The Global Coffee Machine Market size is expected to reach $8.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period

These machines are built so that they do not ruin the oil and taste of coffee and should maintain the flavor and aroma of every prepared cup of coffee.



Coffee machines have become an integral part of daily lives and, therefore, can be found in residential and commercial spaces alike. Modern coffee machines are efficient and are comparatively easier to clean. Coffee has been proven to reduce the risk of many diseases like type 2 diabetes, liver diseases, and cancer, and it has the ability to protect against congenital heart failures.



Such benefits have resulted in an increase in coffee consumption significantly. This increase in consumption has helped the coffee industry and coffee machine manufacturers to expedite innovation and launch new products to leverage the growing consumer base.



Additionally, the increasing number of restaurants and cafes in developing and developed nations have raised the demand for the coffee machine. Furthermore, a significant rise in the percentage of millennials who like to socialize in cafes is also positively influencing the demand for coffee machines.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The decreased consumption of coffee resulted from the lowered income of individuals. Furthermore, as several input parts of coffee machines are produced in China, the lockdown in the nation had a rippling effect, causing the stagnation of the coffee industry in many European and North American countries. Additionally, the closure of public places like offices, restaurants, hotels, and other commercial areas and workplaces further reduced the consumption of coffee and other coffee-based drinks. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the coffee machine market.



Market Growth Factors



Proven Benefits Of Coffee In Maintaining Heart Health



Heart diseases like heart attacks, stroke, and coronary artery disease (CAD) have the potential to damage or weaken the heart. Because of this, heart disease is considered one of the significant causes of mortality in the world. Magnesium, trigonelline, lignans, quinides, phenolic compounds, and caffeine, all of which can be found in coffee, have been proven to improve heart health. Therefore, these elements are boosting the growth of the market.



Increasing Demand For Coffee Machines All Across The World



The demand for fresh brews is increasing throughout the globe, which has significantly increased the demand for coffee machines. Freshly brewed coffee has taste, antioxidants, and minerals that are beneficial in preventing serious diseases. In addition, people find freshly brewed coffees more aromatic and tasteful, which helps in elevating mood, reducing stress, and lower anxiety. As coffee consumption has increased, manufacturers are also trying to complement this growth by launching innovative coffee bean products. Hence, the easy accessibility of freshly brewed coffee is a significant factor propelling the growth of the coffee machine market.



Market Restraining Factors



Disadvantages Of Coffee Reducing Its Consumption



Excessive coffee consumption can lead to increased irritation and anxiety. People who have grown accustomed to a certain amount of coffee increase their consumption more to get the effect of freshness. This is hazardous as it can raise blood pressure and disrupt the sleep cycle. Switching to low caffeine content or decaffeinated coffee may not give the same exhilarating effect, and as a result, people may continue to increase the consumption of regular coffee. Rising awareness about the ill effects of coffee has impacted its consumption adversely and, therefore, restricts the expansion of the coffee machine market.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the coffee machine market is categorized into drip filter, pod/capsule, espresso, and bean-to-cup. The drip filter segment acquired the highest revenue share in the coffee machine market in 2021. The demand for drip filter machines is high as they mostly have reusable components like cones and filters. Additionally, the development of innovative smart drip machine dispensing systems has further increased the preference for these machines.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the coffee machine market is divided into commercial and residential. The residential segment recorded a significant revenue share in the coffee machine market in 2021. The availability of numerous coffee varieties and specialty coffees has raised the consumption of coffee in households significantly. In addition, different coffee varieties gave varying temperaments needed for their preparation. This necessitates the use of various types of utensils if the coffee is being prepared on a gas top. Coffee machines can manage all these needs through simple settings.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the coffee machine market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the coffee machine market in 2021. The region is known for its high consumption of coffee. Furthermore, the extensive culture of cafes and restaurants in the region increases the consumption of coffee further. In addition, the growing number of offices and commercial complexes has increased the sales of coffee machines. As a result, the demand for bean-to-cup and espresso machines is growing as the consumption of green and espresso coffees has risen.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AB Electrolux (Electrolux), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. (Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company), Robert Bosch GmbH (BSH Home Appliances Corporation), Breville Group Limited, Newell Brands, Inc. (Mr. Coffee), Whirlpool Corporation, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.), Schaerer AG (WMF) (Groupe SEB ), and Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Limited (Morphy Richards)



Strategies Deployed in Coffee Machine Market



Oct-2022: Electrolux opened its first physical retail outlet in India at Basavanagudi, Bangalore. The new outlet is built on 3500 sq. ft. commercial space and offers a wide variety of products including air purifiers, coffee machines, cooker hoods, and ovens, among others. This new retail store is a key milestone in Electrolux’s plan to get closer to customers in India.



Jun-2022: Schaerer revealed the Schaerer Coffee Skye machine. The new Coffee Skye is a compact coffee machine, aimed to serve medium coffee demand areas like small and middle restaurants’, snack bars, offices, petrol stations, etc.



Apr-2022: Newell Brands expanded its global footprint by opening Newell Creative Kitchen in New Jersey, United States. Newell Creative Kitchen is the company’s first physical kitchen space store. The new store provides a platform to exhibit Newell Brand’s latest innovations.



Mar-2022: Breville took over Lelit, an Italy-based company, primarily providing coffee machines, grinders, ironing systems, ironing boards, etc. This acquisition expands Breville’s coffee market product offerings and combines two coffee cultures of the globe, Italy, and Australia.



Jul-2020: Schaerer partnered with Jetinno, a China-based company, primarily into manufacturing and marketing coffee machines, vending machines, etc. The partnership aims to expand Schaerer’s presence in Asia.



Jul-2020: Electrolux introduced Classic Series Espresso machine, available in single-group, two-group, and three-group versions, and has a zero recovery time. The new Espresso machine aims to let businesses add profit-making espresso to their food offerings.



Oct-2019: Philips introduced a new espresso coffee machine series, Philips Espresso. Phillips Espresso prepares five beverages, espresso, cappuccino, coffee, latte macchiato, and americano. The coffee machine line caters to the consumer demand for coffee made from ground coffee beans. Phillips Espresso is equipped with the MyCoffee Choice feature, which allows the user to adjust the aroma strength and quantity of both coffee and milk.



Apr-2019: Electrolux took over Unic, a France-based company, primarily into manufacturing espresso machines, coffee bean grinders, coffee makers, etc. This acquisition complements Electrolux’s beverage service portfolio offerings, and further advances its position as a key market player in providing comprehensive solutions for the hospitality industry. Moreover, Unic’s expertise enables Electrolux to further advance its technology platform for the rapidly expanding coffee market.



