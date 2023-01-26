South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $12.6 million, compared to $15.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $14.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.



Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.71, compared to $0.86 for the third quarter of 2022 and $0.79 for the fourth quarter of 2021.



Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $16.3 million, compared to $18.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $18.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.



Average cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to 97 basis points, compared to 52 basis points for the third quarter of 2022 and 23 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021.



Loans held for investment grew $57.7 million, or 8.6% annualized, during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to September 30, 2022.



Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.20% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.20% at September 30, 2022 and 0.30% at December 31, 2021.



Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.27% annualized, compared to 1.53% annualized for the third quarter of 2022 and 1.50% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Total assets were $3.94 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.90 billion at December 31, 2021.



Full year net income of $58.2 million in 2022, compared to $58.6 million in 2021.



Diluted earnings per share of $3.23 in 2022, compared to $3.17 in 2021.



Loans held for investment grew $310.5 million, or 12.7%, during 2022.



Efficiency ratio of 66.8% in 2022, compared to 67.1% in 2021.



Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share of $19.57 at December 31, 2022, compared to $21.51 at December 31, 2021.



Return on average assets of 1.47% for the full year 2022, compared to 1.56% for 2021.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very proud of our execution over the last year as we successfully navigated a challenging economic environment and, we believe we have positioned South Plains for continued success in the future. Central to our success has been the expansion of our commercial lending platform where we achieved full-year organic loan growth of 12.7% during 2022, exceeding our mid-to-high digit loan growth guidance. Importantly, we delivered 19.2% loan growth during 2022 in our major metropolitan markets of Dallas, Houston and El Paso as we continued to expand our commercial lending team. As our loan balances grew through the year, we experienced an acceleration to our net interest income growth, which began to offset the expected decline in our mortgage banking revenues, given the sharp rise in market interest rates through the year. As a result, we were able to achieve modest earnings per share growth in 2022, as compared to 2021, which is a true credit to the dedication and hard work of our employees. We also remained focused on returning capital to our shareholders, as we repurchased 4.8% of the Company’s shares, which were outstanding, as of December 31, 2021, during this past year, and distributed $0.46 per share in quarterly cash dividends in 2022, representing a 53% increase as compared to 2021. Looking forward, we expect economic growth to moderate in Texas as the economy digests the impact of higher market interest rates, which supports our low single digit loan growth outlook for 2023.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $36.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $35.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $31.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.88% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.70% for the third quarter of 2022 and 3.50% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans was 5.59% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 5.12% for the third quarter of 2022 and 4.90% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average cost of deposits was 97 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022, which is 45 basis points higher than the third quarter of 2022 and 74 basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2021.

Interest income was $46.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $41.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $34.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest income increased $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the third quarter of 2022, which was comprised of increases of $4.2 million in loan interest income and $0.9 million in interest income from securities and other interest-earning assets. The increase in loan interest income was primarily due to an increase of $74.4 million in average loans outstanding, a $0.9 million purchase discount principal and interest recovery, and the rising interest rate environment. The increase in interest income on securities and other interest-earning assets was primarily due to continued rising market interest rates. Interest income increased $11.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase of average loans of $227.9 million, securities purchases, and rising market interest rates during the period.

Interest expense was $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest expense increased $3.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2022 and $6.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of rising interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities, with the increase being mainly comprised of interest expense on deposits.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $20.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $22.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease from the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the seasonal decrease of $2.0 million in income from insurance activities, a decrease of $3.5 million in mortgage banking activities revenue, and $2.1 million of income from legal settlements recorded in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in mortgage banking activities revenues was mainly the result of a decline of $26.8 million, or 17.7%, in mortgage loan originations, as the residential mortgage market continued to slow during the fourth quarter of 2022, as a result of higher market interest rates and seasonality, and a $1.3 million fair value write-down of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio. The decrease in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a decline of $9.6 million in mortgage banking activities revenue as mortgage loan originations declined $189.0 million, or 60.2%, as high-volume refinance activity experienced during 2020 and 2021 has slowed as a result of higher market interest rates.

Noninterest expense was $32.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $37.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $36.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease from the third quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of a decline of $4.2 million in personnel expense and a decline of $0.6 million in legal expenses. The decrease in personnel expense was mainly the result of having the additional $1.8 million in commissions for increased insurance activities in the third quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $1.2 million in mortgage commission and related supporting personnel expenses as mortgage loan originations decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by lower mortgage commissions and other variable mortgage-based expenses due to the reduction in mortgage loan originations, partially offset by additional commercial lenders hired as part of a planned initiative.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $2.75 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $2.69 billion as of September 30, 2022 and $2.44 billion as of December 31, 2021. The $57.7 million, or 2.1%, increase during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of organic net loan growth. This loan growth remained relationship-focused and occurred primarily in commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, and consumer auto loans, partially offset by a decrease in hotel loans and agricultural production loans. As of December 31, 2022, loans held for investment increased $310.5 million, or 12.7% year over year, from December 31, 2021, primarily attributable to strong organic loan growth.

Agricultural production loans were $66.5 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $94.1 million as of September 30, 2022 and $103.0 million as of December 31, 2021. The typical funding of these agricultural production loans during 2022 was below normal given the drought conditions experienced across the State of Texas.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.41 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $3.46 billion as of September 30, 2022 and $3.34 billion as of December 31, 2021. Deposits decreased by $54.1 million, or 1.6%, in the fourth quarter of 2022 from September 30, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, deposits increased $65.2 million, or 2.0% year over year, from December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $1.15 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $1.26 billion as of September 30, 2022 and $1.07 billion as of December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 33.4% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022. The quarterly decrease in deposits was mainly the result of increased competition for deposits amid overall deposit outflows in the United States banking system. The year-over-year increase in deposits is primarily a result of organic growth noted through the first three quarters of 2022.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 of $248 thousand, compared to a negative provision of $782 thousand in the third quarter of 2022 and no provision in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company continued to largely experience stable credit metrics in the loan portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2022. There were improvements specifically noted in the hotel segment, which had a net reduction in outstanding principal of $16.8 million during the quarter. Nevertheless, forecasted economic conditions continue to remain uncertain due to the continued rising interest rate environment and persistent high inflation levels in the United States, and provisions for loan losses may be necessary in future periods.

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment was 1.43% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 1.47% as of September 30, 2022 and 1.73% as of December 31, 2021.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets as of December 31, 2022 was 0.20%, compared to 0.20% as of September 30, 2022 and 0.30% at December 31, 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) were 0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to (0.10)% for the third quarter of 2022 and 0.11% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Capital

Book value per share increased to $20.97 at December 31, 2022, compared to $20.03 at September 30, 2022. The increase was mainly driven by an $8.4 million dollar increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) and by an increase of $10.6 million of net income after dividends paid. The increase in AOCI was attributed to the rise in fair value of our available for sale securities and fair value hedges, net of tax, as a result of decreases in longer-term market interest rates during the period.

Conference Call

South Plains will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results today, January 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call and conference materials will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events .

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13733502. The replay will be available until February 2, 2023.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of and for the quarter ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 46,228 $ 41,108 $ 40,752 $ 33,080 $ 34,600 Interest expense 9,906 6,006 3,647 3,133 3,151 Net interest income 36,322 35,102 37,105 29,947 31,449 Provision for loan losses 248 (782 ) - (2,085 ) - Noninterest income 12,676 20,937 18,835 23,697 22,928 Noninterest expense 32,708 37,401 36,056 37,924 36,132 Income tax expense 3,421 3,962 4,001 3,527 3,631 Net income 12,621 15,458 15,883 14,278 14,614 Per Share Data (Common Stock): Net earnings, basic 0.74 0.89 0.91 0.81 0.82 Net earnings, diluted 0.71 0.86 0.88 0.78 0.79 Cash dividends declared and paid 0.12 0.12 0.11 0.11 0.09 Book value 20.97 20.03 20.91 21.90 22.94 Tangible book value (non-GAAP) 19.57 18.61 19.50 20.49 21.51 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 17,007,914 17,286,531 17,490,706 17,716,136 17,777,542 Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 17,751,674 17,901,899 18,020,548 18,392,397 18,433,038 Shares outstanding at end of period 17,027,197 17,064,640 17,417,094 17,673,407 17,760,243 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents 234,883 329,962 375,690 528,612 486,821 Investment securities 701,711 711,412 763,943 793,404 724,504 Total loans held for investment 2,748,081 2,690,366 2,580,493 2,453,631 2,437,577 Allowance for loan losses 39,288 39,657 39,785 39,649 42,098 Total assets 3,944,063 3,992,690 3,974,724 3,999,744 3,901,855 Interest-bearing deposits 2,255,942 2,198,464 2,230,105 2,318,942 2,269,855 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,150,488 1,262,072 1,195,732 1,131,215 1,071,367 Total deposits 3,406,430 3,460,536 3,425,837 3,450,157 3,341,222 Borrowings 122,354 122,307 122,261 122,214 122,168 Total stockholders’ equity 357,014 341,799 364,222 387,068 407,427 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.27 % 1.53 % 1.60 % 1.47 % 1.50 % Return on average equity 14.33 % 17.37 % 16.96 % 14.58 % 14.39 % Net interest margin (1) 3.88 % 3.70 % 4.02 % 3.33 % 3.50 % Yield on loans 5.59 % 5.12 % 5.57 % 4.80 % 4.90 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.52 % 0.82 % 0.42 % 0.34 % 0.35 % Efficiency ratio 66.35 % 66.38 % 64.11 % 70.30 % 66.07 % Summary Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming loans 7,790 7,834 7,889 12,141 10,598 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.49 % 0.43 % Other real estate owned 169 37 59 1,141 1,032 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.33 % 0.30 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment 1.43 % 1.47 % 1.54 % 1.62 % 1.73 % Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.09 % (0.10 )% (0.02 )% 0.06 % 0.11 %





As of and for the quarter ended December 31

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Capital Ratios: Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 9.05 % 8.56 % 9.16 % 9.68 % 10.44 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.50 % 8.00 % 8.60 % 9.11 % 9.85 % Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 11.81 % 11.67 % 12.24 % 12.86 % 12.91 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 11.03 % 10.95 % 10.93 % 10.78 % 10.77 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.58 % 16.46 % 17.32 % 18.22 % 18.40 %

(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.



South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets Loans, excluding PPP (1) $ 2,744,574 $ 38,607 5.58 % $ 2,469,703 $ 29,940 4.81 % Loans - PPP 1,021 88 34.19 % 48,033 1,143 9.44 % Debt securities - taxable 601,411 4,868 3.21 % 507,948 2,174 1.70 % Debt securities - nontaxable 214,011 1,418 2.63 % 219,812 1,458 2.63 % Other interest-bearing assets 184,471 1,546 3.32 % 359,088 192 0.21 % Total interest-earning assets 3,745,488 46,527 4.93 % 3,604,584 34,907 3.84 % Noninterest-earning assets 182,088 260,211 Total assets $ 3,927,576 $ 3,864,795 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 1,844,551 7,231 1.56 % $ 1,864,373 904 0.19 % Time deposits 305,098 1,027 1.34 % 337,449 1,016 1.19 % Short-term borrowings 4 - 0.00 % 4 - 0.00 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Subordinated debt securities 75,938 1,013 5.29 % 75,752 1,012 5.30 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 635 5.43 % 46,393 219 1.87 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,271,984 9,906 1.73 % 2,323,971 3,151 0.54 % Demand deposits 1,234,570 1,093,352 Other liabilities 71,615 44,620 Stockholders’ equity 349,407 402,852 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 3,927,576 $ 3,864,795 Net interest income $ 36,621 $ 31,756 Net interest margin (2) 3.88 % 3.50 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

PPP - Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program



South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets Loans, excluding PPP (1) $ 2,597,274 $ 135,927 5.23 % $ 2,302,413 $ 112,255 4.88 % Loans - PPP 14,887 2,030 13.64 % 117,788 8,290 7.04 % Debt securities - taxable 594,405 15,010 2.53 % 532,272 9,292 1.75 % Debt securities - nontaxable 216,216 5,733 2.65 % 219,385 5,872 2.68 % Other interest-bearing assets 318,862 3,675 1.15 % 336,081 565 0.17 % Total interest-earning assets 3,741,644 162,375 4.34 % 3,507,939 136,274 3.88 % Noninterest-earning assets 222,544 261,140 Total assets $ 3,964,188 $ 3,769,079 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 1,889,888 13,013 0.69 % $ 1,841,678 4,163 0.23 % Time deposits 327,289 3,989 1.22 % 329,509 4,130 1.25 % Short-term borrowings 4 - 0.00 % 8,045 5 0.06 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings - - 0.00 % 19,641 38 0.19 % Subordinated debt securities 75,874 4,050 5.34 % 75,699 4,056 5.36 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 1,640 3.54 % 46,393 880 1.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,339,448 22,692 0.97 % 2,320,965 13,272 0.57 % Demand deposits 1,189,730 1,016,835 Other liabilities 66,182 42,654 Stockholders’ equity 368,828 388,625 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 3,964,188 $ 3,769,079 Net interest income $ 139,683 $ 123,002 Net interest margin (2) 3.73 % 3.51 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

PPP - Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program



South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 61,613 $ 68,425 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 173,270 418,396 Federal funds sold — — Investment securities 701,711 724,504 Loans held for sale 30,403 76,507 Loans held for investment 2,748,081 2,437,577 Less: Allowance for loan losses (39,288 ) (42,098 ) Net loans held for investment 2,708,793 2,395,479 Premises and equipment, net 56,337 57,699 Goodwill 19,508 19,508 Intangible assets 4,349 5,895 Mortgage servicing assets 27,474 19,700 Other assets 160,605 115,742 Total assets $ 3,944,063 $ 3,901,855 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,150,488 $ 1,071,367 Interest-bearing deposits 2,255,942 2,269,855 Total deposits 3,406,430 3,341,222 Other borrowings - - Subordinated debt securities 75,961 75,775 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 46,393 Other liabilities 58,265 31,038 Total liabilities 3,587,049 3,494,428 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 17,027 17,760 Additional paid-in capital 112,834 133,215 Retained earnings 292,261 242,750 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (65,108 ) 13,702 Total stockholders’ equity 357,014 407,427 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,944,063 $ 3,901,855



South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 38,694 $ 31,082 $ 137,954 $ 120,540 Other 7,534 3,518 23,214 14,496 Total Interest income 46,228 34,600 161,168 135,036 Interest expense: Deposits 8,258 1,920 17,002 8,293 Subordinated debt securities 1,013 1,012 4,050 4,056 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 635 219 1,640 880 Other - - - 43 Total Interest expense 9,906 3,151 22,692 13,272 Net interest income 36,322 31,449 138,476 121,764 Provision for loan losses 248 - (2,619 ) (1,918 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 36,074 31,449 141,095 123,682 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,680 1,940 6,829 6,963 Income from insurance activities 2,823 2,168 10,826 8,314 Mortgage banking activities 2,777 12,397 31,370 59,726 Bank card services and interchange fees 3,090 3,479 12,946 12,239 Other 2,306 2,944 14,174 10,227 Total Noninterest income 12,676 22,928 76,145 97,469 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 18,703 21,549 86,323 93,360 Net occupancy expense 4,085 3,600 15,987 14,560 Professional services 1,945 2,269 9,740 6,752 Marketing and development 1,223 1,068 3,614 3,225 Other 6,752 7,646 28,425 30,133 Total noninterest expense 32,708 36,132 144,089 148,030 Income before income taxes 16,042 18,245 73,151 73,121 Income tax expense 3,421 3,631 14,911 14,507 Net income $ 12,621 $ 14,614 $ 58,240 $ 58,614



South Plains Financial, Inc.

Loan Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Loans: Commercial Real Estate $ 919,358 $ 755,444 Commercial - Specialized 327,513 378,725 Commercial - General 484,783 460,024 Consumer: 1-4 Family Residential 460,124 387,690 Auto Loans 321,476 240,719 Other Consumer 81,308 68,113 Construction 153,519 146,862 Total loans held for investment $ 2,748,081 $ 2,437,577



South Plains Financial, Inc.

Deposit Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,150,488 $ 1,071,367 NOW & other transaction accounts 350,910 395,322 MMDA & other savings 1,618,833 1,534,795 Time deposits 286,199 339,738 Total deposits $ 3,406,430 $ 3,341,222



South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the quarter ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Net income $ 12,621 $ 15,458 $ 15,883 $ 14,278 $ 14,614 Income tax expense 3,421 3,962 4,001 3,527 3,631 Provision for loan losses 248 (782 ) - (2,085 ) - Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 16,290 $ 18,638 $ 19,884 $ 15,720 $ 18,245



South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)