The Global Cell Viability Assays Market size is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period

In addition, cell viability assays are performed to check a drug’s efficiency, safety, and therapeutic abilities before it can be launched commercially in the market.



Studies related to viability are also carried out to determine the effectiveness of the cryopreservation techniques, cell culture techniques, and the toxicity of the experimental substance. The assays to measure cellular proliferation, and cytotoxicity are widely utilized to supervise the response of and health of the cultural cells when they are treated with various stimuli.



The type and number of cells with the expected result decide the proper technique for the assay method. The cell proliferation assay is the most suitable option to monitor the number of cellular divisions, DNA synthesis, number of cells, and metabolic activity. Calcein AM and trypan blue are the viability dyes used for cell counting and can also provide both the rate of proliferation and viable cell percentage.



Cell-based assays are generally used for collecting screening of compounds to evaluate if the test molecules have effects on cell proliferation or if they show direct cytotoxic impacts that may lead to cell death. In addition, cell-based assays are often used to measure the binding of receptors and various signal transduction events, which may involve the expression of genetic reporters, monitoring organelle functions, or cellular component’s movement.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



From development & support to planning the medicine supply chain, the biotech and pharmaceutical companies are working jointly with the governments to address the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, many commonly used drugs like hydroxychloroquine have seen a sharp rise in the demand for COVID-19 management. The high demand for these drugs has given enormous opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs. In addition, the pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are expected to see a sharp rise due to the rising demand for vaccines and treatment drugs for novel coronavirus, which will boost the market for cell viability assays.



Market Growth Factors



Increase Access To Funding And Rise Of The Health Care Industry



The increasing amount and size of investments in the healthcare sector by the government of various countries are one of the primary factors boosting the market’s growth. Due to their fast economic development and increasing healthcare cost, many developing nations will have great access to the top-notch healthcare system. The rapid increase of the healthcare sector in various countries can be assed by the rising increase in per-capita spending on healthcare and rising demand for quality and affordable healthcare services. With the rising healthcare sector and increasing funding, market for cell viability assays will propel.



Rising Cases Of Infectious And Chronic Disease



The cases of chronic diseases are increasing owing to the changing lifestyles and the increasing old age population, increasing obesity levels, easy & broad availability of tobacco, and urbanization. According to the United Nations, every three out of five deaths are related to four major non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which are diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease, and cancer. The management and prevention of NCDs have become a priority globally due to the rising burden of NCDs, especially in low-income countries. The growing incidences and frequency of infectious and chronic diseases are aiding the cell viability assay market to develop.



Market Restraining Factors



The Unavailability Of Healthcare Professionals



The shortage of healthcare professionals is due to the investments in the training and education of healthcare workers in many countries. Also, the mismatch in the employment and education policies concerning the healthcare system and the population requirement is a significant factor. The situation worsens due to difficulties deploying healthcare workers in remote, underserved, and rural areas. Additionally, there is an increase in the migration of health workers, which may further increase the shortage, especially in low and lower-middle-income nations.



Product Outlook



Based on the product, the cell viability assays market is segmented into consumables and instrument. Because pharmaceutical companies perform research & development with instruments like liquid chromatographers, nuclear resonance (NMR) spectrometers and gas chromatographer, which significantly increase the development and research cycles, and bring beneficial drugs to the market at a faster rate. Instrumental methods for the analysis of the cell viability gives significant advantages over manual ones.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the cell viability assays market is classified into drug discovery & development, stem cell research and diagnostics. The drug discovery & development segment recorded a considerable growth rate in the cell viability assays market in 2021. This is because the cell viability assay plays an essential role in various stages of drug development and discovery because of its adaptability, versatility, and flexibility. Cell viability is primarily used to assess the response of the cells against a drug or a chemical compound during the drug discovery and development process.



End User Outlook



By end user, the cell viability assays market is bifurcated into Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies, CROs & CMOs, Academic & Research Institutes and Diagnostic Labs. The biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies segment procured the highest growth rate in the cell viability assays market in 2021. This is attributable from the increasing usage of viability assays in pharmaceuticals to assess the influence of the developed agents’ cells. Researchers employ various cells to determine the effect of the developed treatment, which often targets cancer tumors..



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the cell viability assays market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region led the cell viability assays market by generating maximum revenue share in 2021. The market is expanding in this region because of the introduction of various government schemes, the rising cases of chronic diseases like cancer, and the presence of high-quality infrastructure for laboratory and clinical research in the region. There is also a lean towards stem cell-based research, which further opens new treatment opportunities.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is the forerunner in the Cell Viability Assays Market. Companies such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Cell Viability Assays Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Biotium, Creative Bioarray, and Abcam Plc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Cell Viability Assays Market



Product Launches and Expansions:



Sep-2022: PerkinElmer, Inc. unveiled Cellaca PLX Image Cytometry System, a platform that enables researchers to test Critical Quality Attributes of cell samples in a single automated workflow. Through this launch, PerkinElmer would benefit researchers working in the field of CAR-T cell therapy and required to design phenotyping of immune cells for downstream processes.



Aug-2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific released Enhanced Applied Biosystems HIV-1 Genotyping Kit. The newly launched kit aligns with the previously launched Applied Biosystems MagMAX Viral/Pathogen Nucleic Acid Isolation Kit for HIV-1 Blood Spots. The product helps labs with an advanced tool for drug resistance surveillance of HIV mutations to antiretroviral therapeutic inhibitors.



Mar-2022: Thermo Fisher released Gibco CTS Xenon Electroporation System, an electroporation system for cell therapy development. The product allows gene modification without utilizing traditional viral vectors.



Mar-2022: BD unveiled the BD Rhapsody TCR/BCR Multiomic Assay, a range of reagents. Through this launch, the company aimed to offer a solution to researchers to simply as well as comprehensively evaluate key cells within the immune system. Moreover, it would help in the advancement of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.



Aug-2021: BD released BD COR PX/GX System, a fully automated high-throughput diagnostic system. Through this launch, the company aimed to redefine the concept of automation in molecular testing of infectious diseases throughout key laboratories as well as other centralized laboratories across the United States.



Aug-2020: Promega launched the Promega Limit Dx SARS-CoV-2 Immunoassay, a serological antibody test for COVID-19. This in vitro diagnostic test aimed to offer a PPA sensitivity of 93.5% while being utilized and evaluated with samples from patients with diverse disease levels as well as 100% sensitivity within hospitalized patients.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Feb-2022: BD took over Cytognos, a Biotech company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expedite the strategy of BD to help in the management of chronic diseases by expanding its offerings, which include immune assessment tests, blood cancer diagnostics, and informatics with the aim to address the demands of clinicians, patients, and care providers.



May-2021: PerkinElmer took over Nexcelom Bioscience, a Massachusetts-based biotechnology company. Under this acquisition, the integration would broaden PerkinElmer’s efforts to support the government, academic, and biopharmaceutical organizations in developing their comprehensive workflows and help efforts to boost time to market and time to target other beneficial therapies.



Feb-2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific took over Cell Sorting Technology from Propel Labs, a biotechnology instrumentation company. Through this acquisition, Thermo Fisher strengthens its cell therapy research and cell analysis business with the flow cytometry expertise of Propel Labs, engineering strength, and R&D abilities.



Apr-2020: Bio-Rad Laboratories took over Celsee, an instruments and consumables provider. With this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its reach throughout the world in order to meet the rising demands of customers for single-cell analysis and precision medicine in order to offer improved insight into the disease along with its diagnosis as well as treatment.



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Mar-2022: Promega came into an agreement with FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, a leader in providing human iPSC technologies. Under this agreement, the companies aimed to expedite the development of a new assay for drug discovery.



Nov-2021: Thermo Fisher entered into an agreement with Cellenion, a BICO company. Through this agreement, the companies aimed to accelerate single-cell proteomics analyses with the integration of Cellenion’s proteoCHIPTM and cellenONE into TMT multiplexing technologies and Orbitrap Orbitrap mass spectrometers of Thermo Fisher. In addition, this integration would allow the companies to offer complete solutions ranging from automated sample preparation and single-cell isolation to mass spectrometry)-based proteomics analysis on single cells.



Jun-2021: Bio-Rad Laboratories agreed with Seegene, a leading biotechnology business. Following this agreement, Bio-Rad aimed to leverage the capabilities of Seegene to accelerate its penetration within the United States market by receiving FDA approvals for its clinical assays.



Geographical Expansions:



