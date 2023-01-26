Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter Results

| Source: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Effingham, Illinois, UNITED STATES

Summary

  • Net income available to common shareholders of $29.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share
  • $17.5 million gain on the termination of forward starting interest rate swaps, $3.3 million loss on commercial mortgage servicing rights held for sale and $3.5 million impairment on other real estate owned
  • Total loans increased 7.0% annualized from prior quarter
  • Tangible book value per share increased 4.0% from end of prior quarter
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets increased 24 basis points from end of prior quarter

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $29.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $23.5 million, or $1.04, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022. This also compares to net income available to common shareholders of $23.1 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “Our fourth quarter performance completed a very successful year in which we generated a record level of earnings. For the full year, we generated return on assets of 1.31%, up from 1.18% in 2021, and return on tangible common equity of 20.8%, up from 17.9% in 2021. In the fourth quarter, our solid financial performance resulted in significant growth in both book value and tangible book value per share, as well as increases in most of our capital ratios.

“As we begin 2023, we are maintaining our conservative approach to new loan production and expect a relatively low level of loan growth until economic conditions improve. Even with a lower level of loan growth, we believe that we are well positioned to continue generating strong financial performance as we get additional leverage from the investments in talent and technology that we have made over the past few years. While we expect the macro environment to be challenging, particularly in the first half of the year, we believe that we will deliver strong results for our shareholders as we continue executing on our long-term strategies to enhance the value of the Midland franchise,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $63.6 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 0.7%, from $64.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, which was primarily due to increased deposit costs. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income increased 17.0%, from $54.3 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher average balances of interest-earning assets, a more favorable asset mix, and higher yields on interest-earning assets. Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan fees recognized as loan interest income totaled $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.8 million.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.50%, compared to 3.63% for the third quarter of 2022 as an increase in the cost of deposits more than offset the increase in the average yield on earning assets. The contribution of PPP loan fees to net interest margin was 1 basis point during the third quarter of 2022, while the fourth quarter of 2022 had no PPP loan fee impact. Additionally, the contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin was 2 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3 basis points during the third quarter of 2022.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased from 3.25%. This increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets and a more favorable mix of interest-earning assets. PPP loan fees recognized as loan interest income contributed 9 basis points to net interest margin and acquired loan discount accretion contributed 4 basis points to net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $33.8 million and was positively impacted by a $17.5 million gain on the termination of forward starting interest rate swaps. Excluding this transaction, noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $16.3 million compared to $15.8 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $22.5 million and was positively impacted by $3.9 million in unrealized income on equity investments, a $1.8 million gain on the termination of an FHLB interest rate swap, and a $1.0 million gain on company-owned life insurance. Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights negatively impacted noninterest income by $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income decreased from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to declines in wealth management and residential mortgage banking revenue.

Wealth management revenue was $6.2 million for both the third and fourth quarters of 2022. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, wealth management revenue decreased 13.2%, primarily due to a decline in assets under administration resulting from market performance.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $49.9 million, an increase of 14.8% from $43.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $3.3 million loss on commercial mortgage servicing rights held for sale and OREO impairment charges of $3.5 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased 9.1% from $45.8 million. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $4.9 million FHLB advance prepayment fees and $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding these adjustments, noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $2.4 million, primarily due to a modest increase in staffing levels and increases across most expense items consistent with the growth of the Company including the full quarter impact of the branch purchase completed in June 2022.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $6.31 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $6.20 billion at September 30, 2022, and $5.22 billion at December 31, 2021. The growth in total loans from September 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to higher balances of consumer and construction and land development loans.

Equipment finance balances increased from $1.03 billion at September 30, 2022 to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2022.

Compared to loan balances at December 31, 2021, the Company experienced growth in all loan portfolios with the exception of commercial FHA warehouse lines and PPP loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $6.36 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $6.40 billion at September 30, 2022, and $6.11 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to a decline in noninterest-bearing demand partially offset by a small increase in interest-bearing deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $49.4 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at December 31, 2022 compared with $46.9 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. At December 31, 2021, nonperforming loans totaled $42.6 million, or 0.81% of total loans.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $0.5 million, or 0.03% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $3.2 million, or 0.21% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2022, and $4.6 million, or 0.37% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was primarily related to the growth in total loans and negative economic forecasts. Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.6 million was also recorded during the quarter.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.97% of total loans and 123.53% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2022, compared with 0.95% of total loans and 125.08% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022.

Capital

At December 31, 2022, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

 As of December 31, 2022
 Midland States
Bank		 Midland States
Bancorp, Inc.		 Minimum
Regulatory
Requirements(2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets11.51% 12.38% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets10.71% 10.21% 8.50%
Tier 1 leverage ratio9.90% 9.43% 4.00%
Common equity Tier 1 capital10.71% 7.77% 7.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)N/A 6.06% N/A

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Since the beginning of 2022, the impact of rising interest rates on the Company’s investment portfolio has resulted in an $89.0 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income, which has negatively impacted tangible book value per share by $4.02, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio by 117 basis points.

On August 24, 2022, the Company issued and sold 4,600,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of the Company's 7.75% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, par value $2.00 per share (the "Series A preferred stock"), with a liquidation preference of $25 per depositary share (equivalent to $1,000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock). The Series A preferred stock qualifies as Tier 1 capital for purposes of regulatory capital calculations. The gross proceeds were $115.0 million while net proceeds from the issuance of the Series A preferred stock, after deducting $4.5 million of offering costs, including the underwriting discount and other expenses, were $110.5 million. The Company declared and paid $3.2 million of preferred dividends during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company did not repurchase any shares under its stock repurchase program. On December 6, 2022, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $25.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2023. The previous repurchase plan terminated on December 31, 2022.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 27, 2023, to discuss its financial results.

Telephone Access: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc01dcecf8df0417783e5b208a72ec906

A slide presentation relating to the fourth quarter 2022 financial results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. This earnings release should be read together with the slide presentation. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Webcasts and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.midlandsb.com under the “News and Events” tab.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.86 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.60 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, the impact of inflation, the effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates, and the adoption of a substitute; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021 
Earnings Summary          
Net interest income $63,550  $64,024  $61,334  $56,827  $54,301 
Provision for credit losses  3,544   6,974   5,441   4,167   467 
Noninterest income  33,839   15,826   14,613   15,613   22,523 
Noninterest expense  49,943   43,496   41,339   40,884   45,757 
Income before income taxes  43,902   29,380   29,167   27,389   30,600 
Income taxes  11,030   5,859   7,284   6,640   7,493 
Net income  32,872   23,521   21,883   20,749   23,107 
Preferred dividends  3,169             
Net income available to common shareholders $29,703  $23,521  $21,883  $20,749  $23,107 
           
Diluted earnings per common share $1.30  $1.04  $0.97  $0.92  $1.02 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted  22,503,611   22,390,438   22,360,819   22,350,307   22,350,771 
Return on average assets  1.66%  1.22%  1.19%  1.16%  1.26%
Return on average shareholders' equity  17.41%  13.31%  13.65%  12.80%  14.04%
Return on average tangible common equity(1)  25.89%  20.20%  19.14%  17.84%  19.69%
Net interest margin  3.50%  3.63%  3.65%  3.50%  3.25%
Efficiency ratio(1)  58.26%  54.26%  53.10%  55.73%  52.61%
           
Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary(1)          
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $19,278  $23,568  $22,191  $20,815  $25,416 
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $0.85  $1.04  $0.98  $0.92  $1.12 
Adjusted return on average assets  1.13%  1.22%  1.21%  1.16%  1.39%
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity  11.89%  13.34%  13.84%  12.84%  15.44%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity  16.80%  20.24%  19.41%  17.89%  21.65%
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $33,165  $36,415  $35,902  $32,041  $36,324 
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets  1.68%  1.89%  1.95%  1.79%  1.98%

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)  2022  2022   2022   2022   2021 
Net interest income:          
Interest income $90,215 $79,556  $69,236  $62,748  $60,427 
Interest expense  26,665  15,532   7,902   5,921   6,126 
Net interest income  63,550  64,024   61,334   56,827   54,301 
Provision for credit losses:          
Provision for credit losses on loans  2,950  6,974   4,741   4,132    
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  594     700   256   388 
Provision for other credit losses          (221)  79 
Total provision for credit losses  3,544  6,974   5,441   4,167   467 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  60,006  57,050   55,893   52,660   53,834 
Noninterest income:          
Wealth management revenue  6,227  6,199   6,143   7,139   7,176 
Residential mortgage banking revenue  316  210   384   599   1,103 
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,511  2,597   2,304   2,068   2,338 
Interchange revenue  3,478  3,531   3,590   3,280   3,677 
(Loss) gain on sales of investment securities, net    (129)  (101)      
Gain on termination of hedged interest rate swaps  17,531           1,845 
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights       (869)  (394)  (2,072)
Company-owned life insurance  796  929   840   1,019   1,904 
Other income  2,980  2,489   2,322   1,902   6,552 
Total noninterest income  33,839  15,826   14,613   15,613   22,523 
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits  22,901  22,889   22,645   21,870   22,109 
Occupancy and equipment  3,748  3,850   3,489   3,755   3,429 
Data processing  6,302  6,093   6,082   5,873   5,819 
Professional  1,726  1,693   1,516   1,972   1,499 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,333  1,361   1,318   1,398   1,425 
Other real estate owned  3,779  582   309   518   243 
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale  3,250            
FHLB advances prepayment fees             4,859 
Other expense  6,904  7,028   5,980   5,498   6,374 
Total noninterest expense  49,943  43,496   41,339   40,884   45,757 
Income before income taxes  43,902  29,380   29,167   27,389   30,600 
Income taxes  11,030  5,859   7,284   6,640   7,493 
Net income  32,872  23,521   21,883   20,749   23,107 
Preferred stock dividends  3,169            
Net income available to common shareholders $29,703 $23,521  $21,883  $20,749  $23,107 
           
Basic earnings per common share $1.31 $1.04  $0.97  $0.92  $1.03 
Diluted earnings per common share $1.30 $1.04  $0.97  $0.92  $1.02 


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
           
  As of
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(in thousands)  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021 
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $150,321  $313,188  $270,117  $332,264  $680,371 
Investment securities  776,860   690,504   769,278   858,246   916,132 
Loans  6,306,467   6,198,451   5,795,544   5,539,961   5,224,801 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (61,051)  (58,639)  (54,898)  (52,938)  (51,062)
Total loans, net  6,245,416   6,139,812   5,740,646   5,487,023   5,173,739 
Loans held for sale  1,286   4,338   5,298   8,931   32,045 
Premises and equipment, net  78,293   77,519   77,668   77,857   79,220 
Other real estate owned  6,729   11,141   11,131   11,537   12,059 
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value  1,205   1,297   25,879   27,484   28,865 
Commercial FHA mortgage loan servicing rights held for sale  20,745   23,995          
Goodwill  161,904   161,904   161,904   161,904   161,904 
Other intangible assets, net  20,866   22,198   23,559   22,976   24,374 
Company-owned life insurance  150,443   149,648   148,900   148,060   148,378 
Other assets  241,433   226,333   201,432   202,433   186,718 
Total assets $7,855,501  $7,821,877  $7,435,812  $7,338,715  $7,443,805 
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $1,935,773  $2,025,237  $1,972,261  $1,965,032  $2,245,701 
Interest-bearing deposits  4,428,879   4,370,015   4,212,177   4,092,507   3,864,947 
Total deposits  6,364,652   6,395,252   6,184,438   6,057,539   6,110,648 
Short-term borrowings  42,311   58,518   67,689   60,352   76,803 
FHLB advances and other borrowings  460,000   360,000   285,000   310,171   310,171 
Subordinated debt  99,772   139,370   139,277   139,184   139,091 
Trust preferred debentures  49,975   49,824   49,674   49,524   49,374 
Other liabilities  80,217   79,634   73,546   76,959   93,881 
Total liabilities  7,096,927   7,082,598   6,799,624   6,693,729   6,779,968 
Total shareholders’ equity  758,574   739,279   636,188   644,986   663,837 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $7,855,501  $7,821,877  $7,435,812  $7,338,715  $7,443,805 


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
           
  As of
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(in thousands)  2022  2022  2022  2022  2021
Loan Portfolio          
Equipment finance loans $616,751 $577,323 $546,267 $528,572 $521,973
Equipment finance leases  491,744  457,611  439,202  429,000  423,280
Commercial FHA warehouse lines  25,029  51,309  23,872  83,999  91,927
SBA PPP loans  1,916  2,810  6,409  22,862  52,477
Other commercial loans  870,878  904,841  814,710  802,692  783,811
Total commercial loans and leases  2,006,318  1,993,894  1,830,460  1,867,125  1,873,468
Commercial real estate  2,433,159  2,466,303  2,335,655  2,114,041  1,816,828
Construction and land development  320,882  225,549  203,955  188,668  193,749
Residential real estate  366,094  356,225  340,103  329,331  338,151
Consumer  1,180,014  1,156,480  1,085,371  1,040,796  1,002,605
Total loans $6,306,467 $6,198,451 $5,795,544 $5,539,961 $5,224,801
           
Deposit Portfolio          
Noninterest-bearing demand $1,935,773 $2,025,237 $1,972,261 $1,965,032 $2,245,701
Interest-bearing:          
Checking  1,920,458  1,905,439  1,808,885  1,779,018  1,663,021
Money market  1,184,101  1,125,333  1,027,547  964,352  869,067
Savings  661,932  704,245  740,364  710,955  679,115
Time  649,552  620,960  620,363  619,386  630,583
Brokered time  12,836  14,038  15,018  18,796  23,161
Total deposits $6,364,652 $6,395,252 $6,184,438 $6,057,539 $6,110,648


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands)  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021 
Average Balance Sheets          
Cash and cash equivalents $220,938  $195,657  $226,517  $384,231  $685,655 
Investment securities  736,579   749,022   818,927   894,634   915,707 
Loans  6,240,277   6,040,358   5,677,791   5,274,051   4,995,794 
Loans held for sale  3,883   6,044   9,865   31,256   34,272 
Nonmarketable equity securities  43,618   37,765   36,338   36,378   39,203 
Total interest-earning assets  7,245,295   7,028,846   6,769,438   6,620,550   6,670,631 
Non-earning assets  609,866   618,138   615,348   631,187   605,060 
Total assets $7,855,161  $7,646,984  $7,384,786  $7,251,737  $7,275,691 
           
Interest-bearing deposits $4,452,801  $4,325,098  $4,152,764  $3,953,249  $3,913,475 
Short-term borrowings  47,391   58,271   59,301   70,044   66,677 
FHLB advances and other borrowings  460,598   340,163   307,611   311,282   319,954 
Subordinated debt  107,374   139,324   139,232   139,139   139,046 
Trust preferred debentures  49,902   49,751   49,602   49,451   49,307 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  5,118,066   4,912,607   4,708,510   4,523,165   4,488,459 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  1,936,977   1,969,873   1,967,263   1,989,413   2,049,802 
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  50,935   63,638   66,009   81,832   84,538 
Shareholders' equity  749,183   700,866   643,004   657,327   652,892 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $7,855,161  $7,646,984  $7,384,786  $7,251,737  $7,275,691 
           
Yields          
Earning Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents  3.85%  2.28%  0.83%  0.18%  0.16%
Investment securities  2.62%  2.44%  2.41%  2.22%  2.12%
Loans  5.26%  4.83%  4.49%  4.40%  4.36%
Loans held for sale  4.86%  3.87%  3.15%  2.86%  3.53%
Nonmarketable equity securities  6.16%  5.78%  5.38%  5.40%  5.07%
Total interest-earning assets  4.96%  4.51%  4.12%  3.87%  3.62%
           
Interest-Bearing Liabilities          
Interest-bearing deposits  1.77%  0.94%  0.37%  0.22%  0.22%
Short-term borrowings  0.26%  0.19%  0.15%  0.14%  0.12%
FHLB advances and other borrowings  3.67%  2.83%  1.87%  1.58%  1.75%
Subordinated debt  5.45%  5.77%  5.78%  5.78%  5.78%
Trust preferred debentures  8.47%  6.54%  5.05%  4.21%  3.90%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2.07%  1.25%  0.67%  0.53%  0.54%
           
Cost of Deposits  1.23%  0.65%  0.25%  0.15%  0.15%
           
Net Interest Margin  3.50%  3.63%  3.65%  3.50%  3.25%


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
           
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021 
Asset Quality          
Loans 30-89 days past due $32,372  $28,275  $16,212  $29,044  $17,514 
Nonperforming loans  49,423   46,882   56,883   52,900   42,580 
Nonperforming assets  57,824   59,524   69,344   66,164   57,068 
Net charge-offs  538   3,233   2,781   2,256   4,613 
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans  0.51%  0.46%  0.28%  0.52%  0.34%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.78%  0.76%  0.98%  0.95%  0.81%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.74%  0.76%  0.93%  0.90%  0.77%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  0.97%  0.95%  0.95%  0.96%  0.98%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans  123.53%  125.08%  96.51%  100.07%  119.92%
Net charge-offs to average loans  0.03%  0.21%  0.20%  0.17%  0.37%
           
Wealth Management          
Trust assets under administration $3,505,372  $3,355,019  $3,503,227  $3,934,140  $4,100,179 
           
Market Data          
Book value per share at period end $29.17  $28.48  $28.84  $29.26  $30.11 
Tangible book value per share at period end(1) $20.94  $20.14  $20.43  $20.87  $21.66 
Market price at period end $26.62  $23.57  $24.04  $28.86  $24.79 
Common shares outstanding at period end  22,214,913   22,074,740   22,060,255   22,044,626   22,050,537 
           
Capital          
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  12.38%  12.79%  11.44%  11.74%  12.19%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  10.21%  10.05%  8.63%  8.82%  9.16%
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets  7.77%  7.56%  7.66%  7.80%  8.08%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.43%  9.40%  7.98%  7.96%  7.75%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)  6.06%  5.82%  6.22%  6.43%  6.58%

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
           
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
           
  For The Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021 
Income before income taxes - GAAP $43,902  $29,380  $29,167  $27,389  $30,600 
Adjustments to noninterest income:          
Loss on sales of investment securities, net     129   101       
(Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swaps  (17,531)           (1,845)
Total adjustments to noninterest income  (17,531)  129   101      (1,845)
Adjustments to noninterest expense:          
(Loss) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale  (3,250)            
FHLB advances prepayment fees              (4,859)
Integration and acquisition expenses     68   (324)  (91)  (171)
Total adjustments to noninterest expense  (3,250)  68   (324)  (91)  (5,030)
Adjusted earnings pre tax  29,621   29,441   29,592   27,480   33,785 
Adjusted earnings tax  7,174   5,873   7,401   6,665   8,369 
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP  22,447   23,568   22,191   20,815   25,416 
Preferred stock dividends  3,169             
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $19,278  $23,568  $22,191  $20,815  $25,416 
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $0.85  $1.04  $0.98  $0.92  $1.12 
Adjusted return on average assets  1.13%  1.22%  1.21%  1.16%  1.39%
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity  11.89%  13.34%  13.84%  12.84%  15.44%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity  16.80%  20.24%  19.41%  17.89%  21.65%
           
           
Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands)  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021 
Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP $29,621  $29,441  $29,592  $27,480  $33,785 
Provision for credit losses  3,544   6,974   5,441   4,167   467 
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights        869   394   2,072 
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP $33,165  $36,415  $35,902  $32,041  $36,324 
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets  1.68%  1.89%  1.95%  1.79%  1.98%


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
           
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
   2022   2022   2022   2022   2021 
(dollars in thousands)          
Noninterest expense - GAAP $49,943  $43,496  $41,339  $40,884  $45,757 
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale  (3,250)            
FHLB advances prepayment fees              (4,859)
Integration and acquisition expenses     68   (324)  (91)  (171)
Adjusted noninterest expense $46,693  $43,564  $41,015  $40,793  $40,727 
           
Net interest income - GAAP $63,550  $64,024  $61,334  $56,827  $54,301 
Effect of tax-exempt income  286   307   321   369   372 
Adjusted net interest income  63,836   64,331   61,655   57,196   54,673 
           
Noninterest income - GAAP  33,839   15,826   14,613   15,613   22,523 
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights        869   394   2,072 
Loss on sales of investment securities, net     129   101       
(Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swaps  (17,531)           (1,845)
Adjusted noninterest income  16,308   15,955   15,583   16,007   22,750 
           
Adjusted total revenue $80,144  $80,286  $77,238  $73,203  $77,423 
           
Efficiency ratio  58.26%  54.26%  53.10%  55.73%  52.61%


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
           
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share
           
  As of
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021 
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity        
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP $758,574  $739,279  $636,188  $644,986  $663,837 
Adjustments:          
Preferred Stock  (110,548)  (110,548)         
Goodwill  (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)
Other intangible assets, net  (20,866)  (22,198)  (23,559)  (22,976)  (24,374)
Tangible common equity $465,256  $444,629  $450,725  $460,106  $477,558 
           
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:          
Total assets—GAAP $7,855,501  $7,821,877  $7,435,812  $7,338,715  $7,443,805 
Adjustments:          
Goodwill  (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)
Other intangible assets, net  (20,866)  (22,198)  (23,559)  (22,976)  (24,374)
Tangible assets $7,672,731  $7,637,775  $7,250,349  $7,153,835  $7,257,527 
           
Common Shares Outstanding  22,214,913   22,074,740   22,060,255   22,044,626   22,050,537 
           
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets  6.06%  5.82%  6.22%  6.43%  6.58%
Tangible Book Value Per Share $20.94  $20.14  $20.43  $20.87  $21.66 
           
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands)  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021 
Net income $32,872  $23,521  $21,883  $20,749  $23,107 
           
Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP $749,183  $700,866  $643,004  $657,327  $652,892 
Adjustments:          
Preferred Stock  (110,548)  (54,072)         
Goodwill  (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)
Other intangible assets, net  (22,859)  (22,589)  (22,570)  (23,638)  (25,311)
Average tangible common equity $453,872  $462,301  $458,530  $471,785  $465,677 
ROATCE  25.89%  20.20%  19.14%  17.84%  19.69%