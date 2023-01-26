Fly Ash Market Size Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth of USD 12.46 Billion by 2029, Share, Growth, Regional Outlook, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

San Jose, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Fly Ash Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. In the Fly Ash market document, market research analysis data has been presented in a detailed pattern. By identifying trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, this market research report provides estimations about the strategies for sales, marketing, and promotion. Being a global market research report, this report fulfills multiple business demands. To structure this market research report, various steps have been utilized to bring together, record, and analyze market data. The most up-to-date market insights and analysis performed in the consistent Fly Ash report bring the marketplace clearly into focus.

Global Fly Ash Market was valued at USD 6.99 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.46 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Fly ash , also known as pulverized fuel ash, is a very fine powder with spherical particles less than 50 microns that is supplied to the chimney by an electrostatic precipitator or other particulate filtration equipment from coal-fired power plants. Alumina and/or silica are abundant in fly ash, which is a fine powder.

Since the last few years, the increase in population has further resulted in decrease in farmland area, making it critical to increase crop yield. Fly ash is a nutrient source for soil and it can improve the biological properties of degraded soil. This factor has further encouraged the use of fly ash in most agricultural countries. Consequently, owing to these determinants, the fly ash market is anticipated to have accelerated growth in the forecast period.

Opportunities

Implementation of Measures and High Investments

Furthermore, the measures implemented by governments to prevent dumping fly ash into landfills and ponds further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the high investment in construction in developing and least developed countries will further expand the future growth of the fly ash market.

The Fly Ash Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Boral (Australia)

Charah Solutions Inc., (U.S.)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Holcim. (U.S.)

FlyAshDirect (U.S.)

Separation Technologies LLC (U.S.)

Aggregate Industries (U.K.)

Salt River Materials Group (U.S.)

Titan America LLC. (U.S.)

National Minerals Corporation (U.S.)

Duromar, Inc (U.S.)

Saveh White Cement Co. (Iran)

Ashtech (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Key Market Segments Covered in Fly Ash Industry Research

Type

Class F

Class C

Application

Portland cement and Concrete

Bricks and Blocks

Road Construction

Agriculture

Others

Key Growth Drivers:

High Demand Across Construction Sector

It is widely used in blended cement, mosaic tiles, and hollow blocks as fly ash contains both aluminous and siliceous material. It is also used in poured concrete, concrete blocks, and brick. When fired in various electric boilers or industrial boilers, most commonly in cogeneration facilities, fly ash is a valuable constituent of byproducts of coal. Year after year, large amounts of fly ash are extracted. The market is seeing an increase in demand for fly ash formulations in a variety of engineering applications, particularly highway construction.

Furthermore, the rise in disposable income, which leads to higher living standards, has resulted in an increase in demand for fly ash, resulting in the growth of the fly ash market. Growth in urbanization, which leads to increased demand for fly ash in places such as corporate offices and hypermarkets, is another important factor driving the global fly ash market.

Fly Ash Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the fly ash market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the rising demand from the construction industry and the existence of several coal-fired power plants in countries such as China and India.

On the other hand, North America is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the expansion of rail networks, residential buildings, and streets within the region.

