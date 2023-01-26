National Civil Rights Museum presents book by civil rights father-son activists

Memphis, TN, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum brings civil rights legend David J. Dennis, Sr. and his son David J. Dennis, Jr. to discuss their book, The Movement Made Us, to open this season’s Book and Author Series on Thursday, February 2, at the Museum. The duo will also present an in-person teacher’s workshop on Saturday, February 4, to help educators use firsthand accounts as powerful teaching tools on the American Civil Rights Movement.

The Movement Made Us is a dynamic family exchange that pivots between a father's and son's voices. It is a unique work of oral history and memoir, chronicling the extraordinary story of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s and its living legacy embodied in Black Lives Matter. David Dennis Sr., a core architect of the movement, speaks out for the first time, swapping both harrowing and joyful recollections with David Jr., a journalist working on the front lines of change today.

“The National Civil Rights Museum is honored to host David Dennis Sr and his son Dave Dennis Jr. Mr. Dennis is a prominent figure in the museum, appearing in several of our galleries,” said Dr. Noelle Trent, the museum’s Director of Interpretation, Collections, and Education. “We are delighted that our audience has the opportunity to hear firsthand about critical moments in the Movement from the Freedom Rides to Freedom Summer and beyond.”

A legend of the 1960s Movement, David Dennis Sr. began as a student activist at Southern University in Baton Rouge, where he led student sit-ins at Woolworth counters. After he was forced to leave Southern, he attended Dillard University in New Orleans. He was a part of the Freedom Rides of 1961 from Washington, DC to New Orleans. He was arrested in Jackson, MS with hundreds of student Freedom Riders and jailed in the notorious Parchman Prison. In the book, there are scenes from across David Sr.’s life, as he becomes involved in the movement, tries to move beyond it, and ultimately returns to it to find final solace and a new sense of self.

An autographed copy of The Movement Made Us is available in the museum's online store. The hybrid Book & Author Series event begins at 6:00 pm Central and is free and open for registration.

