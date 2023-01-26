AppFolio, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue grows 31% in 2022

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

"AppFolio continued to show resilience in the changing real estate industry with 2022 revenue growth of 31%. Not only did we successfully grow our payments business, we added new larger customers, current customers expanded their adoption of our value added services and we increased penetration of AppFolio Property Manager Plus,” said Jason Randall, President and CEO, AppFolio. “In 2023 we will continue to focus on expanding our innovative products and services and trusted customer partnerships. Our strong team and culture will continue to focus on driving efficiencies and operational excellence as we introduce new ways to help our customers manage and scale their increasingly complex businesses."

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $124.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 30% increase from $95.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total revenue for 2022 grew 31% to $471.9 million from $359.4 million for 2021.
  • Units Served: Total units on the AppFolio Property Manager platform increased to approximately 7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from approximately 6.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $20.0 million, or 16.1% of revenue, compared to $7.3 million, or 7.7% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.4 million, or 2.7% of revenue, compared to Non-GAAP loss from operations of $0.4 million, or 0.4% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Cash: Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities were $185.2 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $183.5 million as of December 31, 2021. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $1.3 million, or 1.0% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $(2.0) million, or (2.1)% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2021. Total non-GAAP free cash flow for 2022 was $4.1 million, or 0.9% of revenue compared to $12.8 million, or 3.6% of revenue in 2021.

Financial Outlook
Based on information available as of January 26, 2023, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2023 follows:

  • Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $565 million to $575 million.
  • Full year non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be approximately breakeven.
  • Full year non-GAAP free cash flow margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be in the range of 2% to 3%.
  • Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 35 million for the full year.

Conference Call Information
The Company also provides announcements regarding its financial results and other matters, including SEC filings, investor events, and press releases, on its Investor Relations website at https://ir.appfolioinc.com/, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with AppFolio's disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. For more information about AppFolio, visit www.appfolioinc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Lori Barker
ir@appfolio.com 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to AppFolio’s financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled “Statement Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts, “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to future operating results and financial position, including the Company's fiscal year 2023 financial outlook, anticipated future expenses and investments, the Company's business opportunities, and the impact of the Company's strategic actions and initiatives.

Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio's current beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on October 28, 2022 and the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AppFolio's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 to be filed with the SEC, as well as in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Global Market, AppFolio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

  December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $70,769 $57,847
Investment securities—current  89,297  64,600
Accounts receivable, net  16,503  12,595
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  24,899  23,553
     Total current assets  201,468  158,595
Investment securities—noncurrent  25,161  61,076
Property and equipment, net  26,110  30,479
Operating lease right-of-use assets  23,485  41,710
Capitalized software development costs, net  35,315  41,212
Goodwill  56,060  56,147
Intangible assets, net  4,833  11,711
Other long-term assets  8,785  7,087
     Total assets $381,217 $408,017
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity     
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable $2,473 $1,704
Accrued employee expenses  34,376  30,065
Accrued expenses  15,601  13,284
Other current liabilities  8,893  7,589
     Total current liabilities  61,343  52,642
Operating lease liabilities  50,237  55,733
Other liabilities  4,091  2,261
Stockholders’ equity  265,546  297,381
     Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $381,217 $408,017


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Revenue(1)$124,058  $95,600  $471,883  $359,370 
Costs and operating expenses:       
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2) 50,342   39,097   191,826   143,944 
Sales and marketing(2) 29,840   19,945   107,398   73,200 
Research and product development(2) 31,152   19,591   111,118   65,980 
General and administrative(2) 24,534   16,308   100,792   57,279 
Depreciation and amortization 8,142   8,001   33,119   30,845 
     Total costs and operating expenses 144,010   102,942   544,253   371,248 
Loss from operations (19,952)  (7,342)  (72,370)  (11,878)
Other income, net 213   12,406   4,469   13,111 
Interest income, net 552   328   1,184   501 
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes (19,187)  5,392   (66,717)  1,734 
Provision for income taxes 513   6,723   1,402   706 
Net (loss) income$(19,700) $(1,331) $(68,119) $1,028 
        
Net (loss) income per common share:       
Basic$(0.56) $(0.04) $(1.95) $0.03 
Diluted$(0.56) $(0.04) $(1.95) $0.03 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic 35,229   34,738   35,010   34,578 
Diluted 35,229   34,738   35,010   35,701 

(1) The following table presents our revenue categories:

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2022  2021  2022  2021
Core solutions$35,378 $28,691 $132,541 $105,148
Value Added Services 86,287  63,754  327,636  241,289
Other 2,393  3,155  11,706  12,933
Total revenue$124,058 $95,600 $471,883 $359,370

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2022  2021  2022  2021
Costs and operating expenses:       
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)$767 $515 $2,640 $2,024
Sales and marketing 3,185  742  8,681  2,329
Research and product development 4,870  1,935  16,030  5,457
General and administrative 3,904  2,096  13,584  5,531
Total stock-based compensation expense$12,726 $5,288 $40,935 $15,341


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Cash from operating activities       
Net (loss) income$(19,700) $(1,331) $(68,119) $1,028 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization 7,525   7,488   30,820   29,032 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 689   887   3,187   3,199 
Impairment, net 2,230      22,022    
Deferred income taxes 399   6,644   (993)  250 
Stock-based compensation, including as amortized 13,343   5,801   43,234   17,154 
Gain on sale of business       (4,156)  (380)
Gain on sale of equity-method investment and recovery of note receivable    (12,767)  (40)  (12,767)
Other 221   160   175   249 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable (1,619)  (753)  (4,198)  (2,103)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,239)  1,390   (5,398)  (2,168)
Other assets (254)  (78)  (1,883)  (1,259)
Accounts payable 945   (887)  1,176   497 
Accrued employee expenses 5,103   4,929   4,281   11,264 
Accrued expenses (539)  (347)  3,452   (1,773)
Operating lease liabilities (776)  (727)  (2,524)  1,268 
Other liabilities 753   (1,477)  4,329   (8,100)
   Net cash provided by operating activities 6,081   8,932   25,365   35,391 
Cash from investing activities       
Purchases of available-for-sale investments (8,845)  (74,174)  (79,279)  (241,215)
Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments 994      994   43,198 
Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments 11,285   33,600   87,883   107,354 
Purchases of property and equipment (597)  (2,937)  (6,540)  (8,103)
Capitalization of software development costs (4,220)  (6,104)  (14,688)  (24,615)
Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash divested    402   5,124   402 
Proceeds from sale of equity-method investment    12,520   40   12,520 
   Net cash used in investing activities (1,383)  (36,693)  (6,466)  (110,459)
Cash from financing activities       
Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,895   1,823   4,474   2,614 
Tax withholding for net share settlement (3,056)  (659)  (10,637)  (9,962)
   Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,161)  1,164   (6,163)  (7,348)
   Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,537   (26,597)  12,736   (82,416)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash       
Beginning of period 67,482   84,880   58,283   140,699 
End of period$71,019  $58,283  $71,019  $58,283 


RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)

   Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
    2022   2021   2022   2021 
Costs and operating expenses:     
 GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)$50,342  $39,097  $191,826  $143,944 
  Less: Stock-based compensation expense 767   515   2,640   2,024 
 Non-GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)$49,575  $38,582  $189,186  $141,920 
 GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue 41%  41%  41%  40%
 Non-GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue 40%  40%  40%  39%
          
 GAAP sales and marketing$29,840  $19,945  $107,398  $73,200 
  Less: Stock-based compensation expense 3,185   742   8,681   2,329 
 Non-GAAP sales and marketing$26,655  $19,203  $98,717  $70,871 
 GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 24%  21%  23%  20%
 Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 21%  20%  21%  20%
          
 GAAP research and product development$31,152  $19,591  $111,118  $65,980 
  Less: Stock-based compensation expense 4,870   1,935   16,030   5,457 
 Non-GAAP research and product development$26,282  $17,656  $95,088  $60,523 
 GAAP research and product development as a percentage of revenue 25%  20%  24%  18%
 Non-GAAP research and product development as a percentage of revenue 21%  18%  20%  17%
          
 GAAP general and administrative$24,534  $16,308  $100,792  $57,279 
  Less: Stock-based compensation expense 3,904   2,096   13,584   5,531 
  Less: Impairment, net 2,230      22,022    
  Less: Legal costs and insurance recoveries          (1,900)
 Non-GAAP general and administrative$18,400  $14,212  $65,186  $53,648 
 GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 20%  17%  21%  16%
 Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 15%  15%  14%  15%
          
 GAAP depreciation and amortization$8,142  $8,001  $33,119  $30,845 
  Less: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 618   513   2,299   1,812 
  Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles 977   1,153   4,373   4,647 
 Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization$6,547  $6,335  $26,447  $24,386 
 GAAP depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue 7%  8%  7%  9%
 Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue 5%  7%  6%  7%


   Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
    2022  2021(1)  2022  2021(1)
Loss from operations:       
 GAAP loss from operations$(19,952) $(7,342) $(72,370) $(11,878)
  Less: Stock-based compensation expense 12,726   5,288   40,935   15,341 
  Less: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 618   513   2,299   1,812 
  Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles 977   1,153   4,373   4,647 
  Less: Impairment, net 2,230      22,022    
  Less: Legal costs and insurance recoveries          (1,900)
 Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations$(3,401) $(388) $(2,741) $8,022 
          
Operating margin:       
 GAAP operating margin (16.1)%   (7.7)%  (15.3)%  (3.3)%
  Stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of revenue 10.3   5.5   8.7   4.3 
  Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs as a percentage of revenue 0.5   0.5   0.5   0.5 
  Amortization of purchased intangibles as a percentage of revenue 0.8   1.2   0.9   1.3 
  Impairment, net as a percentage of revenue 1.8      4.7    
  Legal costs and insurance recoveries as a percentage of revenue          (0.5)
 Non-GAAP operating margin (2.7)%  (0.4)%  (0.6)%  2.2%
          
Net (loss) income:       
 GAAP net (loss) income$(19,700) $(1,331) $(68,119) $1,028 
  Less: Stock-based compensation expense 12,726   5,288   40,935   15,341 
  Less: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 618   513   2,299   1,812 
  Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles 977   1,153   4,373   4,647 
  Less: Impairment, net 2,230      22,022    
  Less: Legal costs and insurance recoveries          (1,900)
  Less: Gain on sale of business       (4,156)   
  Less: Gain on sale of equity-method investment and recovery of note receivable    (12,767)  (40)  (12,767)
  Less: Income tax effect of adjustments (1,363)  (6,820)  (2,087)  1,300 
 Non-GAAP net (loss) income$(1,786) $(324) $(599) $6,861 
          
Net (loss) income per share, basic:       
 GAAP net (loss) income per share, basic$(0.56) $(0.04) $(1.95) $0.03 
  Non-GAAP adjustments to net income 0.51   0.03   1.93   0.17 
 Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, basic$(0.05) $(0.01) $(0.02) $0.20 
          
Net (loss) income per share, diluted:       
 GAAP net (loss) income per share, diluted$(0.56) $(0.04) $(1.95) $0.03 
  Non-GAAP adjustments to net income 0.51   0.03   1.93   0.16 
 Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, diluted$(0.05) $(0.01) $(0.02) $0.19 
          
 Weighted-average shares used in GAAP per share calculation       
  Basic 35,229   34,738   35,010   34,578 
  Diluted 35,229   34,738   35,010   35,701 
          
 Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation       
  Basic 35,229   34,738   35,010   34,578 
  Diluted 35,229   34,738   35,010   35,701 

(1) Amounts have been revised from those previously reported to reflect the gain realized on the sale of the SecureDocs, Inc. investment, accounted for under the equity-method of accounting, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.

   Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
    2022   2021   2022   2021 
Free cash flow:    
 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities$6,081  $8,932  $25,365  $35,391 
  Purchases of property and equipment (597)  (2,937)  (6,540)  (8,103)
  Capitalized software development costs (4,220)  (6,104)  (14,688)  (24,615)
  Non-recurring expenses paid related to the sale of MyCase          7,759 
  Legal costs and insurance recoveries    (1,900)     2,350 
 Non-GAAP free cash flow$1,264  $(2,009) $4,137  $12,782 
          
Free cash flow margin:      
 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of revenue 4.9%  9.3%  5.4%  9.8%
  Purchases of property and equipment as a percentage of revenue (0.5)  (3.1)  (1.4)  (2.3)
  Capitalized software development costs as a percentage of revenue (3.4)  (6.4)  (3.1)  (6.8)
  Non-recurring expenses paid related to the sale of MyCase as a percentage of revenue          2.2 
  Legal costs and insurance recoveries as a percentage of revenue    (2.0)     0.7 
 Non-GAAP free cash flow margin 1.0%  (2.1)%  0.9%  3.6%

Statement Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating expenses (cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), sales and marketing, research and product development, general and administrative, and depreciation and amortization), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

  • Non-GAAP presentation of income (loss) from operations, operating expenses, net income (loss), and net income (loss) per share. These measures exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items, including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs, amortization of purchased intangibles, impairment, net, legal costs and insurance recoveries, gain on sale of business, and the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable and described below.
  • Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, capitalization of software development costs, and insurance recoveries, plus legal costs and non-recurring expenses paid related to the sale of our wholly owned subsidiary MyCase, Inc. completed on September 30, 2020. We use free cash flow to evaluate our generation of cash from operations that is available for purposes other than capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs. Additionally, we believe that information regarding free cash flow provides investors with a perspective on the cash available to fund ongoing operations, because we review cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures and the capitalization of software development costs due to the fact that these expenditures are considered to be a necessary component of ongoing operations.

We use each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to assess and compare operating results across reporting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate our financial performance. We believe these adjustments also provide useful supplemental information to investors and facilitate the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

In particular, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:

  • Stock-based compensation expense and amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs. We utilize stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders while ensuring long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.
  • Amortization of purchased intangibles. We view amortization of purchased intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.
  • Impairment, net. We believe that impairment charges, net of gains do not reflect future operating expenses, and are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.
  • Significant legal costs and insurance recoveries. Significant legal litigation costs, settlement expenses or proceeds, other associated expenses, and insurance recoveries of such costs do not relate to the ongoing operation of the business and tend to vary significantly based on the circumstances of each transaction. This is not indicative of our core operating performance and may not be meaningful in comparison to our past operating performance.
  • Gains and non-recurring costs related to the sale of businesses. In August 2022 we completed the sale of AppFolio Utility Management, Inc. and in September 2020 we completed the sale of MyCase, Inc., each a former wholly owned subsidiary. We have excluded any gains and charges related to these sales, as we do not consider such amounts to be part of the ongoing operation of our business.
  • Gains related to the sale of equity-method investments. In December 2021 we sold all of our interest in SecureDocs, Inc. an equity-method investment. We have excluded any gains related to this sale, as we do not consider such amounts to be part of the ongoing operation of our business.
  • Income tax effects of adjustments. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of non-GAAP income tax effects to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods. In projecting this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we utilize a financial projection that excludes the direct impact of other non-GAAP adjustments. The projected rate, which we have determined to be 25%, considers other factors such as our current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions, and key legislation in major jurisdictions where we operate. We periodically re-evaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events, based on relevant tax law changes, and material changes in the forecasted geographic earnings mix.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and can exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. As such, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the tables above. We encourage investors to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.


