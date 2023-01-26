Tahltan Nation and Nisg̱a’a Nation Announce New Partnership That Will Maximize Economic Benefits at the Seabridge KSM Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announced today, Tahltan Nation and Nisg̱a’a Nation (the “Nations”) have joined together in a new partnership. This partnership brings new life to a historic and centuries-old Peace Treaty, through the Treaty Creek Limited Partnership. The new partnership will optimize their participation at the Seabridge KSM project, further establishing the Nations as industry leaders in mining and exploration. This historic partnership was announced at AME Roundup in Vancouver, a conference hosted by the Association for Minerals Exploration.

The partnership between the Nations has been established through their respective development corporations, Tahltan Nation Development Corporation and Nisg̱a’a Growth Corporation. Both Nations will be equal partners in the newly established Treaty Creek Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”). Through the Partnership, there will be new opportunities for Nation members through training, employment, and contraction with KSM.

The Nations have a long-standing, historical relationship that dates back centuries, including putting their differences aside and coming to a mutual understanding on the boundaries of their respective traditional territories. This was acknowledged and settled at Treaty Creek in 1898. Further, in 1977 a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Terrace, reaffirming the Nations' allegiance to one another. Most recently, the Nations' partnership was further solidified at the Special Assembly of the Nisg̱a’a Nation in New Aiyansh in May 2016 and again at Hoobiyee in Ging̱olx in 2019.

“On behalf of both the Nisga’a Nation and the Tahltan Nation, I would like to acknowledge Seabridge for their support and encouragement for the creation of our Treaty Creek Limited Partnership, and their willingness to actively engage and work with our Partnership on their KSM project, the world's largest undeveloped gold project,” says Carol Danielson, Chair, Tahltan Nation Development Corporation.

“Today we are bringing life to our long-standing relationship and historical memorandum of understanding by implementing those very provisions of the MOU that are intended to improve the quality of life of our Nisg̱a’a and Tahltan people,” said Nisg̱a’a Nation President Eva Clayton. “Through our partnership, we are creating a circle of certainty in the Golden Triangle that will attract investors to work with us in our territories.”

“In 2019, the Tahltan Nation had the honour of participating in the Hobiyee Celebration in the Nisga’a Village of Gingolx, where both Nations re-affirmed and committed to implementing the guiding principles of our May 3, 2016, Memorandum of Understanding. Together, we agreed to make our relationship an alliance. That has come to fruition with the creation of the Treaty Creek Limited Partnership, whereby the Nisga’a Nation and Tahltan Nation will combine forces to maximize joint opportunities on the Seabridge KSM Project,” said Chad Norman Day, President of the Tahltan Central Government.

The Nisg̱a’a Nation settled the first modern-day Treaty in British Columbia in May 2000, providing ownership of over 2,000 sq. km of Nisg̱a’a Lands in fee simple, constitutionally protected rights to over 26,000 sq. km of Nisg̱a’a Traditional Lands (the “Nass Area”), and law-making authority.

The Nisg̱a’a Nation has appointed Chris McNeil and Andrew Robinson as its two Directors to the Partnership.

“There is so much potential to increase capacity with both Nations. Working together can only optimize participation in the industry while ensuring we are providing those capable with the support and tools to ensure they can build sustainable, life-time careers in the industry,” said Andrew Robinson, Director, Treaty Creek Limited Partnership.

ABOUT THE NISG̱A’A NATION

May 11, 2000, marked the end of a 113-year journey — and the first steps in a new direction. On that date, the Effective Date of the Nisg̱a’a Final Agreement, the Indian Act ceased to apply to Nisg̱a’a people. The Nisg̱a’a Final Agreement is the first treaty in British Columbia to provide constitutional certainty in respect of an Aboriginal people’s Section 35 right to self-government. The Treaty recognizes Nisg̱a’a Lands (2,000 square kilometres) and opens the door for joint economic initiatives in the development of the Nisg̱a’a Nation’s natural resources.

Proud British Columbians and Canadians, Nisg̱a’a citizens are responsible for building and maintaining their own institutions. The Nisg̱a’a Nation is represented by the Nisg̱a’a Lisims Government (NLG) — a modern, forward thinking administration based on traditional culture and values. Nisg̱a’a Government has the authority to pass laws on a broad range of matters. At the same time, Nisg̱a’a lawmaking authority is concurrent with federal and provincial authority. Designed to assure democracy, transparency, and accountability, Nisg̱a’a Government is comprised of NLG, the four Nisg̱a’a Village Governments, and three Nisg̱a’a Urban Locals. www.nisgaanation.ca

ABOUT TNDC

Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) – the business arm of the Tahltan Nation – is owned by its shareholders – Iskut Band, Tahltan Band, and Tahltan Central Government – and partial profits are returned to the shareholders for initiatives to benefit Tahltan members. TNDC was founded in 1985 by visionary, progressive Tahltan leaders who wanted to ensure the Tahltan Nation benefits from the economic activities and development occurring within Tahltan Territory and to provide employment, training, and contracting opportunities to Tahltan members. From its roots in residential construction, TNDC’s services have expanded to heavy construction, earthworks, camp services, air support, aviation, forestry, transportation, and fibre-optic communications services. TNDC serves the resource exploration, mine development and mining, building construction, forestry, hydroelectric power, civil, infrastructure and public works sectors. www.tndc.ca

ABOUT THE TAHLTAN NATION

The Tahltan Central Government (TCG) is the administrative governing body of the Tahltan Nation and is the representative government of the Tahltan Nation with respect to the inherent and collective Aboriginal title and rights shared by all Tahltan people. The Tahltan Nation’s Territory spans 95,933 square km of Northwest British Columbia or the equivalent of 11 per cent of the province. www.tahltan.org

ABOUT SEABRIDGE Gold

Seabridge Gold holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's assets include the KSM and Iskut projects located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, the Courageous Lake project located in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project set in the Yukon Territory. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's mineral reserves and mineral resources by category please visit the Company's website at www.seabridgegold.com

Seabridge Gold’s KSM Project is a proposed gold, copper, silver and molybdenum mine with the Environmental Assessment approved mine life of more than 50 years. The Project hosts the largest undeveloped gold resource in the world with measured and indicated gold resources totaling more than 88.3 million ounces. The Project also contains 19.4 billion pounds of copper, 414 million ounces of silver, and 742 million pounds of Molybdenum in the measured and indicated resource categories. Seabridge Gold has spent more than $650 million on the exploration, engineering, development and environmental work to responsibly advance the KSM Project and in 2021 started undertaking early-stage construction to secure ‘Substantially Started’ status by July 2026. The KSM Project has the potential to bring jobs and economic benefits to local communities for generations to come. For More information, please visit www.KSMProject.com