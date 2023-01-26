UV Booster Market Worth US$ 199.6 million by 2033 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1%: Report by Fact.MR

Rockville, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR’s newly released report on UV boosters, the global market is set to be worth US$ 121.5 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2033.



Consumers all over the world are demanding cosmetic products with high SPF to reduce the risk of exposure to harmful UV rays. To increase the value of SPF and UVA in cosmetic products, UV boosters, also known as SPF boosters, have become popular to increase effectiveness and also add other properties to protect the skin. Some products are also available with the feature of water resistance. Boosters have become an important part of personal care formulations to ensure the quality of the water-resistance feature in sunscreens.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8081

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2023E) US$ 121.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (2033F) US$ 199.6 Million Global Market Growth Rate (2023-2033) CAGR 5.1% North America Market Share (2022) ~21.1% No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 62 Tables No. of Figures 141 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, benzophenone accounted for the largest market share of 36.5% in the year 2022.

By application, the skin care segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033.

East Asia is set to hold 26.5% of the global market share in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 56.6 million by 2033.

The market in Europe is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 16.6 million during 2023-2033 and grow at a CAGR of 4.7%.

“Skin care products will be the largest demand creator for UV boosters due to the growing demand for water-resistant features in sunscreen products,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of UV Booster Industry Research

By Product: Benzamidine Benzophenone Triazine Benzotriazole Others



By Application: Skin Care Cosmetics Hair Care Cosmetics Make-up Cosmetics Lipsticks & Lip Balms Foundation Others (Concealers, etc.)



By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South-East Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8081

Market Development

The future strategy for participants in the UV boosters market will be to focus on cosmetic companies that are producing products with high SPF factors, which will make them require more quantity of UV boosters for making their various types of skin care, hair care, and other make-up cosmetic products.

To deliver quality boosters that are best-suited for protection from the sun, manufacturers should improve their processes for developing such boosters. Additionally, manufacturers of UV boosters should continue to prioritize working with cosmetic companies as this will help them understand consumer needs and enable them to create solutions that are tailored to specific applications and markets across the world.

Key Companies Profiled

Azelis (Dewolf Chemical)

Allnex

Perma Chink Systems Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Solvay SA

Huntsman Corporation

Milliken Chemical

Spectrum Chemical

Adeka Corporation

Croda International PLC



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8081

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the UV boosters market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on product (benzamidine, benzophenone, triazine, benzotriazole, others) and application (skin care cosmetics, hair care cosmetics, make-up cosmetics (lipsticks & lip balms, foundation, others (concealers, etc.)), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Cyclopentane Market: The global cyclopentane market is estimated to be valued at US$ 448.7 million in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% to reach US$ 882.6 million by the end of 2033. Cyclopentane is included in the cycloalkane class and is widely used in the manufacturing of resins, rubber adhesives, and synthetic rubber. It is also used as a blowing agent for polyurethane insulating foam. Since cyclopentane does not contain any hydro-fluorocarbon (HFCs), it is also used to insulate refrigerators as well as freezers.

Asphalt Additives Market: The global asphalt additives market is set to estimate a valuation of US$ 6.1 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to reach US$ 9.9 billion by the end of 2033. Asphalt additives are added to the asphalt binder to change the properties of the final blend of asphalt used to build the top layer of a road. The kind of additive utilized depends on several variables, including the climate, the subsurface structure, and the type of road. The specifications for the relevant road are taken into account when choosing additives.

Coating Additives Market: Based on the analysis by Fact.MR, the global coating additives market is valued to be US$ 9.3 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to reach US$ 15.1 billion by the end of 2033. Wide-ranging advantages of coating additives such as foam control, wetting agents, and dispersion properties are expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period and the rising coatings market has an impact on the demand for coating additives.

Aluminum Powder Market: The global aluminum powder market is estimated to be valued at US$ 533.0 million in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach a valuation of US$ 992.3 million by the end of 2033. Aluminum has a high level of corrosion resistance and extends the life of the product. Aluminum powder is therefore in greater demand in the electronics sector and is used as the primary component in the manufacture of solar cells.

Water-based Adhesives Market: The global water-based adhesives market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.7%, increasing from a value of US$ 20 billion in 2023 to US$ 42 billion by 2033-end. Natural or soluble synthetic polymers are used to manufacture water-based adhesives. Either artificial materials or natural ones are used in the production of water-based adhesives. They are applied in some crucial processes, such as stitching, mechanical attaching, and heat bonding. Adhesive tapes, glue, and sticky tac are also used in consumer and assembly areas. They find applications in the production of envelopes, soft drink labels, books, and creation of stamps.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.