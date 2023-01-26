Intellinetics to Ring Closing Bell at The New York Stock Exchange

COLUMBUS, OH, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, today announced that James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics will ring the closing bell at The New York Stock Exchange on Monday, January 30, 2023.



“Our uplisting to the NYSE American on September 9, 2022 complements our successful transition to a diversified SaaS-focused model,” said James F. DeSocio, President & CEO. “As we continue to execute on our growth strategy, we are eager to take full advantage of the increased visibility and liquidity provided by the New York Stock Exchange and this bell-ringing ceremony will help us enhance the awareness of Intellinetics with the professional investment community.”

The closing bell will ring at 4 p.m. ET, and interested parties may tune in to broadcast media coverage of the bell as well as a live stream on the NYSE’s website at: https://www.nyse.com/bell.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding future growth, increased visibility of our company, increased liquidity for our stockholders, and enhanced relationships with the professional investment community and other intentions, beliefs, and expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions including inflationary pressures, the impact of COVID-19 and related governmental actions and orders on customers, suppliers, employees and the economy and our industry, Intellinetics’ ability to execute on its business plan and strategy, customary risks attendant to acquisitions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics’ cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics’ solutions providers, including human services, health care, and education, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov .

Investor Contact:

FNK IR

Tom Baumann / Rob Fink

646.349.6641 / 646.809.4048

INLX@fnkir.com

Joe Spain, CFO

Intellinetics, Inc.

614.921.8170

investors@intellinetics.com