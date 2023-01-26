New York Times Best Selling Author Gabor Maté Headlines Vancouver Fundraiser - Conversations on CARE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Zili CARE presents Conversations on Care, a mental health fundraiser with New York Times Best Selling Author and Order of Canada recipient Dr. Gabor Maté and Dr. Maryam Zeineddin, hosted at Kay Meek Center, in West Vancouver.



The evening event will focus on conversions about why and how we can take ownership of our health individually and as a community. The two family doctors of different generations and backgrounds will discuss the interplay of mental/physical health and our coping mechanisms while exploring tools to remove barriers on caring for ourselves and our community. They will also discuss Dr. Maté’s newest NY Times best-selling book, co-authored with his son Daniel Maté’ The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness and Healing in a Toxic Culture.

The goal of the evening is to raise funds for mental health while opening dialogue that brings equity to the many mental health resources not currently covered by the Canadian healthcare system. Dr. Gabor Maté and Dr. Maryam Zeineddin will further share their professional experiences that reinforce how mental and physical health are interconnected.

Tickets are available starting January 25, 2023, at https://www.zilicare.com/fundraiser-tickets



BlueShore Financial will provide the first 50 student tickets for free as a Platinum Sponsor of the evening. The conference will be accompanied by a select offering of optional pre and post-event activities. A broadcast of the event will be available in high-quality video for virtual viewing live and following the event.

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

6:15 - 9:00 PM, PDT Where: Kay Meek Arts Centre,

1700 Mathers Ave

West Vancouver, BC Cost: Students $50, Virtual $80, $120 General, $250 VIP Tickets: https://www.zilicare.com/fundraiser-tickets

About the Event

Conversations on CARE is an event dedicated to the belief that in order to lead full, valued, healthy lives, they must be equipped to own their own health. Zili CARE seeks to empower them, through insights, tools and community, to make their own preventative healthcare decisions in mind, body and soul. Zili CARE seeks to serve, host, and guide the voice of a unique, engaged and concerned community who are awakening to and wish to be a part of a rapidly evolving need for self-care. Proceeds from the event will benefit individuals who do not have the financial means to access mental health resources such as counselling, currently not a covered service in Canada. Community support and sponsorship is provided by Media Sponsor, CBC, Digital Advertising Sponsor, Montecristo Magazine, and Platinum Sponsor BlueShore Financial.

About Zili CARE

Zili CARE aims at giving people access to tools, insights and community that empowers them to practice self-care and be empowered to own their own health. Zili's vision is that people be empowered to be the leading force in their own health and healing. According to Gabor Maté, “I love working with this organization and with Dr. Maryam Zeineddin, its vibrant leader.”



About Dr. Gabor Maté

A renowned speaker, and bestselling author, Dr. Gabor Maté is highly sought after for his expertise on a range of topics, including addiction, stress and childhood development. Rather than offering quick-fix solutions to these complex issues, Dr. Maté weaves together scientific research, case histories, and his own insights and experience to present a broad perspective that enlightens and empowers people to promote their own healing and that of those around them. After 20 years of family practice and palliative care experience, Dr. Maté worked for over a decade in Vancouver’s Downtown East Side with patients challenged by drug addiction and mental illness. The bestselling author of four books published in over thirty languages, Gabor is internationally renowned for his expertise on addiction, trauma, childhood development, and the relationship of stress and illness.

For more information about the event:

Visit https://www.zilicare.com/fundraiser-tickets

