The Metals Company Announces Conference and Event Schedule for Q1 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful conclusion of the first integrated nodule collection system trials in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean since the 1970s and of the environmental impact monitoring campaign conducted by its subsidiary, Nauru Ocean Resources Inc (NORI)., The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or “the Company”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, intends to participate at the following in-person conferences and summits being held by leading organizations in the first quarter of 2023:



Conferences

NAATBatt Annual Meeting & Conference

Date: February 20-23, 2023

Format: In-person

Location: Wigwam Resort, Phoenix, Arizona, USA

Attendees: Erica Ocampo, Chief Sustainability Officer

Registration: https://nac.naatbatt.org/naatbatt-annual-conference-2023/registration/

Ditchley Climate and Energy Summit

Date: March 3, 2023

Format: In-person

Location: Chipping Norton, Oxford, UK

Attendees: Erika Ilves, Chief Strategy Officer

Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention

Date: March 5-8, 2023

Format: In-person, company booth, 1x1s available

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada

Attendees: Gerard Barron, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Craig Shesky, Chief Financial Officer and several additional TMC team members

Registration: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration/fee-and-pass-info

The Swiss Mining Institute Conference

Date: March 21-22, 2023

Format: In-person, 1x1s available

Location: Zurich, Switzerland

Attendees: Gerard Barron, Chairman & CEO

Registration: https://swissmininginstitute.ch/registration-march-21-22-2023/

SAFE Summit: A Pathway to Electrification from Minerals to Market

Date: March 28-29, 2023

Format: In-person, company presentation

Location: Washington D.C., USA

Attendees: Gerard Barron, Chairman & CEO and Ambassador Margo Deiye, Nauru’s Permanent Representative to the UN and Nauru’s Ambassador to the ISA

Registration: https://safesummit.org/safe-summit-2023/

121 Mining Investment Las Vegas

Date: March 28-29, 2023

Format: In-person, 1x1s available

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Attendees: Craig Shesky, CFO

Registration: https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-las-vegas/registration/register-investor/

About The Metals Company

The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.

More information is available at www.metals.co.