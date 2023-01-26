Yellow Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) announced today that on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET, company executives will host a conference call with the investment community to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. The financial results will be released the same day, Feb. 9, 2023, after the market close.



The call will be webcast and can be accessed live or as a replay via the Yellow Corporation website www.myyellow.com.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow operates one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America, providing customers with regional, national, and international shipping services throughout. Backed by a team of over 30,000 transportation professionals, Yellow’s flexible supply chain solutions and best-in-class expertise ensure the safe, timely delivery of industrial, commercial, and retail goods for customers of all sizes. Yellow’s principal office is in Nashville, Tenn., and is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

Investor Contact: Tony Carreño

913-696-6108

investor@myyellow.com

Media Contacts: Mike Kelley

913-696-6121

mike.kelley@myyellow.com

Heather Nauert

heather.nauert@myyellow.com