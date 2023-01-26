The Global Dentures Market size is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dentures Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Usage, By End-use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412028/?utm_source=GNW

It is necessary to replace the missing permanent teeth otherwise teeth on either side of the space or teeth in the opposite jaw gradually move towards the gap.



These dentures are supported by the soft and hard tissues surrounding the teeth. Dentures come in varied designs and types. They are also classified into two types removable partial dentures and complete dentures. Fixed dentures design is non-removable, these prosthetic teeth are usually bonded onto the teeth by dental implants.



The design and type of the dentures also vary accordingly, whether they will be used to substitute the missing teeth on the maxillary arch or the mandibular arch. Dentures are usually adopted by people as they help in mastication or the ability to chew food, which replaces the edentulous area with prosthetic teeth.



These also help in improving aesthetics, as they give a natural appearance to the face, and wearing them also helps people to replace the missing tooth which gives support to the lips and cheeks. The loss of teeth also creates a collapsed appearance in the individual which can be corrected with the help of dentures. Dentures are very helpful in improving the pronunciation of individuals thereby increasing the self-esteem of the person to speak confidently and interact socially with a bright smile.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted all industries worldwide. The widespread of COVID-19 mandate that healthcare organizations contribute more funds to fight the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has crucially impacted dental care services. Governments of affected nations restricted the visits of dental patients for less important issues. However, manufacturers are now devoting more towards ways to improve and enhance patient experiences. As more innovative dentures choices are now available in the market, more patients will benefit from these innovations in the coming years. The dentures market is anticipated to benefit and grow because of these innovations.



Market Growth Factors



Technological Advancement In The Dentistry



The demand for dentures is increasing worldwide because of the adoption of digital technologies and solutions in dental services. The designing and manufacturing of digital dentures are done with the help of 3D printing technologies, computer-aided design, and computer-aided manufacturing. These cutting-edge technologies provide enormous benefits like consistency, precision, durability, and convenience. In addition, the adoption of technology helps to precisely restore dental functions such as mastication. All these factors are boosting the dentures market.



Increasing Dental Problems Among People



One of the major factors driving the growth of dentures market is the prompt increasing cases of dental cavities such as tooth loss and caries among people because of unhealthy food consumption patterns. Moreover, every nation is witnessing a rapid increase in the number and percentage of their geriatric population. According to the World Health Organization’s Global Oral Health Status Report of 2022, approximately 3.5 billion people are affected by oral diseases, worldwide. Therefore, these factors will propel the growth of the dentures market.



Market Restraining Factors



High Priced Dental Products



Over the past decades, there has been substantial development in the denture market. This development includes customization, designing, material and others. The exhausting manufacturing process and high price associated with the materials used in making dentures make the cost of these dental products considerably high. The rising cost of dental products restricts individuals living in developing countries from investing in these dental procedures. This would result in impeding the growth of the dentures market.



Type Outlook



On the basis of types, the dentures market is divided into complete and partial. In 2021, the complete segment dominated the dentures market with the highest revenue share. Complete dentures are usually recommended for people with no teeth and help in replicating gum tissues. Majorly elderly population use complete dentures. These dentures are adopted for treatments for edentulous patients. Complete dentures treatment improves the oral hygiene of the patients.



Usage Outlook



Based on usage, the dentures market is fragmented into removable and fixed. The fixed segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the dentures market in 2021. Fixed dentures are widely preferred by the patients as they are one-time investment and the requirement to remake or replace the teeth is eliminated. As constant removal is not necessary, fixed dentures also help individuals to prevent bone loss. These dentures are also preferred by individuals as they are crafted to look like natural teeth.



End Users Outlook



By end users, the dentures market is segmented into dental clinics, hospitals and others. In 2021, the hospital segment registered the maximum revenue share in the dentures market. Most individuals prefer hospitals for dental treatments due to the advanced technological tools for treatment as well as the cost efficiency. The hospitals also have trained dentists as well as technicians who are available at all times. Various hospitals also provide free dental check-ups, dental camps, dental education programmes, and online campaigns for people. Hence, the dentures market will flourish.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the dentures market is analysed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region accounted for the highest revenue share in the dentures market. This is due to an increase in the preventive approach towards oral care and hygiene, technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure, presence of independent dental clinics, growth in research &development, and rise in disposable income of the individuals. Adults in the United States have more untreated dental problems. As a result, the demand for dental prevention and restoration services will rise, the dentures market in the region would expand.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Dentsply Sirona, Inc., COLTENE Holding AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Modern Dental Group Limited, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Amann Girrbach AG, AvaDent(Global Dental Science LLC), Huge Dental, Shofu Dental GmbH, and VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG.



Strategies Deployed in Dentures Market



Nov-2022: Global Dental Science, LLC, owner of Avadent, signed an agreement with Renew, LLC, a digital, advanced full-mouth restorative treatment at an affordable cost. Under this agreement, Avadent would supply prosthetic components to Renew for its proprietary fixed-removable, full-mouth restorative process.



Oct-2022: Ivoclar announced an expanded partnership with exocad, a provider of dental CAM/CAD software. Under this partnership, companies would combine the Ivotion Denture add-on module in the exocad DentalCAD software to deliver customers with a better manufacturing workflow for the digital production of removable dentures.



Jul-2022: Dentsply Sirona released Lucitone Digital IPN 3D Premium Tooth, a printed premium denture tooth material for esthetics and durability. The product allows labs to print-on-demand denture teeth with esthetics and resistance allowed in premium-level denture teeth.



Feb-2022: Amann Girrbach released Ceramill Motion 3, an intelligent hybrid machine involved in creating fabricating dentures convenient and digital. The product is created for dry and wet operations. The five-axis milling machine operates comprehensively autonomously and could further produce both at the night and on weekends to the AG.



Jun-2021: Dentsply Sirona came into partnership with 3Shape, a developer and manufacturer of the intraoral scanners and 3Shape lab. Through this partnership, 3Shape aligns with Dentsply Sirona’s objective of developing product solutions for the need of its customers.



Jan-2021: Dentsply Sirona took over Byte, a clear aligner company. Together both companies would focus on broadening the market for orthodontic care by adding more patients with dental professionals and helping them access oral healthcare.



Sep-2019: Modern Dental Group Limited signed an agreement with The Straumann Group, an implant esthetic dentistry company, to form a joint venture with Peak Dental Solutions Hong Kong Ltd, a distribution company serving dental communities across Macau and Hong Kong. The new Company would provide a wide range of dental solutions and would have a customer base of both companies.



Mar-2018: Dentsply Sirona acquired OraMetrix, a provider of 3-D solutions created to enhance the efficiency and quality of orthodontic care. Under this acquisition, Dentsply Sirona strengthens its commitment to invest in various technologies to process innovation in the dental industry and at the same time boost its position in the marketplace and broaden its global footprint.



