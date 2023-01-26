MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022

Fourth Quarter Summary1



Net income for the fourth quarter was $16.0 million, or $1.02 per diluted common share. Revenue was $54.5 million, which included $2.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, of additional bargain purchase gain stemming from the Iowa First Bancshares Corp. ("IOFB") acquisition. Credit loss expense was $0.6 million. Noninterest expense was $34.4 million, which included $0.4 million of merger-related expenses.

Annualized loan growth was 10.36%.

Nonperforming assets ratio improved 16 basis points ("bps") to 0.24%.

Efficiency ratio was 57.79%2.



Full Year 2022 Summary1

Net income for the full year was $60.8 million, or $3.87 per diluted common share.

Adjusted core loan growth (excluding PPP and IOFB acquired loans) was 10.73% 2 .

. Nonperforming assets ratio fell 29 bps to 0.24%; net charge-off ratio was 0.19%.

Efficiency ratio was 56.98%2.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $16.0 million, or $1.02 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $18.3 million, or $1.17 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter. Net income for the full year of 2022 was $60.8 million, or $3.87 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the full year of 2021 of $69.5 million, or $4.37 per diluted common share.

——————————————

1 Fourth Quarter Summary compares to the third quarter of 2022 (the "linked quarter") unless noted. Full Year 2022 Summary compares to the full year 2021 unless noted.

2 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

CEO COMMENTARY

Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with our strong loan growth and greatly improved asset quality for the quarter and for the full year ended December 31, 2022. Annualized loan growth was 10.36% for the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting strong momentum in our key metro markets of the Twin Cities, Denver and Metro Iowa. This represents the third consecutive quarter of double digit loan growth, a true testament to our relationship banking model and the talent acquisition that has occurred the past eighteen months. Asset quality metrics improved as we took strategic action to resolve legacy credit issues. As a result, the nonperforming assets ratio declined 16 bps to 0.24%. The allowance for credit losses ratio stands at 1.28% and 30-89 day delinquencies continue to be low. We believe we are positioned well for the possible macroeconomic uncertainties of 2023.

We continue our balanced approach to deposit costs and retention efforts and measure our cycle-to-date interest bearing deposit beta as 15%. The quarter-over-quarter beta accelerated in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 25% and we expect continued deposit competition in 2023. We will be vigilant in defending our core, relationship deposit franchise. Due to rising funding costs and our earning asset composition, net interest income and net interest margin declined in the fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by the aforementioned strong loan growth.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, we were pleased to be recognized by Newsweek as Iowa's Best Small Bank for the second year in a row; an outstanding honor for our team members who live our operating principles each and every day."





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 43,564 $ 45,733 $ 38,819 $ 166,358 $ 156,281 Noninterest income 10,940 12,588 11,229 47,519 42,453 Total revenue, net of interest expense 54,504 58,321 50,048 213,877 198,734 Credit loss expense (benefit) 572 638 622 4,492 (7,336 ) Noninterest expense 34,440 34,623 30,444 132,788 116,592 Income before income tax expense 19,492 23,060 18,982 76,597 89,478 Income tax expense 3,490 4,743 4,726 15,762 19,992 Net income $ 16,002 $ 18,317 $ 14,256 $ 60,835 $ 69,486 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.02 $ 1.17 $ 0.91 $ 3.87 $ 4.37 Return on average assets 0.97 % 1.13 % 0.95 % 0.97 % 1.20 % Return on average equity 13.26 % 14.56 % 10.68 % 12.16 % 13.18 % Return on average tangible equity(1) 17.85 % 19.32 % 13.50 % 15.89 % 16.63 % Efficiency ratio(1) 57.79 % 53.67 % 56.74 % 56.98 % 54.65 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Linked Quarter

Net interest income decreased to $43.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from $45.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, due primarily to higher funding costs from the general increase in interest rates and volumes, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields and volumes.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.93% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.08% in the linked quarter, driven by higher funding costs, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 44 bps to 1.08%, due to interest bearing deposits costs of 0.83%, short-term borrowing costs of 2.54%, and long-term debt costs of 5.54%, which increased 37 bps, 120 bps and 84 bps respectively, from the linked quarter. Total interest earning asset yields increased 20 bps from the linked quarter, primarily as a result of an increase in loan and securities yields of 22 bps and 8 bps, respectively.

Average interest bearing liabilities increased $83.2 million to $4.84 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the linked quarter, primarily as a result of increased short-term borrowings. Average interest bearing deposits were up slightly and reflected $48.5 million in average brokered time deposit volumes purchased during the fourth quarter of 2022. Average interest earning assets increased $34.2 million to $6.09 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 when compared to the linked quarter. This increase reflected growth in the organic loan portfolio, partially offset by lower volumes of debt securities.

Full Year

When compared to the prior year, net interest income increased to $166.4 million from $156.3 million, due primarily to a higher interest earning asset yields and volumes, partially offset by higher funding costs and volumes.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.92% for the year ended 2022 compared to 2.95% in the prior year, driven by higher funding costs, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 18 bps to 0.66%, due to interest bearing deposit costs of 0.48%, short-term borrowing costs of 1.38%, and long-term debt costs of 4.76%, which increased 14 bps, 109 bps and 98 bps, respectively from the prior year end. Total interest earning assets yield increased 12 bps primarily as a result of an increase in securities and loan yields of 31 bps and 3 bps, respectively. Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee accretion and interest increased 2021 loan yields by 17 bps compared to 2 bps in 2022.

Average interest bearing liabilities increased $370.9 million to $4.61 billion for the year ended 2022 compared to the prior year, primarily as a result of increased interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings. The increase reflected liabilities assumed in the IOFB acquisition and higher wholesale funding in 2022. Average interest earning assets increased $403.4 million to $5.86 billion for the year ended 2022 when compared to the prior year. This increase reflected interest-earning assets acquired in the IOFB acquisition, organic loan growth, and a higher volume of debt securities.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $1.6 million, or 13.1%, from the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $0.8 million and $0.7 million in loan revenue and other income, respectively. The decrease in loan revenue reflected a smaller increase in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights, coupled with a decline in the gain on sale from residential mortgage loans as a result of lower mortgage origination volumes. The decrease in other noninterest income stemmed primarily from a one-time settlement that was recorded in the third quarter of 2022, which was partially offset by an increase of $2.5 million in the bargain purchase gain recorded related to the IOFB acquisition.

Noninterest income for the year ended 2022 increased $5.1 million, or 11.9%, from the prior year. The increase was primarily due to increases of $6.4 million and $1.2 million in other revenue and service charges and fees, respectively. The increase in other noninterest income was primarily due to a one-time settlement and a $3.8 million bargain purchase gain recognized in connection with the IOFB acquisition. The increase in service charges and fees was primarily attributable to the additional operations of IOFB since acquisition. The largest offset to the increases above was a $2.4 million reduction in loan revenue, which reflected a decline in the gain on sale of residential mortgage loans as a result of lower mortgage origination volumes, partially offset by an increase in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended Noninterest Income December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Investment services and trust activities $ 2,666 $ 2,876 $ 3,115 $ 11,223 $ 11,675 Service charges and fees 2,028 2,075 1,684 7,477 6,259 Card revenue 1,784 1,898 1,746 7,210 7,015 Loan revenue 966 1,722 3,132 10,504 12,948 Bank-owned life insurance 637 579 550 2,305 2,162 Investment securities gains, net (1 ) (163 ) 137 271 242 Other 2,860 3,601 865 8,529 2,152 Total noninterest income $ 10,940 $ 12,588 $ 11,229 $ 47,519 $ 42,453





Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $0.2 million, or 0.5%, from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases of $0.4 million, $0.2 million, and $0.2 million in data processing, marketing, and legal and professional, respectively. These decreases primarily reflected the overall decline in merger-related expenses. Partially offsetting the decreases above was an increase of $0.4 million in compensation and employee benefits stemming from an increase in incentive compensation expense.

Noninterest expense for the year ended 2022 increased $16.2 million, or 13.89%, from the prior year. The increase in noninterest expense was due to an overall increase in all noninterest expense categories, except communications and foreclosed assets, net. These increases primarily reflected costs associated with the acquired operations of IOFB, including merger-related expenses of $2.2 million. Also contributing to the increase in compensation and employee benefits was normal annual salary and employee benefit increases, coupled with a decline of $1.6 million in the benefit from loan origination costs, which are deferred and amortized over the life of the loan to which they relate and were elevated in the prior year due to PPP loans. In addition to the identified increases above, occupancy expense also reflected an increase of $0.6 million from the write-down of fixed assets transferred to held for sale, while legal and professional expense reflected elevated legal expenses related to litigation, loan legal expenses, and executive recruitment.

The decreases in net interest income and noninterest income noted above were the primary drivers of the increase in the efficiency ratio, which increased 4.12 percentage points to 57.79% from 53.67% in the linked quarter. The full year of 2022 increase in noninterest expense more than offset the increases in net interest income and noninterest income, and was the primary driver of the increase in the efficiency ratio, which increased 2.33 percentage points to 56.98% from 54.65% in the prior year.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended Noninterest Expense December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Compensation and employee benefits $ 20,438 $ 20,046 $ 18,266 $ 78,103 $ 69,937 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,663 2,577 2,211 10,272 9,274 Equipment 2,327 2,358 2,189 8,693 7,816 Legal and professional 1,846 2,012 1,826 8,646 5,256 Data processing 1,375 1,731 1,211 5,574 5,216 Marketing 947 1,139 1,121 4,272 4,022 Amortization of intangibles 1,770 1,789 1,245 6,069 5,357 FDIC insurance 405 415 380 1,660 1,572 Communications 285 302 277 1,125 1,332 Foreclosed assets, net 48 42 7 (18 ) 233 Other 2,336 2,212 1,711 8,392 6,577 Total noninterest expense $ 34,440 $ 34,623 $ 30,444 $ 132,788 $ 116,592





The following table presents details of merger-related expenses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Merger-related Expenses 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) Compensation and employee benefits $ 189 $ 132 $ — $ 471 $ — Occupancy expense of premises, net — — — 1 — Equipment 4 14 18 29 18 Legal and professional 54 193 202 948 202 Data processing 131 304 — 511 — Marketing 2 90 2 164 2 Communications — — — 3 — Other 29 30 2 74 2 Total merger-related expenses $ 409 $ 763 $ 224 $ 2,201 $ 224





Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate decreased to 17.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 20.6% in the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the increase to the bargain purchase gain that was recorded related to the IOFB acquisition. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2022 was 20.6%, as compared to 22.3% in the prior year.





BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS



As of or for the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 Ending Balance Sheet Total assets $ 6,577.9 $ 6,491.1 $ 6,025.1 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,840.5 3,746.3 3,245.0 Total securities 2,282.9 2,299.9 2,288.1 Total deposits 5,468.9 5,476.8 5,114.5 Average Balance Sheet Average total assets $ 6,517.0 $ 6,457.6 $ 5,934.1 Average total loans 3,791.9 3,673.4 3,268.8 Average total deposits 5,495.6 5,507.5 5,015.5 Funding and Liquidity Short-term borrowings $ 391.9 $ 304.5 $ 181.4 Long-term debt 139.2 154.2 154.9 Loans to deposits ratio 70.22 % 68.40 % 63.45 % Equity Total shareholders' equity $ 492.8 $ 472.2 $ 527.5 Common equity ratio 7.49 % 7.28 % 8.75 % Tangible common equity(1) 400.0 377.7 445.1 Tangible common equity ratio(1) 6.17 % 5.90 % 7.49 % Per Share Data Book value $ 31.54 $ 30.23 $ 33.66 Tangible book value(1) $ 25.60 $ 24.17 $ 28.40

(1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $94.2 million, or 2.5%, to $3.84 billion from September 30, 2022. This increase was driven by new loan production and higher volumes of line of credit usage during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

Loans Held for Investment December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

(dollars in thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 1,055,162 27.5 % $ 1,041,662 27.8 % $ 902,314 27.8 % Agricultural 115,320 3.0 116,229 3.1 103,417 3.2 Commercial real estate Construction and development 270,991 7.1 276,941 7.4 172,160 5.3 Farmland 183,913 4.8 183,581 4.9 144,673 4.5 Multifamily 252,129 6.6 222,592 5.9 244,503 7.5 Other 1,272,985 33.1 1,226,983 32.8 1,143,205 35.2 Total commercial real estate 1,980,018 51.6 1,910,097 51.0 1,704,541 52.5 Residential real estate One-to-four family first liens 451,210 11.7 446,373 11.9 333,308 10.3 One-to-four family junior liens 163,218 4.2 157,276 4.2 133,014 4.1 Total residential real estate 614,428 15.9 603,649 16.1 466,322 14.4 Consumer 75,596 2.0 74,652 2.0 68,418 2.1 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,840,524 100.0 % $ 3,746,289 100.0 % $ 3,245,012 100.0 % Total commitments to extend credit $ 1,190,607 $ 1,159,323 $ 1,014,397





Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Beginning balance $ 52,100 $ 52,350 $ 47,900 $ 48,700 $ 55,500 PCD allowance established in acquisition — — — 3,371 — Charge-offs (3,615 ) (970 ) (255 ) (7,656 ) (2,332 ) Recoveries 143 382 533 1,093 2,768 Net charge-offs (3,472 ) (588 ) 278 (6,563 ) 436 Credit loss expense (benefit) related to loans 572 338 522 3,692 (7,236 ) Ending balance $ 49,200 $ 52,100 $ 48,700 $ 49,200 $ 48,700





As of December 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $49.2 million, or 1.28% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $52.1 million, or 1.39% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at September 30, 2022. The change in the ACL between September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 included charge-offs of $1.6 million, related to the resolution of credit issues totaling $8.0 million of notes. Credit loss expense of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 was consistent with the linked quarter and was primarily attributable to a reserve taken to support loan growth.

Deposits

Total deposits declined $7.8 million, or 0.1%, to $5.47 billion from September 30, 2022. This decline reflected the competitive market for deposits driven by the rapid rate of increase in the federal funds target rate over the course of this year. Brokered deposits increased $126.8 million from September 30, 2022.

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

Deposit Composition December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,053,450 19.3 % $ 1,139,694 20.8 % $ 1,005,369 19.6 % Interest checking deposits 1,624,278 29.8 1,705,289 31.2 1,619,136 31.6 Money market deposits 937,340 17.1 991,783 18.1 939,523 18.4 Savings deposits 664,169 12.1 700,843 12.8 628,242 12.3 Total non-maturity deposits 4,279,237 78.3 4,537,609 82.9 4,192,270 81.9 Time deposits of $250 and under 559,466 10.2 537,616 9.8 505,392 9.9 Time deposits over $250 630,239 11.5 401,557 7.3 416,857 8.2 Total time deposits 1,189,705 21.7 939,173 17.1 922,249 18.1 Total deposits $ 5,468,942 100.0 % $ 5,476,782 100.0 % $ 5,114,519 100.0 %





CREDIT RISK PROFILE

As of or For the Three Months Ended Highlights December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Credit loss expense (benefit) related to loans $ 572 $ 338 $ 522 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 3,472 $ 588 $ (278 ) Net charge-off (recovery) ratio(1) 0.36 % 0.06 % (0.03 )% At period-end Pass $ 3,635,766 $ 3,550,695 $ 3,013,917 Special Mention / Watch 108,064 101,255 117,401 Classified 96,694 94,339 113,694 Total loans held for investment, net $ 3,840,524 $ 3,746,289 $ 3,245,012 Classified loans ratio(2) 2.52 % 2.52 % 3.50 % Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 15,256 $ 25,027 $ 31,540 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more 565 936 — Total nonperforming loans 15,821 25,963 31,540 Foreclosed assets, net 103 103 357 Total nonperforming assets $ 15,924 $ 26,066 $ 31,897 Nonperforming loans ratio(3) 0.41 % 0.69 % 0.97 % Nonperforming assets ratio(4) 0.24 % 0.40 % 0.53 % Allowance for credit losses $ 49,200 $ 52,100 $ 48,700 Allowance for credit losses ratio(5) 1.28 % 1.39 % 1.50 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(6) 1.28 % 1.39 % 1.52 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(7) 322.50 % 208.18 % 154.41 %

(1) Net charge-off (recovery) ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.

(2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.

(3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as total nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.

(4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.

(5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.

(6) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(7) Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.



During the fourth quarter of 2022, overall asset quality improved when compared to the linked quarter and the corresponding period in the prior year. The nonperforming assets ratio declined 16 bps from the linked quarter and 29 bps from the prior year to 0.41%. In addition, the classified loans ratio was consistent with the linked quarter at 2.52%, and declined 98 bps from the prior year.

The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period:

Nonperforming Loans Nonaccrual

90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Balance at September 30, 2022 $ 25,027 $ 936 $ 25,963 Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing 2,347 68 2,415 Proceeds related to repayment or sale (8,141 ) (3 ) (8,144 ) Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due (205 ) (107 ) (312 ) Charge-offs (3,460 ) (18 ) (3,478 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets (312 ) — (312 ) Transfer to nonaccrual — (311 ) (311 ) Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 15,256 $ 565 $ 15,821





CAPITAL

Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in option allowed under the interim final rule (IFR) issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies that delays the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of the current expected credit losses (CECL) accounting standard. The IFR allows the add back of 100% of the capital effect from the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of the capital effect from subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses through the two-year period ending December 31, 2021. The modified CECL transitional amount of $9.4 million is then reduced from capital over the subsequent three-year period.

Regulatory Capital Ratios



December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 (1) 2022 2021 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 8.35 % 8.24 % 8.67 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 9.28 % 9.18 % 9.94 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 10.05 % 9.97 % 10.83 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.07 % 12.10 % 13.09 % MidWestOne Bank Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 9.36 % 9.31 % 9.25 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.29 % 11.26 % 11.58 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.29 % 11.26 % 11.58 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.10 % 12.17 % 12.46 %

(1) Capital ratios for December 31, 2022 are preliminary

IOWA FIRST BANCSHARES CORP. ACQUISITION

On June 9, 2022, we acquired Iowa First Bancshares Corp ("IOFB"). The table below summarizes the amounts recognized at the acquisition date for each major class of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:

(In thousands) As of June 9, 2022 As Reported at

September 30, 2022 Fourth Quarter of 2022

Fair Value Adjustments As Reported at

December 31, 2022 Merger consideration Cash consideration $ 46,672 $ — $ 46,672 Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value Assets acquired Cash and due from banks 10,192 — 10,192 Interest earning deposits in banks 67,855 — 67,855 Debt securities 119,820 — 119,820 Loans held for investment 281,326 — 281,326 Premises and equipment 7,363 — 7,363 Core deposit intangible 16,500 — 16,500 Other assets 11,628 2,512 14,140 Total assets acquired 514,684 2,512 517,196 Liabilities assumed Deposits (463,638 ) — (463,638 ) Other liabilities (3,117 ) — (3,117 ) Total liabilities assumed (466,755 ) — (466,755 ) Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value 47,929 2,512 50,441 Bargain purchase gain (reported in other noninterest income) $ 1,257 $ 2,512 $ 3,769





CORPORATE UPDATE

Share Repurchase Program

Under our current repurchase program, no common shares were repurchased by the Company during the fourth quarter of 2022. At December 31, 2022, the total amount available under the Company's current share repurchase program was $3.0 million.

Cash Dividend Announcement

The Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share on January 24, 2023. The dividend is payable March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on January 27, 2023. To participate, you may pre-register for this call utilizing the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=6ffe77d3&confId=45498. After pre-registering for this event you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-844-200-6205 using an access code of 022797 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until April 27, 2023, by calling 1-866-813-9403 and using the replay access code of 058978. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the risks of mergers (including with IOFB), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (2) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of inflationary pressures on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (3) the effects of actual and expected increases in inflation and interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, including the expected elimination of LIBOR and the adoption of a substitute; (8) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, including the new 1.0% excise tax on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies; (9) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (10) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (11) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (12) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (13) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (14) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (15) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (16) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (17) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (18) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (19) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business; (20) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (21) war or terrorist activities, including the war in Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (22) the effects of cyber-attacks; (23) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (24) effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers, employees and supply chain; and (25) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.









MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 83,990 $ 77,513 $ 60,622 $ 47,677 $ 42,949 Interest earning deposits in banks 2,445 1,001 23,242 12,152 160,881 Total cash and cash equivalents 86,435 78,514 83,864 59,829 203,830 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 1,153,547 1,153,304 1,234,789 1,145,638 2,288,110 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost 1,129,421 1,146,583 1,168,042 1,204,212 — Total securities 2,282,968 2,299,887 2,402,831 2,349,850 2,288,110 Loans held for sale 612 2,320 4,991 6,466 12,917 Gross loans held for investment 3,854,791 3,761,664 3,627,728 3,256,294 3,252,194 Unearned income, net (14,267 ) (15,375 ) (16,576 ) (6,259 ) (7,182 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,840,524 3,746,289 3,611,152 3,250,035 3,245,012 Allowance for credit losses (49,200 ) (52,100 ) (52,350 ) (46,200 ) (48,700 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,791,324 3,694,189 3,558,802 3,203,835 3,196,312 Premises and equipment, net 87,125 87,732 89,048 82,603 83,492 Goodwill 62,477 62,477 62,477 62,477 62,477 Other intangible assets, net 30,315 32,086 33,874 18,658 19,885 Foreclosed assets, net 103 103 284 273 357 Other assets 236,517 233,753 206,320 176,223 157,748 Total assets $ 6,577,876 $ 6,491,061 $ 6,442,491 $ 5,960,214 $ 6,025,128 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,053,450 $ 1,139,694 $ 1,114,825 $ 1,002,415 $ 1,005,369 Interest bearing deposits 4,415,492 4,337,088 4,422,616 4,075,310 4,109,150 Total deposits 5,468,942 5,476,782 5,537,441 5,077,725 5,114,519 Short-term borrowings 391,873 304,536 193,894 181,193 181,368 Long-term debt 139,210 154,190 159,168 139,898 154,879 Other liabilities 85,058 83,324 63,156 56,941 46,887 Total liabilities 6,085,083 6,018,832 5,953,659 5,455,757 5,497,653 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 Additional paid-in capital 302,085 301,418 300,859 300,505 300,940 Retained earnings 289,289 276,998 262,395 253,500 243,365 Treasury stock (26,115 ) (26,145 ) (25,772 ) (24,113 ) (24,546 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (89,047 ) (96,623 ) (65,231 ) (42,016 ) (8,865 ) Total shareholders' equity 492,793 472,229 488,832 504,457 527,475 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,577,876 $ 6,491,061 $ 6,442,491 $ 5,960,214 $ 6,025,128





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 43,769 $ 40,451 $ 32,746 $ 31,318 $ 33,643 $ 148,284 $ 141,036 Taxable investment securities 10,685 10,635 9,576 8,123 7,461 39,019 25,692 Tax-exempt investment securities 2,303 2,326 2,367 2,383 2,415 9,379 9,947 Other — 9 40 28 37 77 91 Total interest income 56,757 53,421 44,729 41,852 43,556 196,759 176,766 Interest expense Deposits 9,127 5,035 3,173 2,910 3,031 20,245 13,198 Short-term borrowings 1,955 767 229 119 130 3,070 551 Long-term debt 2,111 1,886 1,602 1,487 1,576 7,086 6,736 Total interest expense 13,193 7,688 5,004 4,516 4,737 30,401 20,485 Net interest income 43,564 45,733 39,725 37,336 38,819 166,358 156,281 Credit loss expense (benefit) 572 638 3,282 — 622 4,492 (7,336 ) Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit) 42,992 45,095 36,443 37,336 38,197 161,866 163,617 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 2,666 2,876 2,670 3,011 3,115 11,223 11,675 Service charges and fees 2,028 2,075 1,717 1,657 1,684 7,477 6,259 Card revenue 1,784 1,898 1,878 1,650 1,746 7,210 7,015 Loan revenue 966 1,722 3,523 4,293 3,132 10,504 12,948 Bank-owned life insurance 637 579 558 531 550 2,305 2,162 Investment securities (losses) gains, net (1 ) (163 ) 395 40 137 271 242 Other 2,860 3,601 1,606 462 865 8,529 2,152 Total noninterest income 10,940 12,588 12,347 11,644 11,229 47,519 42,453 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 20,438 20,046 18,955 18,664 18,266 78,103 69,937 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,663 2,577 2,253 2,779 2,211 10,272 9,274 Equipment 2,327 2,358 2,107 1,901 2,189 8,693 7,816 Legal and professional 1,846 2,012 2,435 2,353 1,826 8,646 5,256 Data processing 1,375 1,731 1,237 1,231 1,211 5,574 5,216 Marketing 947 1,139 1,157 1,029 1,121 4,272 4,022 Amortization of intangibles 1,770 1,789 1,283 1,227 1,245 6,069 5,357 FDIC insurance 405 415 420 420 380 1,660 1,572 Communications 285 302 266 272 277 1,125 1,332 Foreclosed assets, net 48 42 4 (112 ) 7 (18 ) 233 Other 2,336 2,212 1,965 1,879 1,711 8,392 6,577 Total noninterest expense 34,440 34,623 32,082 31,643 30,444 132,788 116,592 Income before income tax expense 19,492 23,060 16,708 17,337 18,982 76,597 89,478 Income tax expense 3,490 4,743 4,087 3,442 4,726 15,762 19,992 Net income $ 16,002 $ 18,317 $ 12,621 $ 13,895 $ 14,256 $ 60,835 $ 69,486 Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.02 $ 1.17 $ 0.81 $ 0.89 $ 0.91 $ 3.89 $ 4.38 Diluted $ 1.02 $ 1.17 $ 0.80 $ 0.88 $ 0.91 $ 3.87 $ 4.37 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 15,624 15,623 15,668 15,683 15,692 15,649 15,877 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 15,693 15,654 15,688 15,718 15,734 15,701 15,905 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2375 $ 0.2375 $ 0.2375 $ 0.2375 $ 0.2250 $ 0.9500 $ 0.9000





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL STATISTICS

As of or for the Three Months Ended As of or for the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings: Net interest income $ 43,564 $ 45,733 $ 38,819 $ 166,358 $ 156,281 Noninterest income 10,940 12,588 11,229 47,519 42,453 Total revenue, net of interest expense 54,504 58,321 50,048 213,877 198,734 Credit loss expense (benefit) 572 638 622 4,492 (7,336 ) Noninterest expense 34,440 34,623 30,444 132,788 116,592 Income before income tax expense 19,492 23,060 18,982 76,597 89,478 Income tax expense 3,490 4,743 4,726 15,762 19,992 Net income $ 16,002 $ 18,317 $ 14,256 $ 60,835 $ 69,486 Per Share Data: Diluted earnings $ 1.02 $ 1.17 $ 0.91 $ 3.87 $ 4.37 Book value 31.54 30.23 33.66 31.54 33.66 Tangible book value(1) 25.60 24.17 28.40 25.60 28.40 Ending Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 6,577,876 $ 6,491,061 $ 6,025,128 $ 6,577,876 $ 6,025,128 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,840,524 3,746,289 3,245,012 3,840,524 3,245,012 Total securities 2,282,968 2,299,887 2,288,110 2,282,968 2,288,110 Total deposits 5,468,942 5,476,782 5,114,519 5,468,942 5,114,519 Short-term borrowings 391,873 304,536 181,368 391,873 181,368 Long-term debt 139,210 154,190 154,879 139,210 154,879 Total shareholders' equity 492,793 472,229 527,475 492,793 527,475 Average Balance Sheet: Average total assets $ 6,516,969 $ 6,457,647 $ 5,934,076 $ 6,244,284 $ 5,780,556 Average total loans 3,791,880 3,673,379 3,268,783 3,511,192 3,362,488 Average total deposits 5,495,599 5,507,482 5,015,506 5,309,049 4,838,227 Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 0.97 % 1.13 % 0.95 % 0.97 % 1.20 % Return on average equity 13.26 % 14.56 % 10.68 % 12.16 % 13.18 % Return on average tangible equity(1) 17.85 % 19.32 % 13.50 % 15.89 % 16.63 % Efficiency ratio(1) 57.79 % 53.67 % 56.74 % 56.98 % 54.65 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1) 2.93 % 3.08 % 2.83 % 2.92 % 2.95 % Loans to deposits ratio 70.22 % 68.40 % 63.45 % 70.22 % 63.45 % Common equity ratio 7.49 % 7.28 % 8.75 % 7.49 % 8.75 % Tangible common equity ratio(1) 6.17 % 5.90 % 7.49 % 6.17 % 7.49 % Credit Risk Profile: Total nonperforming loans $ 15,821 $ 25,963 $ 31,540 $ 15,821 $ 31,540 Nonperforming loans ratio 0.41 % 0.69 % 0.97 % 0.41 % 0.97 % Total nonperforming assets $ 15,924 $ 26,066 $ 31,897 $ 15,924 $ 31,897 Nonperforming assets ratio 0.24 % 0.40 % 0.53 % 0.24 % 0.53 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 3,472 $ 588 $ (278 ) $ 6,563 $ (436 ) Net charge-off (recovery) ratio 0.36 % 0.06 % (0.03 )% 0.19 % (0.01 )% Allowance for credit losses $ 49,200 $ 52,100 $ 48,700 $ 49,200 $ 48,700 Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.28 % 1.39 % 1.50 % 1.28 % 1.50 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio 322.50 % 208.18 % 154.41 % 322.50 % 154.41 % PPP Loans: Average PPP loans $ 134 $ 373 $ 52,564 $ 4,294 $ 186,333 Fee Income 3 8 1,996 867 11,731

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,791,880 $ 44,494 4.66 % $ 3,673,379 $ 41,124 4.44 % $ 3,268,783 $ 34,191 4.15 % Taxable investment securities 1,865,494 10,685 2.27 % 1,939,517 10,635 2.18 % 1,802,349 7,461 1.64 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 422,156 2,893 2.72 % 431,898 2,922 2.68 % 455,570 3,026 2.64 % Total securities held for investment(2) 2,287,650 13,578 2.35 % 2,371,415 13,557 2.27 % 2,257,919 10,487 1.84 % Other 5,562 — — % 6,070 9 0.59 % 80,415 37 0.18 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,085,092 $ 58,072 3.79 % $ 6,050,864 $ 54,690 3.59 % $ 5,607,117 $ 44,715 3.16 % Other assets 431,877 406,783 326,959 Total assets $ 6,516,969 $ 6,457,647 $ 5,934,076 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,632,749 $ 1,703 0.41 % $ 1,725,000 $ 1,463 0.34 % $ 1,506,600 $ 1,065 0.28 % Money market deposits 995,512 2,369 0.94 % 1,016,005 1,268 0.50 % 976,018 520 0.21 % Savings deposits 683,538 306 0.18 % 710,836 297 0.17 % 621,871 285 0.18 % Time deposits 1,067,044 4,749 1.77 % 913,307 2,007 0.87 % 903,765 1,161 0.51 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,378,843 9,127 0.83 % 4,365,148 5,035 0.46 % 4,008,254 3,031 0.30 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 151,880 437 1.14 % 144,628 228 0.63 % 190,725 115 0.24 % Federal funds purchased 940 10 4.22 % — — — % 33 — — % Other short-term borrowings 152,215 1,508 3.93 % 83,086 539 2.57 % 30 15 198.37 % Short-term borrowings 305,035 1,955 2.54 % 227,714 767 1.34 % 190,788 130 0.27 % Long-term debt 151,266 2,111 5.54 % 159,125 1,886 4.70 % 154,870 1,576 4.04 % Total borrowed funds 456,301 4,066 3.54 % 386,839 2,653 2.72 % 345,658 1,706 1.96 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,835,144 $ 13,193 1.08 % $ 4,751,987 $ 7,688 0.64 % $ 4,353,912 $ 4,737 0.43 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,116,756 1,142,334 1,007,252 Other liabilities 86,242 64,063 43,576 Shareholders’ equity 478,827 499,263 529,336 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,516,969 $ 6,457,647 $ 5,934,076 Net interest income(2) $ 44,879 $ 47,002 $ 39,978 Net interest spread(2) 2.71 % 2.95 % 2.73 % Net interest margin(2) 2.93 % 3.08 % 2.83 % Total deposits(5) $ 5,495,599 $ 9,127 0.66 % $ 5,507,482 $ 5,035 0.36 % $ 5,015,506 $ 3,031 0.24 % Cost of funds(6) 0.88 % 0.52 % 0.35 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $87 thousand, $35 thousand, and $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.3 million, $2.0 million, and $599 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $725 thousand, $673 thousand, and $548 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $590 thousand, $596 thousand, and $611 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,511,192 $ 150,791 4.29 % $ 3,362,488 $ 143,141 4.26 % Taxable investment securities 1,891,234 39,019 2.06 % 1,577,146 25,692 1.63 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 435,907 11,788 2.70 % 463,526 12,468 2.69 % Total securities held for investment(2) 2,327,141 50,807 2.18 % 2,040,672 38,160 1.87 % Other 20,827 77 0.37 % 52,617 91 0.17 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 5,859,160 $ 201,675 3.44 % $ 5,455,777 $ 181,392 3.32 % Other assets 385,124 324,779 Total assets $ 6,244,284 $ 5,780,556 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,640,303 $ 5,416 0.33 % $ 1,440,585 $ 4,208 0.29 % Money market deposits 992,390 4,707 0.47 % 946,784 2,006 0.21 % Savings deposits 674,846 1,169 0.17 % 594,543 1,210 0.20 % Time deposits 925,592 8,953 0.97 % 882,271 5,774 0.65 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,233,131 20,245 0.48 % 3,864,183 13,198 0.34 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 152,466 872 0.57 % 176,606 436 0.25 % Federal funds purchased 237 10 4.22 % 8 — — % Other short-term borrowings 70,492 2,188 3.10 % 15,143 115 0.76 % Short-term borrowings 223,195 3,070 1.38 % 191,757 551 0.29 % Long-term debt 148,863 7,086 4.76 % 178,395 6,736 3.78 % Total borrowed funds 372,058 10,156 2.73 % 370,152 7,287 1.97 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,605,189 $ 30,401 0.66 % $ 4,234,335 $ 20,485 0.48 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,075,918 974,044 Other liabilities 62,706 45,141 Shareholders’ equity 500,471 527,036 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,244,284 $ 5,780,556 Net interest income(2) $ 171,274 $ 160,907 Net interest spread(2) 2.78 % 2.84 % Net interest margin(2) 2.92 % 2.95 % Total deposits(5) $ 5,309,049 $ 20,245 0.38 % $ 4,838,227 $ 13,198 0.27 % Cost of funds(6) 0.54 % 0.39 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $0.8 million and $11.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $4.6 million and $3.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $2.5 million and $2.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $2.4 million and $2.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, core loans, and core commercial loans. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Total shareholders’ equity $ 492,793 $ 472,229 $ 488,832 $ 504,457 $ 527,475 Intangible assets, net (92,792 ) (94,563 ) (96,351 ) (81,135 ) (82,362 ) Tangible common equity $ 400,001 $ 377,666 $ 392,481 $ 423,322 $ 445,113 Total assets $ 6,577,876 $ 6,491,061 $ 6,442,491 $ 5,960,214 $ 6,025,128 Intangible assets, net (92,792 ) (94,563 ) (96,351 ) (81,135 ) (82,362 ) Tangible assets $ 6,485,084 $ 6,396,498 $ 6,346,140 $ 5,879,079 $ 5,942,766 Book value per share $ 31.54 $ 30.23 $ 31.26 $ 32.15 $ 33.66 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 25.60 $ 24.17 $ 25.10 $ 26.98 $ 28.40 Shares outstanding 15,623,977 15,622,825 15,635,131 15,690,125 15,671,147 Common equity ratio 7.49 % 7.28 % 7.59 % 8.46 % 8.75 % Tangible common equity ratio(2) 6.17 % 5.90 % 6.18 % 7.20 % 7.49 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.





Three Months Ended Year Ended Return on Average Tangible Equity December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 16,002 $ 18,317 $ 14,256 $ 60,835 $ 69,486 Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 1,328 1,342 934 4,552 4,018 Tangible net income $ 17,330 $ 19,659 $ 15,190 $ 65,387 $ 73,504 Average shareholders’ equity $ 478,827 $ 499,263 $ 529,336 $ 500,471 $ 527,036 Average intangible assets, net (93,662 ) (95,499 ) (82,990 ) (88,917 ) (84,927 ) Average tangible equity $ 385,165 $ 403,764 $ 446,346 $ 411,554 $ 442,109 Return on average equity 13.26 % 14.56 % 10.68 % 12.16 % 13.18 % Return on average tangible equity(2) 17.85 % 19.32 % 13.50 % 15.89 % 16.63 %

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.

(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.





Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/

Core Net Interest Margin



Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 43,564 $ 45,733 $ 38,819 $ 166,358 $ 156,281 Tax equivalent adjustments: Loans(1) 725 673 548 2,507 2,105 Securities(1) 590 596 611 2,409 2,521 Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 44,879 $ 47,002 $ 39,978 $ 171,274 $ 160,907 Loan purchase discount accretion (1,286 ) (2,015 ) (599 ) (4,561 ) (3,344 ) Core net interest income $ 43,593 $ 44,987 $ 39,379 $ 166,713 $ 157,563 Net interest margin 2.84 % 3.00 % 2.75 % 2.84 % 2.86 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2) 2.93 % 3.08 % 2.83 % 2.92 % 2.95 % Core net interest margin(3) 2.84 % 2.95 % 2.79 % 2.85 % 2.89 % Average interest earning assets $ 6,085,092 $ 6,050,864 $ 5,607,117 $ 5,859,160 $ 5,455,777

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.





Three Months Ended Year Ended Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loan interest income, including fees $ 43,769 $ 40,451 $ 33,643 $ 148,284 $ 141,036 Tax equivalent adjustment(1) 725 673 548 2,507 2,105 Tax equivalent loan interest income $ 44,494 $ 41,124 $ 34,191 $ 150,791 $ 143,141 Loan purchase discount accretion (1,286 ) (2,015 ) (599 ) (4,561 ) (3,344 ) Core loan interest income $ 43,208 $ 39,109 $ 33,592 $ 146,230 $ 139,797 Yield on loans 4.58 % 4.37 % 4.08 % 4.22 % 4.19 % Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2) 4.66 % 4.44 % 4.15 % 4.29 % 4.26 % Core yield on loans(3) 4.52 % 4.22 % 4.08 % 4.16 % 4.16 % Average loans $ 3,791,880 $ 3,673,379 $ 3,268,783 $ 3,511,192 $ 3,362,488

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.

(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.





Three Months Ended Year Ended Efficiency Ratio December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total noninterest expense $ 34,440 $ 34,623 $ 30,444 $ 132,788 $ 116,592 Amortization of intangibles (1,770 ) (1,789 ) (1,245 ) (6,069 ) (5,357 ) Merger-related expenses (409 ) (763 ) (224 ) (2,201 ) (224 ) Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio $ 32,261 $ 32,071 $ 28,975 $ 124,518 $ 111,011 Net interest income, tax equivalent(1) $ 44,879 $ 47,002 $ 39,978 $ 171,274 $ 160,907 Plus: Noninterest income 10,940 12,588 11,229 47,519 42,453 Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net (1 ) (163 ) 137 271 242 Net revenues used for efficiency ratio $ 55,820 $ 59,753 $ 51,070 $ 218,522 $ 203,118 Efficiency ratio (2) 57.79 % 53.67 % 56.74 % 56.98 % 54.65 %

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.





Core Loans/Core Commercial Loans December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Commercial loans: Commercial and industrial $ 1,055,162 $ 1,041,662 $ 986,137 $ 898,942 $ 902,314 Agricultural 115,320 116,229 110,263 94,649 103,417 Commercial real estate 1,980,018 1,910,097 1,859,940 1,723,891 1,704,541 Total commercial loans $ 3,150,500 $ 3,067,988 $ 2,956,340 $ 2,717,482 $ 2,710,272 Consumer loans: Residential real estate $ 614,428 $ 603,649 $ 578,804 $ 463,676 $ 466,322 Other consumer 75,596 74,652 76,008 68,877 68,418 Total consumer loans $ 690,024 $ 678,301 $ 654,812 $ 532,553 $ 534,740 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,840,524 $ 3,746,289 $ 3,611,152 $ 3,250,035 $ 3,245,012 PPP loans $ 83 $ 195 $ 402 $ 3,037 $ 30,841 Acquired IOFB loan portfolio $ 281,326 $ 281,326 $ 281,470 $ — $ — Core loans(1) $ 3,840,441 $ 3,746,094 $ 3,610,750 $ 3,246,998 $ 3,214,171 Adjusted core loans(2) $ 3,559,115 $ 3,464,768 $ 3,329,280 $ 3,246,998 $ 3,214,171 Core commercial loans(3) $ 3,150,417 $ 3,067,793 $ 2,955,938 $ 2,714,445 $ 2,679,431

(1) Core loans are calculated as loans held for investment, net of unearned income less PPP loans.

(2) Adjusted core loans are calculated as loans held for investment, net of unearned income, less PPP loans and the acquired IOFB loan portfolio.

(3) Core commercial loans are calculated as total commercial loans less PPP loans.

Category: Earnings

This news release can be downloaded from https://www.midwestonefinancial.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx

Source: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.

Industry: Banks

Contact: Charles N. Reeves Barry S. Ray Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 319.356.5800 319.356.5800



