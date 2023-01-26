The Global Dental Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market size is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Material Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412027/?utm_source=GNW

Synthetic bone material is sometimes utilized.



When further operations, such as dental implants, are required or when bone loss is threatening the health of the gums and teeth nearby, a dental bone transplant may be required. Dental bone grafting may be carried out in a number of methods, but the fundamental steps are always the same. In order to graft (attach) more bone material to the jaw, a dentist or oral surgeon creates an incision in the jaw.



If a person has gum disease or has lost one or more adult teeth, a dental bone transplant is often performed. Loss of jawbone tissue may result from any of these disorders. The use of the patient’s own bone from the tibia, hip, or rear of the jaw is the preferred method for dental bone grafting. It’s referred to as an autograft.



Autografts are often the "gold standard" because they strengthen jawbone support, hasten to heal, and promote the growth of new bone. Dental bone transplant candidates often have lost teeth that will be replaced with implants. Dental implants are synthetic roots inserted into the jawbone that resemble screws. The implant is subsequently covered with a crown that matches the neighboring teeth.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



In addition, owing to the global lockdown limits put in place, end users including hospitals and clinics noticed a decrease in patient visits. Additionally, healthcare workers delayed less crucial treatments during the pandemic because of the increasing load of COVID-19 therapy. However, given that governments have begun easing global standards for restarting economic activity, the situation is anticipated to become better. Additionally, with the resumption of elective operations and procedures in the near future, the need for bone grafts and replacements is projected to rise.



Market Growth Factors



Upgrading Aesthetic Dental Treatment



Dental aesthetic operations have increased dramatically as a result of the coronavirus epidemic and the quick rise in remote conferencing and virtual meetings. The development of aesthetic dentistry has increased our understanding of dental health. Enhancing both one’s appearance and sense of wellbeing, it has contributed to a complete sense of wellbeing. The permanent facial changes made possible by technological improvements in cosmetic dentistry far outweigh the correction of crooked teeth.



Rising Rates Of Dental Issues Among Persons



The rapid rise in dental cavities, tooth loss, and caries among individuals as a result of bad eating habits is one of the key causes behind the expansion of the dentures industry. Additionally, every country is seeing a sharp rise in the number and proportion of its elderly population. The Global Oral Health Status Report of the World Health Organization from 2022 estimates that there are over 3.5 billion individuals worldwide who suffer from oral illnesses.



Market Restraining Factors



Potential Hazards Of Bone Grafting



When someone decides to have a dental bone transplant, there are dangers associated, just like with any form of surgical operation. There are extremely few infections linked to bone grafting treatments. If a patient contracts an infection, antibiotics will be prescribed in order to treat the illness. This is only one of the numerous factors that make selecting an expert dentist so important for those getting dental bone grafts.



Material Type Outlook



Based on material type, the dental bone grafts and substitutes market is classified into autograft, allograft, xenograft, and synthetic segments. In 2021, the synthetic segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the dental bone grafts and substitutes market. Its increased osteoconductivity, hardness, and improved acceptance are responsible for the growth. There are many different kinds of synthetic materials on the market, including ceramic, polymer-based, BMPs, and others. Synthetic grafting has a lower risk of disease transmission than xenograft and allograft, which promotes growth even more.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the dental bone grafts and substitutes market is divided into ridge augmentation, sinus lift, implant bone regeneration, socket preservation, and periodontal defect regeneration. In 2021, the socket prevention segment held the largest revenue share in the dental bone grafts market. It is a technique used to lessen bone loss after tooth extraction from an alveolar bone tooth socket. This kind of transplant is inserted into the tooth socket right away after extraction. It prevents the sidewalls of the socket from collapsing and fills the space left by the lost tooth.



End-Use Outlook



Based on end-use, the dental bone grafts and substitutes market is segmented into dental offices and hospitals. In 2021, the dental clinics segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the dental bone grafts and substitutes market. Due to their convenience and simple accessibility of surgeons, clinics are becoming more and more popular as the number of dental graft procedures conducted each year increases. These clinics are more skilled than hospitals in providing same-day operations that are speedier and safer. There are several private dental clinics and specialized clinics, many of which have trained doctors that specialize in bone grafting operations.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the dental bone grafts and substitutes market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. With the highest revenue share in the dental bone grafts and replacements market in 2021, North America took the top spot. Growth is being fueled by an expanding target market and an expanding number of dental implant procedures in this area. Due to the relatively high-income levels in this area, consumers can easily afford these pricey cosmetic operations, which is further projected to promote market growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic PLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, BioHorizons, Inc. (Henry Schein, Inc.), RTI Surgical, Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG (The Geistlich Group), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (Linden Capital Partners), and Dentium Co., Ltd.



