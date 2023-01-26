IFIC Releases 2022 Investment Funds Report

English French

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today released its 2022 Investment Funds Report. The report provides data and analysis of mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) sales and assets under management. This year’s report includes a new section that examines assets and sales in high interest savings funds, as well as new commentary on the relationship between bond mutual fund sales and interest rates and long-term mutual fund sales and market returns.



“In a year that saw rising inflation and interest rates, high levels of volatility, and general market uncertainty, IFIC’s extensive data collection and reporting capabilities enable us to further understand the interaction of the economic environment and the investment funds industry,” said Andy Mitchell, President and CEO, IFIC. “These insights help our member firms and other industry stakeholders track changes, identify market trends, and better understand the investor experience.”

Key highlights:

At the end of 2022, Canadian mutual fund assets totalled $1.8 trillion and ETF assets totalled $313.7 billion.

In 2022, total mutual funds net redemptions were $44.1 billion and total ETF net sales were $36.1 billion.

At the end of 2022, responsible investment mutual fund assets totalled $34.5 billion and ETF assets totalled $10.2 billion.

In 2022, responsible investment net sales were $3.9 billion for mutual funds and $2.9 billion for ETFs.

At the end of 2022, high interest savings mutual fund assets totalled $6.8 billion and ETF assets totalled $15.5 billion. Net sales into these funds accounted for 64.4% of all money market mutual fund sales and 94.6% of all money market ETF sales.



