Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $3.45 million compared to $4.20 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

The Company announced its twelfth share repurchase program during the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Our corporate headquarters was relocated because of a more favorable lease.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. paid a special dividend of $0.10 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. The total dividends per share paid in 2022 amount to $1.02 per share.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, representing Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s 53rd consecutive quarterly dividend.



HONOLULU, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBNK) (the “Company”), headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, the holding company parent of Territorial Savings Bank, announced net income of $3.45 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is expected to be paid on February 23, 2023 to stockholders of record as of February 9, 2023.

Allan Kitagawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “While 2022’s, and likely 2023’s, interest rate environment makes it challenging, we expect that our strong capital and solid asset quality will sustain us through this cycle. We have been through many different interest rate cycles over the years and believe that our capital and asset quality positions will continue to be important to our constituencies. For our shareholders, we are proud to have announced our twelfth repurchase program during the December quarter as well as paying a special dividend. We will continue to look for areas to enhance shareholder value, such as our recent corporate headquarters move to less expensive space, as we move forward.”

Interest Income

Net interest income decreased by $600,000 to $13.27 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $13.87 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Total interest income was $16.22 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $15.17 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The $1.06 million increase in total interest income was primarily due to a $1.20 million increase in interest earned on investment securities. The increase in interest income on investment securities resulted from a $109.64 million increase in the average securities balance together with a 34 basis point increase in the average securities yield. The increase in interest income on investment securities was partially offset by a $312,000 decrease in interest income on loans. The decrease in interest income on loans occurred because of a $7.33 million decrease in the average loan balance which occurred as loan repayments exceeded new loan originations. The decrease in the average loan portfolio balance was augmented by an eight basis point decrease in the average loan yield.

Interest Expense and Provision for Loan Losses

Total interest expense increased by $1.66 million to $2.95 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $1.29 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Interest expense on deposits increased by $1.62 million to $2.35 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $724,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in interest expense on deposits was primarily due to a 127 basis point increase in the average cost of certificates of deposit (CD) and a $143.95 million increase in the average CD balance. The increase in the average cost of CDs occurred as interest rates were raised in response to the increase in market interest rates. The increase in the average balance of CDs occurred as customers transferred balances from lower rate savings accounts to higher rate CDs.

The Company established a loan loss provision of $27,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to a $140,000 reversal of loan loss provisions for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The reversal of the loan loss provisions during the three months ended December 31, 2021 occurred primarily because of the decreases in the size of the mortgage loan portfolio, Hawaii’s unemployment rate and the amount of loans in the payment deferral program, all of which contributed to the reduction in the allowance for loan losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.17 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $1.28 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a $181,000 decrease in service fees on loans and deposit accounts and a $79,000 decrease in the gain on the sale of loans. The decrease in service fees on loans and deposit accounts occurred because of a decline in the fees earned for referring mortgage loans to other financial institutions and mortgage brokers. The decrease in the gain on sale of loans occurred as fewer mortgage loans were sold. The decreases in service fees on loan and deposit accounts and in the gains on sale of loans were partially offset by a $155,000 increase in other income. The increase in other income included a $62,000 increase in commissions from the sale of annuities and a $133,000 increase in other non-interest income as an increase in the return on assets in the Company’s defined benefit pension plan and a reduction in the interest costs on the benefit obligation reduced the pension cost for the year.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $9.90 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $9.56 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Salaries and employee benefits rose by $226,000 to $5.74 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $5.52 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in salaries and employee benefits is due to a reduction in the credit to compensation expense for the cost of closing new mortgage loans. The reduction in the credit to compensation expense occurred as fewer mortgage loans were closed in the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same period last year. Occupancy expenses increased by $153,000 to $1.78 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $1.63 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to moving expenses incurred in relocating the corporate headquarters. The corporate headquarters were relocated because of a more favorable lease.

Income Taxes



Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $1.08 million with an effective tax rate of 23.91% compared to $1.54 million with an effective tax rate of 26.87% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily due to a $1.21 million decrease in income before taxes during the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in the effective tax rate occurred when the Company adjusted income tax expense in the fourth quarter because of changes in prior year tax estimates.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.17 billion at December 31, 2022 and $2.13 billion at December 31, 2021. Loans receivable, including loans held for sale, decreased by $8.06 million to $1.29 billion at December 31, 2022 from $1.30 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in loans receivable occurred as loan repayments and sales exceeded new loan originations. Investment securities, including available for sale securities, increased by $102.15 million to $738.59 million at December 31, 2022 from $636.44 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in investment securities occurred as the purchase of new mortgage-backed securities exceeded principal repayments. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $59.31 million to $40.55 million at December 31, 2022 from $99.86 million at December 31, 2021. Deposits rose by $34.32 million from $1.68 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.72 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents and the proceeds from the increase in deposits were used to purchase investment securities. Total stockholders’ equity increased to $256.55 million at December 31, 2022 from $256.32 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in stockholders’ equity occurred primarily because the Company’s net income and the increase in capital from the allocation of ESOP shares exceeded dividends paid to shareholders and share repurchases.

Capital Management

In 2022, the Company completed its eleventh share repurchase program and also started its twelfth share repurchase program. Through December 31, 2022, the Company has repurchased 4,167,071 shares in all of its share repurchase programs. The shares repurchased represent 34.06% of the total shares issued in its initial public offering. The Company intends to continue to enhance shareholder value through the use of capital to support its dividends, both regular and/or special, as well as its share repurchase program.

Asset Quality

The Company had $559,000 of delinquent mortgage loans 90 days or more past due at December 31, 2022 compared to $244,000 of delinquent mortgage loans 90 days or more past due at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets totaled $2.30 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $3.28 million at December 31, 2021. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.11% at December 31, 2022 and 0.15% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2022 was $2.03 million and represented 0.16% of total loans compared to $2.67 million and 0.20% of total loans as of December 31, 2021.

Territorial Bancorp Inc., headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, is the stock holding company for Territorial Savings Bank. Territorial Savings Bank is a state chartered savings bank which was originally chartered in 1921 by the Territory of Hawaii. Territorial Savings Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii and has 29 branch offices in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.tsbhawaii.bank.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31. December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans $ 11,409 $ 11,721 $ 45,318 $ 48,740 Investment securities 4,458 3,259 16,211 10,729 Other investments 357 185 1,173 832 Total interest income 16,224 15,165 62,702 60,301 Interest expense: Deposits 2,348 724 4,925 3,975 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 558 522 2,107 2,117 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 46 47 183 184 Total interest expense 2,952 1,293 7,215 6,276 Net interest income 13,272 13,872 55,487 54,025 Reversal of provisions for loan losses 27 (140 ) (576 ) (1,592 ) Net interest income after reversal of provision for loan losses 13,245 14,012 56,063 55,617 Non-interest income: Service fees on loan and deposit accounts 324 505 1,416 2,463 Income on bank-owned life insurance 201 209 792 779 Gain on sale of investment securities — — — 1,840 Net gain (loss) on sale of loans — 79 (3 ) 663 Other 645 490 2,004 727 Total noninterest income 1,170 1,283 4,209 6,472 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,741 5,515 22,259 22,091 Occupancy 1,784 1,631 6,708 6,486 Equipment 1,257 1,210 5,006 4,483 Federal deposit insurance premiums 144 141 573 565 Other general and administrative expenses 961 1,059 4,252 4,661 Total noninterest expense 9,887 9,556 38,798 38,286 Income before income taxes 4,528 5,739 21,474 23,803 Income taxes 1,083 1,542 5,318 6,373 Net income $ 3,445 $ 4,197 $ 16,156 $ 17,430 Basic earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.46 $ 1.81 $ 1.92 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.46 $ 1.80 $ 1.90 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 1.02 $ 1.02 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 8,807,548 9,878,365 8,865,946 9,059,204 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 8,857,848 9,032,291 8,920,714 9,110,335





Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,553 $ 99,859 Investment securities available for sale 20,821 — Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $591,084 and $634,987 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively). 717,773 636,442 Loans receivable, net 1,294,764 1,302,824 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 8,197 8,173 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 3,170 3,158 Accrued interest receivable 6,115 5,786 Premises and equipment, net 7,599 4,065 Right-of-use asset, net 14,498 9,982 Bank-owned life insurance 47,783 51,423 Income taxes receivable 612 — Deferred income tax assets, net 193 1,927 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,676 6,963 Total assets $ 2,168,754 $ 2,130,602 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,716,152 $ 1,681,828 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 141,000 141,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 10,000 10,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 24,180 22,638 Lease liability 15,295 10,744 Income taxes payable — 1,863 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 5,577 6,207 Total liabilities 1,912,204 1,874,280 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 91 93 9,071,076 and 9,324,060 shares as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Additional paid-in capital 51,825 56,951 Unearned ESOP shares (2,936 ) (3,425 ) Retained earnings 215,314 208,227 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,744 ) (5,524 ) Total stockholders’ equity 256,550 256,322 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,168,754 $ 2,130,602





Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 0.63% 0.78% Return on average equity 5.30% 6.58% Net interest margin on average interest earning assets 2.56% 2.72% Efficiency ratio (1) 68.46% 63.06% At At December December 31, 2022 31, 2021 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Book value per share (2) $ 28.28 $ 27.49 Stockholders' equity to total assets 11.83% 12.03% Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands): Delinquent loans 90 days past due and not accruing $ 559 $ 244 Non-performing assets (3) $ 2,301 $ 3,280 Allowance for loan losses $ 2,032 $ 2,669 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.11% 0.15% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.16% 0.20% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 88.31% 81.37% Note: (1) Efficiency ratio is equal to noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income (2) Book value per share is equal to stockholders' equity divided by number of shares issued and outstanding (3) Non-performing assets consist of non-accrual loans and real estate owned. Amounts are net of charge-offs





