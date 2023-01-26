The Global Content Analytics Market size is expected to reach $16.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 18.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Content Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By Vertical, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412025/?utm_source=GNW

The amount of data generated by various people is growing as digitalization continues to advance.



As people connect with digital technologies more frequently, they will produce more information that reveals their interests, opinions, and proclivities. It might even mark the beginning of a period in which businesses’ primary sources of competitive intelligence will be online content and information analytics.



The increased need for data internationally is anticipated to lead to an expansion of the content analytics software market, worldwide. With the use of content management software, photographs, new documents, videos, and other internet information may be organised and stored. Additionally, an organisation may simply write, evaluate, modify, and publish electronic material thanks to the numerous apps and tools provided by these platforms.



The market for content management software is being propelled by quickly expanding contributions from sectors like government, life science, medical, retail, consumer goods, and the military. Similar to how the market for content management software is forecast to grow, the need for data is expected to increase rapidly, and there will be an increase in the number of virtual platforms.



The COVID19 pandemic wreaked havoc around the globe. The rate of economic growth on a worldwide scale reached its lowest values. Every industry and company has to overcome several obstacles to carry on with daily operations. Due to the shutdown restrictions, industrial operations and production facilities remained shuttered. As when the world was passing through a serious health and financial crisis, the industry for content analytics also faced some challenges. However, despite these challenging conditions, the market was able to continue steady expansion due to the efforts of major market participants.



Increase in the requirement for social media analytics



The increased usage of mobile devices and tablets that have internet connection, together with the volume of people using social media platforms, are factors that are credited with the rise of the text analytics market. Natural language processing and sentiment analysis are used in social media analytics to analyse consumer surveys and their comments on various goods, which helps the firm gain much more insightful data.



Predictive analytics utilized in businesses



Big data is a crucial component for comprehending the requirements and procedures of businesses, whether it be for marketing and competitive intelligence, social media monitoring, customer relationship management, operational risk mitigation, or threat identification. Companies are using predictive analytics to streamline internal processes, increase customer happiness, manage budgets, find new markets, and foresee the effects of upcoming events. As a result, the market for content analytics is expanding due to the increasing importance of text analytics.



High Price



Contact centres have a high target density and are labor- and money-intensive. Most firms, especially small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), find it challenging to implement analytics tools and allocate a budget for a dedicated analytics team because the initial setup cost may be significant. Smaller companies are unable to use dependable PRI phone systems due to the associated setup and upgrade expenses, expensive monthly phone service fees, and lengthy contracts with traditional telecom providers for local and long-distance calling. The market for content analytics is being constrained by this constraint.



Based on Deployment, the market is divided into Cloud and On-Premises. In 2021, the cloud segment dominated the market with largest revenue share. Due to the growing enterprise adoption of SaaS applications, cloud-based content analytics solutions have such a tremendous amount of development potential. In addition, cloud solutions are less expensive, making cloud adoption easily affordable for small and medium-sized organisations. With more control on their data and the ability to customise the solution to meet their needs, customers benefit from on-higher premise’s level of flexibility and safety.



Based on verticals, the market is categorized into banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail and consumer goods, information technology and telecommunications, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, government, and others. The healthcare industry is projected to grow rapidly in 2021. Organizations in the healthcare sector utilise content analytics to map customer data, examine customer behaviour through past contacts, and connect customer data with the appropriate content section to provide personalised content for customers.



Based on Application, the market is classified into Text Analytics, Web Analytics, Speech Analytics, Social Media Analytics, and Others. In 2021, text analytics had the largest revenue share in the market. Because text analytics makes it easier to glean insights from unstructured data, it’s a well-liked strategy for increasing the profitability of enterprises. With the emergence of real-time analytics and big data analytics, the market has potential for growth.



Based on geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In terms of revenue share, North America dominated in 2021. North America is home to the largest adoption of data management technology across a variety of end-user industries, which has had a significant impact on the development of numerous analytical tools, including content analytics solutions. The biggest players are based in the US and include IBM Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, and Microsoft Corporation.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the Content Analytics Market. Companies such as IBM Corporation, SAP SE and Oracle Corporation are some of the key innovators in Content Analytics Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, OpenText Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Qualtrics International Inc. (Clarabridge, Inc.), NICE Ltd., Verint Systems, Inc., Adobe, Inc., and SAS Institute, Inc.



Jun-2022: Abode expanded its partnership with The Home Depot, a multinational home improvement retail corporation, to deliver enhanced omnichannel experiences. Through this partnership, the company aimed at designing and delivering new online services and experience of web analytics, Creative Cloud applications, and A/B testing.



Jun-2020: Microsoft announced the partnership with SAS, a leader in analytics, to further shape AI and analytics’s future. SAS specialization in analytics, machine learning, and data science, together with Microsoft would allow customers to accelerate growth as well as, explore new methods to drive innovation with a broad set of SAS Analytics that is accessible on Microsoft Azure.



Jul-2022: SAP SE acquired Askdata, a startup focused on search-driven analytics. With this acquisition, SAP would enhance its capacity to assist organizations to take better decisions with AI-driven searches. Askdata would allow SAP the path to lead the transition to benefit the customers.



Jun-2022: SAS completed the acquisition of Honolulu-based financial software company, Kamakura Corporation. Combining Kamakura’s risk analytics and credit models with SAS technology, the companies would be providing a range of integrated risk solutions, focusing on asset liability management (ALM) as well as would deliver further aspects of the financial services industry.



Jan-2022: Oracle took over Federos, a provider of unified monitoring and service assurance solutions. This acquisition expanded Oracle’s application portfolio with the addition of AI-optimized analytics, assurance, as well as automation solutions. The addition of Federos would manage the performance and availability of critical systems and networks.



Jan-2021: SAS took over Boemska, a company engaged in low-code/no-code application deployment and analytic workload management. Through this acquisition, SAS Viya’s capabilities would be enhanced which would help to facilitate customer migration to the cloud and support the entire analytics life cycle. SAS Viya is a cloud-native and advanced analytics platform.



Nov-2022: IBM released Business Analytics Enterprise, a line of business intelligence planning, reporting, dashboard, forecasting, and budgeting potentials, that gives users a robust view of data sources throughout the business. Through the launch, IBM would be able to help businesses by providing tools to support data-driven decision-making.



Oct-2022: Oracle released updates to its Oracle Fusion Analytics adding new capabilities that are designed to improve the productivity of business users. With this release, the company aimed at helping its customers to analyze massive amounts of data for insights, and gain additional context around business decisions across their organizations.



Sep-2022: SAS introduced SAS Viya, its first cloud analytics software-as-a-service. The platform serves large expertise throughout data preparation, augmented analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and ML, model deployment and management, statistics, and so on. Through this launch, the company aimed at with the goal to make the deployment process easy as compared to other deployment models.



Nov-2021: Vertint expanded the capabilities of Real-time Agent Assist (RTAA) in Verint Cloud Platform, which would allow organizations to connect with clients. The expansion to the Verint Cloud Platform consists of a Highly Accurate Transcription Engine set up on Expanded Capabilities and Advanced Deep Neural Network Models considering its Engagement Data Management Solution.



May-2021: OpenText announced the launch of OpenText Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Service. The product is a new addition to the company’s Security portfolio. With this launch, the company aimed to detect hidden threats and risks in real-time rather than in days or weeks.



Apr-2021: OpenText released updates to its existing product OpenText Magellan with new features and enhancements to its. With this expansion, the company aimed to make it easy for AI experts to make ML Models. Furthermore, Magellan Text mining could now perform an emerging technology identified by analysts, that is Composite AI technology, and also in model deployment and management and taxonomies in a user-friendly as well as simple manner.



By Deployment



• Cloud



• On-Premises



By Vertical



• Retail & Consumer Goods



• IT & Telecom



• Government



• BFSI



• Healthcare



• Media & Entertainment



• Travel & Hospitality



• Others



By Application



• Text Analytics



• Social Media Analytics



• Web Analytics



• Speech Analytics



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Oracle Corporation



• SAP SE



• OpenText Corporation



• IBM Corporation



• Microsoft Corporation



• Qualtrics International Inc. (Clarabridge, Inc.)



• NICE Ltd.



• Verint Systems, Inc.



• Adobe, Inc.



• SAS Institute, Inc.



