode of supply, the food grade gases market is segmented into bulk and cylinder. In revenue, the cylinder market category accounted for a significant share of the food-grade gases market in 2021.Since they need fewer gases overall, small firms are mostly choosing this supply method. Additionally, as gas delivery through cylinders is accepted as safe for use and transportation, the industry in this sector is growing.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the global food-grade gases market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market for food-grade gases by revenue share in 2021. Prepared foods, fresh and processed produce, fresh and processed fruit, meat and meat products, snack foods, non-alcoholic beverages, chocolate, and cocoa goods, condiments and sauces, wine, coffee, beer, and pet food are the main exports to Canada. Since the development of retail food distribution systems in Mexico 25 years ago, the demand for imported perishable foods has increased significantly.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Linde PLC, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Wesfarmers Limited, PT Samator Indo Gas Tbk, Massy Holdings Ltd., Air Water, Inc., Les Gaz Industriels Ltd., Messer SE & Co. KGaA (Messer Industrie GmbH), Nippon Sanso Holdings Co., Ltd. (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings), and Air Liquide S.A.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Mode of Supply



• Bulk



• Cylinder



By Industry



• Beverages



• Dairy & Frozen Products



• Convenience Food, Bakery & Confectionery



• Meat, Poultry & Seafood



• Fruits & Vegetables



• Others



By Type



• Carbon Dioxide



• Oxygen



• Nitrogen



• Others



By Application



• Freezing & Chilling



• Packaging



• Carbonation



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Linde PLC



• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.



• Wesfarmers Limited



• PT Samator Indo Gas Tbk



• Massy Holdings Ltd.



• Air Water, Inc.



• Les Gaz Industriels Ltd.



• Messer SE & Co. KGaA (Messer Industrie GmbH)



• Nippon Sanso Holdings Co., Ltd. (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings)



• Air Liquide S.A.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412041/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________