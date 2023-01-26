The Global Containerized Data Center Market size is expected to reach $36.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 25.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Containerized Data Center Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Organization Size, By Industry, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412024/?utm_source=GNW

The shortcomings of conventional data centers have steadily become apparent, and they are becoming less and less able to satisfy market demands.



The prefabricated containerized data center satisfies the demand of the market at the same time as ushering in a time of rapid development. Infrastructures for data centers are hosted in containers in a containerized data center. From straightforward IT containers to sophisticated all-in-one systems integrating the full physical IT infrastructure, there are several types of containerized data centers.



A containerized data center often comprises servers, networking hardware, UPS systems, cable paths, storage equipment, lighting, and physical security measures. The demand for data centers has increased as a result of the rapid and aggressive development of technologies like Cloud Computing, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, edge computing, and big data that have been driven by the expansion of the digital economy.



High data volume generated by these technologies places new demands on data center performance and processing, which ultimately fuels the adoption for containerized data center solutions and services. Moreover, it is anticipated that the market for containerized data centers will expand more quickly due to the requirement for quick deployment, portability, high scalability, durability, and energy efficiency.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak was a major factor in the rise of the containerized data center business. As pressure mounted on businesses to provide a stable and safeguard IT environment for their employees and end users, as well as corporate awareness of the advantages of edge computing services grew, the development of local data centers gained traction in various parts of the world, aiding in the expansion of the data center market. The need for containerized data centers has increased in part due to the e-commerce sector’s unrelenting expansion and the popularity of OTT platforms.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing Upgradation Of Data Centers



The need for data center remodeling has grown as a result of the rising data generation and the requirement to enhance data center performance. There are several reasons why the data center, server rooms, and environs need to be upgraded. The equipment depreciates when it is used in hot environments or is subjected to harsh weather conditions. Datacenter renovations are carried out to increase the overall dependability of data center facilities, extend the amount of power and space available, and modernize equipment to support the load of IT requirements. As a result of these factors, the containerized data center market is anticipated to witness increasing growth in the coming years.



Spending On Data Center Technology Has Increased



Companies are becoming more involved in helping organizations develop technologies related to data centers and the cloud. To keep up with the growing customer demands, many businesses, including the internet behemoths, are increasing their data center-related spending and implementing cutting-edge data center technologies. Building an infrastructure to support and run web services with billions of monthly users requires these enormous investments. The market for data centers as a service is expected to be further driven by the high spending on data center technology and related services to draw in and keep customers.



Market Restraining Factors



Issues With Data Security And Privacy Limit Market Expansion



The staff at data centers frequently manages a very complex environment that consists of a varied selection of applications, databases, and competing platforms. Task management challenges might arise when managing this environment through scripting and platform/application-specific tools because they can be time-consuming and ineffective. In order to keep up with change, these fragmented instruments require frequent updating, which drives up running costs and reduces worker productivity. Thus, due to the above-mentioned factors, the data center automation market is expected to grow in the forecast period.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the containerized data center market is into 20-foot containers, 40-foot containers, and customized. The customized container is generating the substantial revenue share in the market in 2021. Market expansion is being driven by rising client demand for container data centers that meet their needs. IBM offers customized module sizes and shapes in its container data centers. The market is growing as a consequence of the growing demand for containerized data centers, which offer advantages such as quick and simple deployment, portability, high scalability, and energy efficiency.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on organization size, the containerized data center market is divided into small & medium-sized organizations and large organizations. In 2021, the large size organization had the highest revenue share. Containerized data centers are preferred by companies with a large number of branch offices because they make it simple to grow and support a company’s data center capabilities. They can also be deployed swiftly, saving firms money and space. Vast businesses produce large volumes of data since they serve thousands of clients.



Industry Outlook



Based on industry, the containerized data center market is divided into IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Utilities, and Others. The largest revenue share was held by the IT & telecoms section in 2021, and it is anticipated that this will continue throughout the projected period. The key drivers of the segment’s growth include the rapidly expanding global IT and telecommunications sector, the growing usage of data center technologies, and the accelerated deployment of edge computing by a number of telecom service providers to update their networks.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the containerized data center market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America dominated the market, and it is projected that it will continue to do so during the projection period. The main driver of the market growth in this region is the early adoption of containerized data centers. The widespread use of containerized data centers is also being aided by the significant presence of key market players like IBM (US), Dell Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), and Vertiv Group Corp. (US).



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HP Development Company L.P.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Schneider Electric SE, ZTE Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., and Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Stiftung & Co. KG)



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• 40 Feet Container



• 20 Feet Container



• Customized Container



By Organization Size



• Large Size Organizations



• Small & Medium Sized Organizations



By Industry



• IT & Telecommunications



• BFSI



• Healthcare



• Retail & E-commerce



• Aerospace & Defense



• Energy & Utilities



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• IBM Corporation



• Dell Technologies, Inc.



• Vertiv Holdings Co.



• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HP Development Company L.P.)



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)



• Schneider Electric SE



• ZTE Corporation



• Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.



• Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Stiftung & Co. KG)



