Exco Technologies Limited 2022 Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF) announced voting results from its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 25, 2023. A total of 25,271,737 Common Shares or 64.95% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

  Votes
For		 Votes
Withheld/Against		 
 Edward H. Kernaghan93.9% 6.1% 
 Darren M. Kirk92.3% 7.7% 
 Robert B. Magee99.8% 0.2% 
 Colleen M. McMorrow99.7% 0.3% 
 Paul E. Riganelli90.9% 9.1% 
 Brian A. Robbins88.6% 11.4% 


Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries.  Through our 20 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

 Source:
Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF)
 Contact:
Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
 Telephone:
(905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
 Website:
http://www.excocorp.com


Appendix A

VOTING RESULTS - 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

 Resolution
Votes For
 Votes Withheld/Against
 
 # % # % 
 Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director23,488,512 93.9% 1,524,338 6.1% 
 Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director23,075,535 92.3% 1,937,315 7.7% 
 Elect Robert B. Magee as Director24,968,787 99.8% 44,063 0.2% 
 Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director24,941,782 99.7% 71,068 0.3% 
 Elect Paul E. Riganelli as Director22,740,334 90.9% 2,272,516 9.1% 
 Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director22,153,022 88.6% 2,859,828 11.4% 
 Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors24,415,957 96.6% 855,330 3.4% 

Notes:
(1) Based on proxies submitted
(2) 258,887 shares were not voted for Directors
(3) 25,271,737 shares (64.95%) were voted by proxy