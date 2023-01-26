AppFolio, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue grows 31% in 2022

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

"AppFolio continued to show resilience in the changing real estate industry with 2022 revenue growth of 31%. Not only did we successfully grow our payments business, we added new larger customers, current customers expanded their adoption of our value added services and we increased penetration of AppFolio Property Manager Plus,” said Jason Randall, President and CEO, AppFolio. “In 2023 we will continue to focus on expanding our innovative products and services and trusted customer partnerships. Our strong team and culture will continue to focus on driving efficiencies and operational excellence as we introduce new ways to help our customers manage and scale their increasingly complex businesses."

Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $124.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 30% increase from $95.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total revenue for 2022 grew 31% to $471.9 million from $359.4 million for 2021.

Units Served: Total units on the AppFolio Property Manager platform increased to approximately 7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from approximately 6.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $20.0 million, or 16.1% of revenue, compared to $7.3 million, or 7.7% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.4 million, or 2.7% of revenue, compared to Non-GAAP loss from operations of $0.4 million, or 0.4% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash: Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities were $185.2 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $183.5 million as of December 31, 2021. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $1.3 million, or 1.0% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $(2.0) million, or (2.1)% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2021. Total non-GAAP free cash flow for 2022 was $4.1 million, or 0.9% of revenue compared to $12.8 million, or 3.6% of revenue in 2021.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of January 26, 2023, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2023 follows:

Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $565 million to $575 million.

Full year non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be approximately breakeven.

Full year non-GAAP free cash flow margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be in the range of 2% to 3%.

Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 35 million for the full year.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call today, January 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and year ended 2022 financial results. A live webcast of the call will be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j4kdio9f. To access the call by phone, please go to the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1a3bcda7808844f6982d79643cf7929a, and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on AppFolio’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.appfolioinc.com/news-events/events.

The Company also provides announcements regarding its financial results and other matters, including SEC filings, investor events, and press releases, on its Investor Relations website at https://ir.appfolioinc.com/, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with AppFolio's disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. For more information about AppFolio, visit www.appfolioinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lori Barker

ir@appfolio.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to AppFolio’s financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled “Statement Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts, “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to future operating results and financial position, including the Company's fiscal year 2023 financial outlook, anticipated future expenses and investments, the Company's business opportunities, and the impact of the Company's strategic actions and initiatives.

Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio's current beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on October 28, 2022 and the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AppFolio's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 to be filed with the SEC, as well as in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Global Market, AppFolio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,769 $ 57,847 Investment securities—current 89,297 64,600 Accounts receivable, net 16,503 12,595 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,899 23,553 Total current assets 201,468 158,595 Investment securities—noncurrent 25,161 61,076 Property and equipment, net 26,110 30,479 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,485 41,710 Capitalized software development costs, net 35,315 41,212 Goodwill 56,060 56,147 Intangible assets, net 4,833 11,711 Other long-term assets 8,785 7,087 Total assets $ 381,217 $ 408,017 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,473 $ 1,704 Accrued employee expenses 34,376 30,065 Accrued expenses 15,601 13,284 Other current liabilities 8,893 7,589 Total current liabilities 61,343 52,642 Operating lease liabilities 50,237 55,733 Other liabilities 4,091 2,261 Stockholders’ equity 265,546 297,381 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 381,217 $ 408,017





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue(1) $ 124,058 $ 95,600 $ 471,883 $ 359,370 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2) 50,342 39,097 191,826 143,944 Sales and marketing(2) 29,840 19,945 107,398 73,200 Research and product development(2) 31,152 19,591 111,118 65,980 General and administrative(2) 24,534 16,308 100,792 57,279 Depreciation and amortization 8,142 8,001 33,119 30,845 Total costs and operating expenses 144,010 102,942 544,253 371,248 Loss from operations (19,952 ) (7,342 ) (72,370 ) (11,878 ) Other income, net 213 12,406 4,469 13,111 Interest income, net 552 328 1,184 501 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (19,187 ) 5,392 (66,717 ) 1,734 Provision for income taxes 513 6,723 1,402 706 Net (loss) income $ (19,700 ) $ (1,331 ) $ (68,119 ) $ 1,028 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.56 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.95 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.56 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.95 ) $ 0.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 35,229 34,738 35,010 34,578 Diluted 35,229 34,738 35,010 35,701

(1) The following table presents our revenue categories:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Core solutions $ 35,378 $ 28,691 $ 132,541 $ 105,148 Value Added Services 86,287 63,754 327,636 241,289 Other 2,393 3,155 11,706 12,933 Total revenue $ 124,058 $ 95,600 $ 471,883 $ 359,370

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 767 $ 515 $ 2,640 $ 2,024 Sales and marketing 3,185 742 8,681 2,329 Research and product development 4,870 1,935 16,030 5,457 General and administrative 3,904 2,096 13,584 5,531 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 12,726 $ 5,288 $ 40,935 $ 15,341





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (19,700 ) $ (1,331 ) $ (68,119 ) $ 1,028 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,525 7,488 30,820 29,032 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 689 887 3,187 3,199 Impairment, net 2,230 — 22,022 — Deferred income taxes 399 6,644 (993 ) 250 Stock-based compensation, including as amortized 13,343 5,801 43,234 17,154 Gain on sale of business — — (4,156 ) (380 ) Gain on sale of equity-method investment and recovery of note receivable — (12,767 ) (40 ) (12,767 ) Other 221 160 175 249 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,619 ) (753 ) (4,198 ) (2,103 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,239 ) 1,390 (5,398 ) (2,168 ) Other assets (254 ) (78 ) (1,883 ) (1,259 ) Accounts payable 945 (887 ) 1,176 497 Accrued employee expenses 5,103 4,929 4,281 11,264 Accrued expenses (539 ) (347 ) 3,452 (1,773 ) Operating lease liabilities (776 ) (727 ) (2,524 ) 1,268 Other liabilities 753 (1,477 ) 4,329 (8,100 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,081 8,932 25,365 35,391 Cash from investing activities Purchases of available-for-sale investments (8,845 ) (74,174 ) (79,279 ) (241,215 ) Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments 994 — 994 43,198 Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments 11,285 33,600 87,883 107,354 Purchases of property and equipment (597 ) (2,937 ) (6,540 ) (8,103 ) Capitalization of software development costs (4,220 ) (6,104 ) (14,688 ) (24,615 ) Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash divested — 402 5,124 402 Proceeds from sale of equity-method investment — 12,520 40 12,520 Net cash used in investing activities (1,383 ) (36,693 ) (6,466 ) (110,459 ) Cash from financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,895 1,823 4,474 2,614 Tax withholding for net share settlement (3,056 ) (659 ) (10,637 ) (9,962 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,161 ) 1,164 (6,163 ) (7,348 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,537 (26,597 ) 12,736 (82,416 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 67,482 84,880 58,283 140,699 End of period $ 71,019 $ 58,283 $ 71,019 $ 58,283





RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Costs and operating expenses: GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 50,342 $ 39,097 $ 191,826 $ 143,944 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 767 515 2,640 2,024 Non-GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 49,575 $ 38,582 $ 189,186 $ 141,920 GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue 41 % 41 % 41 % 40 % Non-GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue 40 % 40 % 40 % 39 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 29,840 $ 19,945 $ 107,398 $ 73,200 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 3,185 742 8,681 2,329 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 26,655 $ 19,203 $ 98,717 $ 70,871 GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 24 % 21 % 23 % 20 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 21 % 20 % 21 % 20 % GAAP research and product development $ 31,152 $ 19,591 $ 111,118 $ 65,980 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 4,870 1,935 16,030 5,457 Non-GAAP research and product development $ 26,282 $ 17,656 $ 95,088 $ 60,523 GAAP research and product development as a percentage of revenue 25 % 20 % 24 % 18 % Non-GAAP research and product development as a percentage of revenue 21 % 18 % 20 % 17 % GAAP general and administrative $ 24,534 $ 16,308 $ 100,792 $ 57,279 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 3,904 2,096 13,584 5,531 Less: Impairment, net 2,230 — 22,022 — Less: Legal costs and insurance recoveries — — — (1,900 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 18,400 $ 14,212 $ 65,186 $ 53,648 GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 20 % 17 % 21 % 16 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 15 % 15 % 14 % 15 % GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 8,142 $ 8,001 $ 33,119 $ 30,845 Less: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 618 513 2,299 1,812 Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles 977 1,153 4,373 4,647 Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 6,547 $ 6,335 $ 26,447 $ 24,386 GAAP depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue 7 % 8 % 7 % 9 % Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue 5 % 7 % 6 % 7 %





Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021(1) 2022 2021(1) Loss from operations: GAAP loss from operations $ (19,952 ) $ (7,342 ) $ (72,370 ) $ (11,878 ) Less: Stock-based compensation expense 12,726 5,288 40,935 15,341 Less: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 618 513 2,299 1,812 Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles 977 1,153 4,373 4,647 Less: Impairment, net 2,230 — 22,022 — Less: Legal costs and insurance recoveries — — — (1,900 ) Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (3,401 ) $ (388 ) $ (2,741 ) $ 8,022 Operating margin: GAAP operating margin (16.1 )% (7.7 )% (15.3 )% (3.3 )% Stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of revenue 10.3 5.5 8.7 4.3 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs as a percentage of revenue 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 Amortization of purchased intangibles as a percentage of revenue 0.8 1.2 0.9 1.3 Impairment, net as a percentage of revenue 1.8 — 4.7 — Legal costs and insurance recoveries as a percentage of revenue — — — (0.5 ) Non-GAAP operating margin (2.7 )% (0.4 )% (0.6 )% 2.2 % Net (loss) income: GAAP net (loss) income $ (19,700 ) $ (1,331 ) $ (68,119 ) $ 1,028 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 12,726 5,288 40,935 15,341 Less: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 618 513 2,299 1,812 Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles 977 1,153 4,373 4,647 Less: Impairment, net 2,230 — 22,022 — Less: Legal costs and insurance recoveries — — — (1,900 ) Less: Gain on sale of business — — (4,156 ) — Less: Gain on sale of equity-method investment and recovery of note receivable — (12,767 ) (40 ) (12,767 ) Less: Income tax effect of adjustments (1,363 ) (6,820 ) (2,087 ) 1,300 Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (1,786 ) $ (324 ) $ (599 ) $ 6,861 Net (loss) income per share, basic: GAAP net (loss) income per share, basic $ (0.56 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.95 ) $ 0.03 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income 0.51 0.03 1.93 0.17 Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.20 Net (loss) income per share, diluted: GAAP net (loss) income per share, diluted $ (0.56 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.95 ) $ 0.03 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income 0.51 0.03 1.93 0.16 Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.19 Weighted-average shares used in GAAP per share calculation Basic 35,229 34,738 35,010 34,578 Diluted 35,229 34,738 35,010 35,701 Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation Basic 35,229 34,738 35,010 34,578 Diluted 35,229 34,738 35,010 35,701

(1) Amounts have been revised from those previously reported to reflect the gain realized on the sale of the SecureDocs, Inc. investment, accounted for under the equity-method of accounting, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Free cash flow: GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,081 $ 8,932 $ 25,365 $ 35,391 Purchases of property and equipment (597 ) (2,937 ) (6,540 ) (8,103 ) Capitalized software development costs (4,220 ) (6,104 ) (14,688 ) (24,615 ) Non-recurring expenses paid related to the sale of MyCase — — — 7,759 Legal costs and insurance recoveries — (1,900 ) — 2,350 Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 1,264 $ (2,009 ) $ 4,137 $ 12,782 Free cash flow margin: GAAP net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of revenue 4.9 % 9.3 % 5.4 % 9.8 % Purchases of property and equipment as a percentage of revenue (0.5 ) (3.1 ) (1.4 ) (2.3 ) Capitalized software development costs as a percentage of revenue (3.4 ) (6.4 ) (3.1 ) (6.8 ) Non-recurring expenses paid related to the sale of MyCase as a percentage of revenue — — — 2.2 Legal costs and insurance recoveries as a percentage of revenue — (2.0 ) — 0.7 Non-GAAP free cash flow margin 1.0 % (2.1 )% 0.9 % 3.6 %

Statement Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating expenses (cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), sales and marketing, research and product development, general and administrative, and depreciation and amortization), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

Non-GAAP presentation of income (loss) from operations, operating expenses, net income (loss), and net income (loss) per share. These measures exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items, including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs, amortization of purchased intangibles, impairment, net, legal costs and insurance recoveries, gain on sale of business, and the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable and described below.

Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, capitalization of software development costs, and insurance recoveries, plus legal costs and non-recurring expenses paid related to the sale of our wholly owned subsidiary MyCase, Inc. completed on September 30, 2020. We use free cash flow to evaluate our generation of cash from operations that is available for purposes other than capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs. Additionally, we believe that information regarding free cash flow provides investors with a perspective on the cash available to fund ongoing operations, because we review cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures and the capitalization of software development costs due to the fact that these expenditures are considered to be a necessary component of ongoing operations.

We use each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to assess and compare operating results across reporting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate our financial performance. We believe these adjustments also provide useful supplemental information to investors and facilitate the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

In particular, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation expense and amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs. We utilize stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders while ensuring long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of purchased intangibles. We view amortization of purchased intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Impairment, net. We believe that impairment charges, net of gains do not reflect future operating expenses, and are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Significant legal costs and insurance recoveries. Significant legal litigation costs, settlement expenses or proceeds, other associated expenses, and insurance recoveries of such costs do not relate to the ongoing operation of the business and tend to vary significantly based on the circumstances of each transaction. This is not indicative of our core operating performance and may not be meaningful in comparison to our past operating performance.

Gains and non-recurring costs related to the sale of businesses. In August 2022 we completed the sale of AppFolio Utility Management, Inc. and in September 2020 we completed the sale of MyCase, Inc., each a former wholly owned subsidiary. We have excluded any gains and charges related to these sales, as we do not consider such amounts to be part of the ongoing operation of our business.

Gains related to the sale of equity-method investments. In December 2021 we sold all of our interest in SecureDocs, Inc. an equity-method investment. We have excluded any gains related to this sale, as we do not consider such amounts to be part of the ongoing operation of our business.

Income tax effects of adjustments. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of non-GAAP income tax effects to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods. In projecting this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we utilize a financial projection that excludes the direct impact of other non-GAAP adjustments. The projected rate, which we have determined to be 25%, considers other factors such as our current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions, and key legislation in major jurisdictions where we operate. We periodically re-evaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events, based on relevant tax law changes, and material changes in the forecasted geographic earnings mix.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and can exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. As such, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the tables above. We encourage investors to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.