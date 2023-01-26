The Global Boots Market size is expected to reach $40.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Boots Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412016/?utm_source=GNW

Most boots contain a heel that is distinguishable from the rest of the sole. Traditionally they were made of rubber or leather, but now modern boots are made from various materials. Different type of boots are worn as their applications including fashion related reasons, construction activities, etc.



Functional concerns of boots are; protecting the foot from mud, water, pestilence (insect bites, stings, infectious disease or snake bites), harsh temperatures, blunt or sharp objects (work boots may contain steel toes), corrosive agents, physical abrasion or damaging radiation; support to ankle and traction for strenuous activities like as hiking; and durability in extreme conditions like the combat boot’s underside may be reinforced with hobnails.



In some cases, the wearing of boots may be required by regulations or laws; for instance, the rules in some jurisdictions require workers on construction sites to wear special shoes with steel-toed safety boots. Some uniforms include boots as regulated footwear. Boots are recommended for motorcycle riders. High-top athletic shoes are not counted as boots, although they cover the ankle, because of the absence of a distinct heel. In football (soccer), cleats are also known as boots.



Boots demand has been growing due to increasing fashion awareness, fast industrialization, and a rising number of mountaineers and hikers. Change in consumer preference towards fashionable designs results in high product sales and as a result, growth in the boots market. Changing consumer preferences and their adaption of fashion trends, together with the rising knowledge about different brands, have allowed manufacturers to come up with various new and enhanced designs.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak has been negatively impacted the boots market, as many nations exercised lockdowns to stop the spread of the disease. As a result, the majority of the manufacturing plants and factories were temporarily or permanently shut down, which halted production for many industries. Also, the supply chains were disrupted severely due to trade restrictions. In addition, many government organizations released guidelines and imposed travel bans which resulted in the cancellations or postponement of many sports tournaments and activities. The imposed regulations to stop people from wandering outside unnecessarily also decreased the demand for boots.



Market Growth Factor



Rising urbanization leading to increasing number of brands



The increasing urbanization in emerging countries is a significant element fueling the demand globally for boots. Rapid urbanization has helped designers and manufacturers connect with the audience more precisely and know about their needs and the current fashion trend. There was a surge in demand, especially among college students and working women, as they are believed to be more fashion-centric and carry sophisticated dresses. The rise in the number of working women will also increase the sales of different types of boots.



Safety provided by the boots



One of the critical advantages of boots is their height that enables proper protection for the user’s ankles. Generally, this protection is in the form of cushioning and support during an impact. The support is essential as it helps to prevent ankle twisting, which could result in strain or bone breakage. In addition, even on a standard-looking path, a slight pebble can cause an uneven flex of ankles, that can be avoided due to the boot’s rigidity which helps prevent ankle injuries.



Market Restraining Factor



Concerned health problems



Every shoe can’t perfectly fit everyone, even if they are wearing the proper size according to the company standards, which forces them to use a boot bigger or shorter than their feet. Using the wrong boot size can worsen pre-existing problems like arthritis. It can affect the back area or can give perpetual pain in the legs. Ill-fitted shoes can cause short-term effects like blisters, the most typical illness caused by a wrong-fitted shoe. The constant friction causes these fluid-filled vesicles of dead skin. Blisters are excruciating and take a couple of weeks to heal and leave a permanent scar and discolored damaged skin.



Distribution Channel



On the basis of distribution, the boots market is divided into online and offline. The online segment procured a substantial revenue share in the boots market in 2021. This is due to the benefits the online segment offers to its consumers. Some of the benefits of online shopping the convenience of purchasing the items from anywhere & at any time, risk-free payment, and the added offers on products which are luring more consumers to the platform every day.



Product Outlook



Based on the product the boots market is segmented into Chelsea boots, military boots, hiking boots, regular boots, safety boots, all-weather boots, fashion boots, chukka boots and others. The regular boot segment garnered the largest revenue share in the boots market in 2021. This is because of the rising demand for a more comfortable, multipurpose, and durable boot. Regular boots can be described as footwear generally used by individual for daily basis’s work like travelling, walking etc.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the boots market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region dominated the boots market with the largest revenue share in 2021. This is because of the high product demand in many nations like Canada, the USA, etc., combined with the presence of many major market players in the region. The people in North American region have high spendable incomes and could easily afford the high-quality expensive boots. Also, the increase in various fashion-based events and competitions is expected to surge demand.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include VF Corporation (Timberland LLC), Wolverine World Wide, Inc., Woodland Worldwide (Aero group), Airwair International Ltd. (Dr. Martens) (Permira), Red Wing Brands of America, Inc., Church & Co Ltd. (Prada S.p.A.), The R.M.Williams Group (Tattarang Pty Ltd), SOREL Corporation (Columbia Sportswear Company), Belstaff International Ltd (INEOS Group Limited) and The Frye Company (Authentic Brands Group LLC)



