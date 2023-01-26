Intricate Welcomes Kirk Howell to Senior Business Development Management Role

SHERWOOD PARK, Alberta, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intricate is pleased to announce that Kirk Howell has joined our business development team as its Senior Manager.



With over 20 years of energy industry experience, Howell brings an in-depth knowledge of business development and entrepreneurial expertise to Intricate. He has held leadership and technical roles in private enterprise as well as public organizations throughout his career. Through his various roles, Kirk has developed a passion for leadership and organizational success. His experience includes multinational ESG business leadership and compliance, director of operations, manager of measurement and automation, and senior corporate business analyst.

“Kirk is a valuable addition to the Intricate team. His deep understanding of the energy industry and the evolving regulatory landscape makes him the perfect fit for this role. We’re excited to have him on board and look forward to the contributions he will make to our organization,” said Intricate CEO, Greg Howell.

In his role at Intricate, Kirk will be responsible for developing and executing strategies to drive business growth, as well as maintaining relationships with our clients and industry partners.

"With its investment in technology solutions and modernized service offerings, Intricate is well positioned to provide exceptional results to its clients,” said Howell. "I'm excited to build upon the company's historical success and assist the company achieve its objectives.”

About Intricate

Intricate is a leading energy services provider of regulatory consulting and reporting, field services and software to the oil and gas industry. Since 2007, Intricate has forged a reputation for excellence by delivering Effective Solutions with Exceptional Results.

